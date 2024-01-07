MoTM :
Honourable Mentions : the entire team... and the subs
Contrived to give Arsenal enough chances to win the game in the first 15 minutes. Arsenal have clearly got a bout of CannotScoreForBeingShititus.
The big lad, Konate, solid.
Nunez was running the channels and did a stint of defending for us late on.
Jota and Diaz with a bit of class finished it for us.
Clark and Bradley, top class from these two. The lads did alright.
Anyone know why Declan High Price was trying to get giggy with Quansah from a corner and wasn't even looked at?
Away at Arsenal, win and in the hat (or bag) for the next round. Well done lads.