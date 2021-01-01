Others have said it, but a good result. I'm concerned at the constant defensive lapses. Look at the chance at 2:30 or the set up to that Odegaard miss at about 10:30. At some point those mistakes will be a lot more costly. I'd love to see more consistency at the back.



Our defensive lapses are greatly overstated. Look at the evidence of the league table. Our defence is the best there is.We have a high-risk style of play that can leave us looking open at the back but we can do that because we know weve got players like Konate, Gomez and Alisson who have what it takes to get us out of a hole - as they did yesterday on several occasions. They were magnificent. Alissons save on the Ben White shot was world class. Quansah, Trent and Bradley were also excellent.Arsenal are a very good team, they were always going to get chances against us and for all the talk of them being goal shy, they still have 15 more in the league than the Mancs. But I never felt the fear yesterday. Mainly because they were facing the best defence in the country. This can play on an attackers mind. Its small margins - against us a couple of weeks ago they managed to make one of those chances stick and they didnt really do anything different yesterday, so it could have been different, but one wed got through that first 15 minutes without conceding, I felt confident how it would end.Diazs goal summed up the difference between the two sides - one touch to control the ball then bang. Havertz would have taken another three touches before even thinking about shooting. Thats a massive confidence issue, but give our players credit for not making it easy for him and forcing him to take those extra touches.