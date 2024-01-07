« previous next »
Author Topic: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5

Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 10:11:33 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 09:30:09 pm
I managed to go the entire game and half time without hitting mute, almost unheard of these days. Lineker is still class presenting and Keown is a decent pundit, the BBC is by far the best when it comes to pundits, there's only Ally McCoist on the other channels that's worth listening to.

Come again?
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm »
Odegaard is such a repulsive little elf. Wonderful to see him give up the free kick that became our first goal.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 10:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 09:30:09 pm
I managed to go the entire game and half time without hitting mute, almost unheard of these days. Lineker is still class presenting and Keown is a decent pundit, the BBC is by far the best when it comes to pundits, there's only Ally McCoist on the other channels that's worth listening to.

Keown is a drooling moron. His Arsenal bias sends him into rants that make him look like a viral YouTuber.

McCoist talks way too much and gets 50% of incidents wrong that are blatant. Nice bloke though, possibly why people like him. Sane with Ian Wright, analysis of a 12 year old but ok bloke
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 10:55:35 pm »
On a seperate note, anyone know what the Catalan independence flag being flown around the away end was all about?
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 11:03:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm

He's one of the least bad/biased - but there was one glaring passage of biased bollocks in the second half.

Diaz was clipped & pushed slightly. He did throw himself to the floor, but no FK and Shearer said it was the correct decision. Seconds later, Elliott does very similar and the ref (who I thought overall pretty decent) blew up. Elliott showed frustration and got booked. Shearer said "that was a foul but you can't raise your arm like that in dissent; that's why he was booked"

Couple minutes later, Odegaard dives to try to buy a free kick. No FK (correct decision) and Odegaard throws a hissy, gesticulating wildly with his arms, far worse than Elliott. Shearer: "He stayed just the right side of dissent there"
Aye, was a baffling bit of commentary there.

The thick Geordie prick ...
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 11:05:09 pm »
Others have said it, but a good result. I'm concerned at the constant defensive lapses. Look at the chance at 2:30 or the set up to that Odegaard miss at about 10:30. At some point those mistakes will be a lot more costly. I'd love to see more consistency at the back.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 11:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm

He's one of the least bad/biased - but there was one glaring passage of biased bollocks in the second half.

Diaz was clipped & pushed slightly. He did throw himself to the floor, but no FK and Shearer said it was the correct decision. Seconds later, Elliott does very similar and the ref (who I thought overall pretty decent) blew up. Elliott showed frustration and got booked. Shearer said "that was a foul but you can't raise your arm like that in dissent; that's why he was booked"

Couple minutes later, Odegaard dives to try to buy a free kick. No FK (correct decision) and Odegaard throws a hissy, gesticulating wildly with his arms, far worse than Elliott. Shearer: "He stayed just the right side of dissent there"



C'mon mate, it wasn't "far worse" than Harvey's.  Regardless, I think that the yellow was more to do Harvey screaming "fuck off mate" than the arm flail.  Anyhow, we're through against the diving wankers and I don't have to look at White's orange head and drag-queen eyebrows for another ninety minutes, so all's good.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 11:18:29 pm »
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 11:05:09 pm
Others have said it, but a good result. I'm concerned at the constant defensive lapses. Look at the chance at 2:30 or the set up to that Odegaard miss at about 10:30. At some point those mistakes will be a lot more costly. I'd love to see more consistency at the back.

Arguably we were missing three quarters of our first choice back four.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 11:19:20 pm »
Isn't it wonderful the main talking points are which commentator is shite?

We really are in form at the moment, long may it last.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 11:20:26 pm »
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 11:05:09 pm
Others have said it, but a good result. I'm concerned at the constant defensive lapses. Look at the chance at 2:30 or the set up to that Odegaard miss at about 10:30. At some point those mistakes will be a lot more costly. I'd love to see more consistency at the back.

We've the best defence in the league and were missing 2/3 from a normal starting xi.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 11:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 08:58:38 pm
Say what you want about Shearer but he was a smashing player and I never get tired listening to him commentating on the Barca game at Anfield for Radio 5 livehe covers the moments perfectly.

Don't mind Shearer at all, and of course, he has the Barca game to show his quality as a commentator. Totally agree, in a cesspit of punditry, he is one of the rare ones I don't mind.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 11:53:03 pm »
Quote from: The Final Third on Yesterday at 09:17:08 pm
HT: Arsenal (1.52) 0-0 (0.10) Liverpool

FT: Arsenal (1.89) 0-2 (0.85) Liverpool

Which shows that Arsenal created almost nothing clear in the 2nd half (XG 0.37) whereas our XG in the 2nd half was double theirs (0.75). That would imply that we should have possibly won 1-0 and I guess our first goal had zero or low XG.

