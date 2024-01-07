Quanash look so damn assured. Amazing prospect.

Shearer talked some wham, but mostly thought he was unbiased, he was banging on about a Darwin miss and how close it must have been by his reaction, until the replay showed otherwise. He was complementary about trent and Diaz getting away quick shots when he'd been berating arsenal for not doing that.

Personally I didn't see them dive all that much, and i think it was almost half time before I saw Sahka go over. His shooting though, made Darwin look like a sniper.

Thought the Elliott booking was insane, also saw Diaz do really well not to turn round and rant at the ref. Don't agree with Elliott booking and certainly don't see how oodegard got away with it.

I think players should be allowed an initial reactive outburst, but any continuation or significant movement toward the ref should see the yellow card.

Love the way Diaz plays, huge energy, and a massive grin.

Despite his rants I thought oodegard was positively involved in a lot of the good arsenal stuff. Rice was anonymous second half, and not very effective first half. Havertz got involved a lot but couldn't produce. Be interested to compare him to nunez.