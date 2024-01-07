One thing I love about this current team is how resilient we are.

We can take the pressure in a game , ride out the storm, and come out punching.

The changes we make in game by the management team are also first rate and usually effective.





That incredible mentality flows down from the manager into the youngsters. How many youngsters have we had now under Klopp, coming in and doing a steller job even in the big games?Klopp is the epitome of "Work with those you have available, instead of focussing on who or what you're missing."Kloppo also said it is his fault that we were so under the cosh in the 1st half- he said he got it wrong.What a man! Takes the flack and the heat off his players. A true leader and this season he has established himself supremely as the best tactician in the league. There is none beside him.