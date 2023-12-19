« previous next »
Author Topic: What to do about cryarsing players  (Read 1648 times)

Online rob1966

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:14:41 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:00:49 pm
I agree mate. Meaning he made a conscious decision to not stay on his feet. A practice which is deeply engrained within the culture of the sport, and one which ties the hands of referees from an officiating point of view.

That's essentially the point I made in my original post. Players gaming refs isn't an officiating issue. Its a player issue that stems from the wider culture of the sport

I agree he made the decision, but it's forced on him because he knows that even though a clear foul occured, if he fails to go down, he won't get the penalty. If he knew that he'd get a penalty if he failed to score, then he would have stayed on his feet. It's not duping the ref to me, as a foul genuinely occured and the foul broke his stride enough for him to lose the chance to score, if he stays up, Newcastle benefit from the keeper getting away unpunished with committing a foul, to me thats way worse.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 08:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Yesterday at 05:29:46 pm
The tactical head injury really frustrates me. It's supposed to be a serious thing and you have people getting hit on the shoulder then going down faking their head is hurt to buy their team some time. Needs cutting out.

It is a very, very serious injury.

Should result in immediate substitution and a hospital trip for a CAT scan and a minimum 3 day stay plus 4 weeks of recovery
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 06:34:28 pm
What about when our players do it mate? Should we just turn a blind eye to it on the grounds that other clubs do it more frequently than we do?


Genuine question mate:

What do you think the reaction of our fan base would be if the club came out and condemned Jota after the Newcastle game?

Let's be honest, we all know why he went down, we all know why we cheered the resulting penalty, and we all know why the club never said fuck all about it



If one of our players goes down holding their head or faking injury then I want the fucker suspended all season, fined a season wages and fucking sold.

Fuck these c*nts.
Offline Hestoic

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:22:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:55:03 pm
It was obvious as soon as the concussion protocols came in that it'd be a cheaters charter. It's something we wouldn't think of doing but there's managers and players with no shame.

Bring in a timer (I.e. 10-15 minutes off the pitch) and it'd stop right away but then honest players and teams get punished for the cheating wankers.


True, and there's always a solution. If you're still on the ground after 10 seconds, then you're off for x minutes for concussion checks. The fakers would be up within those 10 seconds (probably to the point where it's eradicated) and the mild ones where it hurts but isn't a problem can get up and nurse it. Usually you see this with one player after a clash of heads, but where it's serious enough that you're not back on your feet within 10 seconds then you should probably be checked out right?
Offline Redley

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:27:12 pm
Oh, so it was "random" ?

Right O ;D

Im not sure why you think hed go down otherwise? He was knocked off balance. Hes an intelligent footballer. With respect it does seem like youve been quite naively influenced by people on social media, the likes of Alan Shearer, calling it a terrible dive. If referees rewarded players for staying on their feet and trying to score, Im sure he would have.
Offline Eeyore

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:25:52 pm
Ok men, let me put it this way:

Did the Newcastle keeper make "contact"? Yes he did. Did making "contact" in that instance constitute a foul? By the letter of the law, yes it did. Did the ref have any other choice but to award the penalty? No, he did not

Here's the thing though, you need to have seriously red tinted glasses on to refute that Jota knowingly and intentionally went down in an attempt to dupe the ref. And therein lies my reasoning why cheating in football is NOT an officiating problem. Nor is it one that match officials can arrest or reverse

I, like yourselves, gladly accepted the pen, and like the club, have zero fucks to give in the grand scheme of the title race. Such is the culture of football. As you were :)



That is so wide of the mark it is untrue.

You sound like Gary Neville with the Diaz penalty.

For me if Jota wants to buy a penalty then he just straightens his run and goes over the keeper exactly like Saint Harry Kane did time and time again. He doesn't his eyes are on the ball and he changes the direction of his run and is going for the ball until he is clipped by the keeper.

Watch a 110 metres hurdler and watch how clipping a hurdle cause a hurdler to fall two or three strides after a slight impact. Or watch a rugby player when they are tap tackled. They don't go down like a sniper has shot them.
Offline StL-Dono

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:47:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:14:41 pm
I agree he made the decision, but it's forced on him because he knows that even though a clear foul occured, if he fails to go down, he won't get the penalty. If he knew that he'd get a penalty if he failed to score, then he would have stayed on his feet. It's not duping the ref to me, as a foul genuinely occurred and the foul broke his stride enough for him to lose the chance to score, if he stays up, Newcastle benefit from the keeper getting away unpunished with committing a foul, to me thats way worse.

