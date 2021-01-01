« previous next »
FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5

Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #560 on: Today at 07:51:21 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 12:32:58 am
Showing frustration at a decision is allowed.
Telling the referee to 'Fook Off' isn't.
Therein lies the difference I guess, as Shearer pointed out.
Overall, the ref was fine and fair to both teams.

So when Georginho told the ref to fuck off after he was dragging the shirt off our player?
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #561 on: Today at 07:54:46 am
Don't know why some Arsenal fans think that this was a smash and grab. We were comfortable in the second half and created the better chances. They never looked like they could win the game in the second half.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #562 on: Today at 08:07:02 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:15:35 pm
Said it a few weeks back Curtis is a far better player than Rice and today proved that beyond a doubt. Rice always looked absolutely gassed by the 75th minute also.
Klopps rotation of players has been excellent this season. Arteta and Howe have played some of their players in every game for 90 minutes when fit. I can see why Rice would be gassed early at this stage of the season. In hindsight it may have been a big mistake to let Xhaka go.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #563 on: Today at 08:10:23 am
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 11:05:09 pm
Others have said it, but a good result. I'm concerned at the constant defensive lapses. Look at the chance at 2:30 or the set up to that Odegaard miss at about 10:30. At some point those mistakes will be a lot more costly. I'd love to see more consistency at the back.

Our defensive lapses are greatly overstated. Look at the evidence of the league table. Our defence is the best there is.

We have a high-risk style of play that can leave us looking open at the back but we can do that because we know weve got players like Konate, Gomez and Alisson who have what it takes to get us out of a hole - as they did yesterday on several occasions. They were magnificent. Alissons save on the Ben White shot was world class. Quansah, Trent and Bradley were also excellent.

Arsenal are a very good team, they were always going to get chances against us and for all the talk of them being goal shy, they still have 15 more in the league than the Mancs. But I never felt the fear yesterday. Mainly because they were facing the best defence in the country. This can play on an attackers mind. Its small margins - against us a couple of weeks ago they managed to make one of those chances stick and they didnt really do anything different yesterday, so it could have been different, but one wed got through that first 15 minutes without conceding, I felt confident how it would end.

Diazs goal summed up the difference between the two sides - one touch to control the ball then bang. Havertz would have taken another three touches before even thinking about shooting. Thats a massive confidence issue, but give our players credit for not making it easy for him and forcing him to take those extra touches.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #564 on: Today at 08:47:41 am
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 12:01:43 am
Was it shearer who said after 10-15 mins arsenal should be 4 or even could have been 5 up.

The silly tit was including three chances in the same move when there was a block, then Odegaard hit the bar, and then another block in the space of about 10 seconds.  He appeared to think they could have gone three nil up in that one attack. The dribbling simpleton didnt seem to appreciate that if theyd scored with the first chance they wouldnt have got the other two.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #565 on: Today at 08:49:59 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:51:54 am
Moment of the match for me was Bobby Clark's yellow card foul. Wise beyond his years. Sometimes you just know that you can't win the ball, but have to make the foul. At the same age, I think Curtis, Harvey, or even Stefan last year, would have tried to win the ball fairly but let the man go if they couldn't win it cleanly.

Said the same thing myself at the game.  Took one for the team did Bobby there and broke up what could have been a hazardous attack.  During Brendan's reign, I sat next to a bloke in KOP who always used to moan that we never did this tactic enough.

When's the draw? ta.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #566 on: Today at 08:54:54 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:49:59 am
Said the same thing myself at the game.  Took one for the team did Bobby there and broke up what could have been a hazardous attack.  During Brendan's reign, I sat next to a bloke in KOP who always used to moan that we never did this tactic enough.

When's the draw? ta.

Before the Man Utd-Wigan game I think
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #567 on: Today at 09:15:07 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 08:47:41 am
The silly tit was including three chances in the same move when there was a block, then Odegaard hit the bar, and then another block in the space of about 10 seconds.  He appeared to think they could have gone three nil up in that one attack. The dribbling simpleton didnt seem to appreciate that if theyd scored with the first chance they wouldnt have got the other two.

