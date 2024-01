Who gives a fuck what Arteta thinks. He's a loser and Kloppy is a winner



Arteta has spent a lot of money getting them to this point.Remember he was on the cusp of getting the Emery treatment by the entitled Arse TV generationHe has now spent a fortune on players (unlike Emery) and has been allowed to clear the dead wood out.White is not a fullback. He is an auxiliary centre half useful at set pieces. His attacking options are down to him and are duds. Pep let him have Jesus because he knew he wasn’t the real deal. Havertz was a flop at Chelsea. Nketiah seems like a good lad but isn’t prolific. Nelson spent more time turning back towards his own goal. He’s played Saka into the ground and in all seriousness could be said to be putting the lad onto the pitch with an injury. If his ankle is goosed and he keeps playing him, he risks making it far worse. The comms hinted at an ongoing Achilles problem. Snapping one of them is a career ended for pace players.