Ramsdale was the only keeper that was at full stretch to deflect Diazs shot round the post. Diazs goal was the best chance of the match.

So Arsenal probably had a lot of low XG chances which doesnt guarantee goals whereas Diazs goal was one that had the best probability of scoring. Combine that with the fact that our forwards are more likely to score half-chances than the Arsenal players.

Plus theres the fact that we have Alisson in goal (not that he did anything remarkable today).
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 11:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 10:55:35 pm
On a seperate note, anyone know what the Catalan independence flag being flown around the away end was all about?
I spotted that too. I've got one of those myself.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #533 on: Today at 12:01:43 am »
Was it shearer who said after 10-15 mins arsenal should be 4 or even could have been 5 up.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #534 on: Today at 12:16:31 am »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 12:01:43 am
Was it shearer who said after 10-15 mins arsenal should be 4 or even could have been 5 up.

It was. But he liked us 5 years ago in the greatest game of all time so his "performance" today gets a pass. And it was "should".
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #535 on: Today at 12:16:40 am »
Sensational result, and hopefully that gives us confidence when we play them in the league as well.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #536 on: Today at 12:19:06 am »
Synchronised Winning/Losing

Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #537 on: Today at 12:20:27 am »
MoTM :  :-\ Honourable Mentions : the entire team... and the subs

Contrived to give Arsenal enough chances to win the game in the first 15 minutes.  Arsenal have clearly got a bout of CannotScoreForBeingShititus.

The big lad, Konate, solid.

Nunez was running the channels and did a stint of defending for us late on.

Jota and Diaz with a bit of class finished it for us.

Clark and Bradley, top class from these two.  The lads did alright.

Anyone know why Declan High Price was trying to get giggy with Quansah from a corner and wasn't even looked at?

Away at Arsenal, win and in the hat (or bag) for the next round.  Well done lads.

:)
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #538 on: Today at 12:30:17 am »
Great win. Rode our luck at times, but we missed our own chances too.

Considering how many were unavailable to us, we did pretty well. Wasn't sure about putting Bradley and Clark at that time but they both excelled.

Onwards we go, just hoping for a home tie against non PL opposition!
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #539 on: Today at 12:32:58 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm

He's one of the least bad/biased - but there was one glaring passage of biased bollocks in the second half.

Diaz was clipped & pushed slightly. He did throw himself to the floor, but no FK and Shearer said it was the correct decision. Seconds later, Elliott does very similar and the ref (who I thought overall pretty decent) blew up. Elliott showed frustration and got booked. Shearer said "that was a foul but you can't raise your arm like that in dissent; that's why he was booked"

Couple minutes later, Odegaard dives to try to buy a free kick. No FK (correct decision) and Odegaard throws a hissy, gesticulating wildly with his arms, far worse than Elliott. Shearer: "He stayed just the right side of dissent there"



Showing frustration at a decision is allowed.
Telling the referee to 'Fook Off' isn't.
Therein lies the difference I guess, as Shearer pointed out.
Overall, the ref was fine and fair to both teams.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #540 on: Today at 12:45:40 am »
What a result. I wasn't too bothered with this considering our position in all the other comps but damn that felt good.  Especially after they started their hissy fits and diving whenever we pressed them in an awkward position.  Seem like a proper arteta team now with that shite mentality.  We rode our luck first half but we stayed in the game and were the better team second half.  I knew if it was still even when Jota came on we would probably go on to win it.  I love him.   Proud of all the youngsters too they did great.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #541 on: Today at 12:51:54 am »
Moment of the match for me was Bobby Clark's yellow card foul. Wise beyond his years. Sometimes you just know that you can't win the ball, but have to make the foul. At the same age, I think Curtis, Harvey, or even Stefan last year, would have tried to win the ball fairly but let the man go if they couldn't win it cleanly.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #542 on: Today at 01:21:26 am »
Quote from: neil4ad on Yesterday at 11:05:09 pm
Others have said it, but a good result. I'm concerned at the constant defensive lapses. Look at the chance at 2:30 or the set up to that Odegaard miss at about 10:30. At some point those mistakes will be a lot more costly. I'd love to see more consistency at the back.

We're half way through the season, we have the best defensive record in the league , and we just kept a clean sheet, without Van Dijk, with also Robbo still missing.

I reckon we're doing ok in that department.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #543 on: Today at 02:00:16 am »
 :lmao
Klopp on Virg being sick:

Quote
It's difficult for Virg to look shit, but he did, and so we sent him home again.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #544 on: Today at 02:08:14 am »
If Kiwior cleared that freekick instead of putting it through his own net, would it have been a pen due to Ramsdale taking out Jota? Jota was lucky not to be injured again. He gets completely taken out.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #545 on: Today at 02:10:39 am »
Quote from: Oh Jimmy Jimmy on Yesterday at 09:27:42 pm
Sorry if its already been said, but Quansah. What a warrior. Plays like Phil Thompson and will probably lift the European Cup as our Captain in the next 10 years.
Certainly. I'm so happy for the lad.
A Rolls Royce of a player- and a 100% Liverpool-educated center back. His whole life, he's just known one Academy, since age 5.
He's living his dream.

