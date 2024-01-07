Arsenal fans have become unbearable the past few years. They didnt use to be as deluded as they are now. To say that we got away with one or that they completely outplayed us is ridiculous. Yes, they were better team in the first half, but we gradually took control of the game and were the better team in the second half. After the 55th minute there only looked like there was going to be one winner of that game.



They should look at the game as a whole instead of moaning about the same drivel of not having a striker again.



We were missing 5 captains of their country today. Salah, VVD, Robertson, Endo and Szobo. Give us some credit for fucks sake.