I was thinking about that while watching the game - do they all get chalked up in the stats as separate goal attempts? If so, it really skews the figures and makes it look like they were doing much better than they actually were.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #568 on: Today at 09:25:39 am
I think Shearer was still bitter about the drubbing we gave Newcastle on New Years Day - certainly loving the Arse yesterday
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #569 on: Today at 09:36:09 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 09:25:39 am
I think Shearer was still bitter about the drubbing we gave Newcastle on New Years Day - certainly loving the Arse yesterday
He's been negative towards us for a while now, I remember a few years ago when DCL 'won' a penalty against us by jumping into Lovren and then going to ground, Shearer was in the studio and said something along the lines of "That's what all good strikers do, you can't give someone a reason to go down."

A few weeks later Lallana went down in the penalty area after being pulled back and shearer said "Football is a contact sport, you can touch someone without it being a penalty."

And then he complained about Liverpool fans calling him out over his hypocrisy;

"For all the Liverpool fans currently hurling personal abuse at me, my wife and kids because I happen to disagree with your opinion about the penalty decision, you do know you won don't you? PS So f**k off!"
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #570 on: Today at 09:58:34 am
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 09:25:39 am
I think Shearer was still bitter about the drubbing we gave Newcastle on New Years Day - certainly loving the Arse yesterday

I thought Shearer was alright yesterday myself. In fairness, Arsenal did hammer us first half, but he gave credit to Kloppo for changing things and winning the game
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #571 on: Today at 10:05:16 am
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 07:54:44 pm
Gravenberch deserves a mention, got stuck in nicely, great to see.
He does. Took a yellow when Odergard was in dangerous position. A foul but not dirty. Did what he had to do.

A great little pass in the build up for our second
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #572 on: Today at 10:05:22 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 12:32:58 am
Showing frustration at a decision is allowed.
Telling the referee to 'Fook Off' isn't.
Therein lies the difference I guess, as Shearer pointed out.
Overall, the ref was fine and fair to both teams.

But we've seen players tell a ref to fook off and nothing happen to them. Again, it seems to be a rule largely reserved for Liverpool players.

We don't seem to get away with half of what other teams can.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #573 on: Today at 10:05:41 am
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 09:15:07 am
I was thinking about that while watching the game - do they all get chalked up in the stats as separate goal attempts? If so, it really skews the figures and makes it look like they were doing much better than they actually were.

Separate goal attempts yeah, but xg will generally account for the chance of scoring from the attack in general so it would always be lower than 1 (but more than the xg of one of the individual shots).
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #574 on: Today at 10:07:08 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 12:32:58 am
Showing frustration at a decision is allowed.
Telling the referee to 'Fook Off' isn't.
Therein lies the difference I guess, as Shearer pointed out.
Overall, the ref was fine and fair to both teams.
Fair?
Quote from: oojason on Today at 03:07:03 am
'I did this video to teach you guys about football rules, so you stop complaining. Educate yourselves.':-

https://v.redd.it/j9o8qz54q4bc1 (40 second video)


^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/comments/191aemb/i_did_this_video_to_teach_you_guys_about_football ;D
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #575 on: Today at 10:18:18 am
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 07:51:15 am
How did Odegaard get through that game without a yellow is beyond me  ::)

Great game from the lads though, hope we repeat that result in a few weeks time!

He doesn't play for Liverpool. He does that in a red shirt and he gets an early shower.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #576 on: Today at 10:21:49 am
We are winning at least 2 trophies this year, this is SOME team!
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #577 on: Today at 10:25:38 am
Just seen Arsenal xG was 1.61..

I'm not having they should have been 3 or 4 up at half time..
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #578 on: Today at 10:31:36 am
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 10:25:38 am
Just seen Arsenal xG was 1.61..

I'm not having they should have been 3 or 4 up at half time..

There was maybe 2 chances Havertz could have done better on, including one where he took too long which probably meant the xG of that chance wasn't very high, and Saka had a chance to pull it back and miskicked it meaning it probably didn't even count. Another reason stats don't always show the story, but at the same time, Alisson made maybe 1 really good save and a load of saves of weak shots, which probably lines up with the 1.61!

Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #579 on: Today at 10:33:18 am
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Today at 08:07:02 am
Klopps rotation of players has been excellent this season. Arteta and Howe have played some of their players in every game for 90 minutes when fit. I can see why Rice would be gassed early at this stage of the season. In hindsight it may have been a big mistake to let Xhaka go.
Tend to agree but less so on "true" rotations but more so in terms managing minutes of his players. Klopp is currently the best at utilizing the 5-subs rule and this season we are seeing how almost every game our subs having significant impact on the game and becoming game changers. It was not just Jota and Gravenberch last night. Even Bradley and Clark played their roles very well when they came in

And we have a proper squad of players now including the young/academy players that Klopp can leaned on. Unlike the early days of Klopp, these academy players that we have in the first team squad today grew up and are truly ingrained within the Klopp system. Those players are in the first team squad on merit and they know that Klopp trusts them   
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #580 on: Today at 10:41:12 am
+ The Guardian, "Mikel Arteta after the game":

"I haven't seen a team in the past six months that has generated what we have done against Liverpool in the last two games (including the 1-1 league draw at Anfield on 23 December)."

"We haven't capitalised. Not just today but in the last few games as well."

"Merit-wise there is no question that we deserve to win the games but the results are very different. "

"But when my team plays with that courage and attitude against probably the best team in Europe right now in terms of momentum what can I do but stick by them and support them?"

Arteta was asked whether Jesus's injury affected his mindset in terms of the January window.

"One thing is what we need and another is what we can do," he replied. "What we need to do now is stick behind the players, give them some love."
 

=====================

Arsenal will get an even longer break from football. They flight out to Dubai on Tuesday for a warm weather mid-season training camp and they look as though they need it.

At the start of the season the Gunners were a side making a habit of deciding a game in injury time.

In their past three matches they have barely been able to muster a presentable opportunity after the hour mark.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #581 on: Today at 10:41:14 am
no VVD & Salah. We deserve far more credit than we have received. Media bias is very poor.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #582 on: Today at 10:42:08 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:31:36 am
There was maybe 2 chances Havertz could have done better on, including one where he took too long which probably meant the xG of that chance wasn't very high, and Saka had a chance to pull it back and miskicked it meaning it probably didn't even count. Another reason stats don't always show the story, but at the same time, Alisson made maybe 1 really good save and a load of saves of weak shots, which probably lines up with the 1.61!



Arsenal should have scored in the first half, and we couldnt have moaned if we had been losing at HT.. but it is the narratives from some the media today that they should have scored a hat full is just wrong.

Anyways, nice home draw please FA....


Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #583 on: Today at 10:44:33 am
I'm seeing a lot of articles about Arsenal. Very few about how we have continued our winning form against a tough opponant away from home, missing about 6-7 first team players, and having brought on two youth players at 0-0 to help win us the game.

All that said, I'm happy to stay flying under the radar. It suits us.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #584 on: Today at 10:46:02 am
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 10:33:18 am
And we have a proper squad of players now including the young/academy players that Klopp can leaned on. Unlike the early days of Klopp, these academy players that we have in the first team squad today grew up and are truly ingrained within the Klopp system. Those players are in the first team squad on merit and they know that Klopp trusts them
I think Klopp has always been very good at recognising when a young player can do a job since he came in.  In his early seasons he got minutes out of players like Brad Smith and Kevin Stewart when their careers since suggest they were never close to having the required ability.

I do agree though that academy seems more aligned with the first team that it has for a very long time.  It would be great to see one or two more emerge from the pack and establish themselves as first team squad members this season.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
Reply #585 on: Today at 10:47:42 am
"I haven't seen a team in the past six months that has generated what we have done against Liverpool in the last two games (including the 1-1 league draw at Anfield on 23 December)."

Complete and total BS from Arteta. His lies suggest they battered us both games. Xg for the league game was 0.6 or something and yesterday it was 1.6. For reference, our Xg against Newcastle was more than 7.

Don't like managers that lie to deflect from their own team's failings.