Btw, Konate was a beast! He won all his 13 aerial duals and no one was able to dribble past him.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #546 on: Today at 02:12:51 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 02:08:14 am
If Kiwior cleared that freekick instead of putting it through his own net, would it have been a pen due to Ramsdale taking out Jota? Jota was lucky not to be injured again. He gets completely taken out.

It should have been, but I doubt it would have. For one, we're Liverpool and we don't get those kind of decisions in our favour. And the other thing is, that keepers tend to get away with murder when going for a cross and rarely get a foul against them given (not sure, I've ever seen a penalty for a foul by keeper going for a croos), while attackers basically just need to look at a keeper going for a cross and a foul gets given. One of my biggest pet-peeves in football...
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #547 on: Today at 02:32:57 am »
One thing I love about this current team is how resilient we are.
We can take the pressure in a game , ride out the storm, and come out punching.
The changes we make in game by the management team are also first rate and usually effective.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #548 on: Today at 02:41:23 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:32:57 am
One thing I love about this current team is how resilient we are.
We can take the pressure in a game , ride out the storm, and come out punching.
The changes we make in game by the management team are also first rate and usually effective.

That incredible mentality flows down from the manager into the youngsters. How many youngsters have we had now under Klopp, coming in and doing a steller job even in the big games?

Klopp is the epitome of "Work with those you have available, instead of focussing on who or what you're missing."

Kloppo also said it is his fault that we were so under the cosh in the 1st half- he said he got it wrong.
What a man! Takes the flack and the heat off his players. A true leader and this season he has established himself supremely as the best tactician in the league. There is none beside him.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #549 on: Today at 03:00:50 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 02:41:23 am
That incredible mentality flows down from the manager into the youngsters. How many youngsters have we had now under Klopp, coming in and doing a steller job even in the big games?
Quote
The way he genuinely hugs the younger players as evidenced again today illustrates the way he manages them as individuals. You just know he's talking them up in their ear. Building character and speaking about the positives post match. He more than likely works on the negatives in training through his coaches.
Klopp is the epitome of "Work with those you have available, instead of focussing on who or what you're missing."

Kloppo also said it is his fault that we were so under the cosh in the 1st half- he said he got it wrong.
What a man! Takes the flack and the heat off his players. A true leader and this season he has established himself supremely as the best tactician in the league. There is none beside him.
Quote
"Everything was better in the second half. It's difficult to prepare for something like what Arsenal did all game but particularly the first half," Klopp said. "Double 10, 4-4-2, two wingers wide, massive threat, so we had a few days time to prepare for the most difficult game with a slightly different team.

"Timing was bad for pressing in the first half, that made it tricky for the midfield and nearly impossible for the defence, so we had to defend deeper in the last line, block balls but that is football as well, you have to show desire, passion and determination. That is what the boys showed.

"Then we changed things obviously as well, quite a bit and that caused Arsenal problems, that is how it is. These little parts cannot always be that influential but as little influence as I had in the first half on what they did, we just used the information from the first half and tried to do better. Everything was better.

"We created our chances, we defended them better and that is how it is. A home game is an advantage but when you are better in the first half but don't score it is normal that you get in a rush. So it barely gets better or usually doesn't. And we felt more and more comfortable in the game.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #550 on: Today at 03:54:43 am »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 12:01:43 am
Was it shearer who said after 10-15 mins arsenal should be 4 or even could have been 5 up.

What he actually means by that is if I was playing up front for them theyd be 5-0 up because Im the best striker theres ever been

Hes ok, but you have to put everything he says through the lens of his ego.
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs.2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #551 on: Today at 04:06:38 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on Yesterday at 07:15:22 pm
Winning without winning. Seen that somewhere

You can never quite wash off the BS once you have it on you..
Re: FAC: Arsenal 0 vs 2 Liverpool og 80 Diaz 90+5
« Reply #552 on: Today at 04:16:11 am »
Arsenal fans have become unbearable the past few years. They didnt use to be as deluded as they are now. To say that we got away with one or that they completely outplayed us is ridiculous. Yes, they were better team in the first half, but we gradually took control of the game and were the better team in the second half. After the 55th minute there only looked like there was going to be one winner of that game.

They should look at the game as a whole instead of moaning about the same drivel of not having a striker again.

We were missing 5 captains of their country today. Salah, VVD, Robertson, Endo and Szobo. Give us some credit for fucks sake.