This for me is what happened.  Yes, he was fouled, but yes, he also dove once the ball got beyond him and the scoring chance was minimized significantly.  The foul by the keeper didn't cause him to fall.  He takes two full steps after contact. 

I don't blame Jota for doing what he did, but it did look ridiculous. 
Offline tubby

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 08:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:35:41 pm
That is so wide of the mark it is untrue.

You sound like Gary Neville with the Diaz penalty.

For me if Jota wants to buy a penalty then he just straightens his run and goes over the keeper exactly like Saint Harry Kane did time and time again. He doesn't his eyes are on the ball and he changes the direction of his run and is going for the ball until he is clipped by the keeper.

Watch a 110 metres hurdler and watch how clipping a hurdle cause a hurdler to fall two or three strides after a slight impact. Or watch a rugby player when they are tap tackled. They don't go down like a sniper has shot them.

You can argue the other way though.  Mane got more contact on him away to Palace, stumbled, but then stayed on his feet to score.

Personally, I think Jota thought he couldn't get the ball under enough control to score and decided to go down.  It's a pen, though, because there was contact.
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm »
Ok, seeing as we all have different viewpoints on the Jota penalty, and seeing as focusing on one incident ignores the wider point of the thread....

Can we at least agree that if gamesmanship is ever to be eradicated from the sport, then it ALL needs to be called out in ALL of it's forms?

And that it's removal would likely require buy-in from associations, clubs, managers and players alike?



Offline Redley

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:58:00 pm »
Something definitely needs to be done to crack down on what Arsenal do, when they fake an injury around 28 minutes so they can have a team talk
Offline Eeyore

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:07:58 pm »
The reason gamesmanship works is because it is almost impossible to know whether it is genuine or not. Probably the clearest example of that was the Palace V Everton game when Mateta was certain that McNeill was faking an injury.

The problem for me is that when the Genie is out of the bottle it is almost impossible to put it back in.

Gobshites like Mourinho have destroyed the game and when you try and address it you often punish the wrong people. A fouled player goes off for treatment and then isn't allowed back on straight away is a good example.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 09:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm
Ok, seeing as we all have different viewpoints on the Jota penalty, and seeing as focusing on one incident ignores the wider point of the thread....

Can we at least agree that if gamesmanship is ever to be eradicated from the sport, then it ALL needs to be called out in ALL of it's forms?

And that it's removal would likely require buy-in from associations, clubs, managers and players alike?





I've already said if it was one of our players then ban the fucking cheating c*nt.

I can't be any fucking clearer than that.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 09:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 09:07:58 pm
Gobshites like Mourinho have destroyed the game and when you try and address it you often punish the wrong people. A fouled player goes off for treatment and then isn't allowed back on straight away is a good example.
The writing was on the wall for that c*nt very early into his managerial career.
I was at the Celtic v Porto UEFA Cup Final in Seville, 2003 and I swear there must have been about 40 minutes when there was actual football being played.
And that was with extra time.
Porto players spent most of the game rolling around like the c*nts that they were under him.
Offline wenlock

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 09:18:17 pm »
With all those cameras around and so many eyes watching this sounds like a job made for a competent VAR. With access to multiple angles of an incident they should be able to check in the background for play acting and make the ref aware.

A sin bin is not football and I see no need for an extra card between yellow and red as all that does is allow an extra foul or two before the player gets proper punishment.

I would love to see players made to leave the pitch for treatment.

It has always seemed to me that the rules were there to stop this sort of thing but the refs have allowed it, and while they do that the players will garner as much of an advantage from that as possible.

Whatever happened to ungentlemanly behaviour?
Offline Historical Fool

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 09:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:25:52 pm
Ok men, let me put it this way:

Did the Newcastle keeper make "contact"? Yes he did. Did making "contact" in that instance constitute a foul? By the letter of the law, yes it did. Did the ref have any other choice but to award the penalty? No, he did not

Here's the thing though, you need to have seriously red tinted glasses on to refute that Jota knowingly and intentionally went down in an attempt to dupe the ref. And therein lies my reasoning why cheating in football is NOT an officiating problem. Nor is it one that match officials can arrest or reverse

I, like yourselves, gladly accepted the pen, and like the club, have zero fucks to give in the grand scheme of the title race. Such is the culture of football. As you were :)

Didnt Darwin have a clear dive a few weeks back. It was blatant and the ref didnt give it but didnt book him either, I thought it was incompetent officiating at the time but maybe he just forgot to 
Offline macca007

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:46:21 pm »
Back to more along the lines of the original point. I'm sick of players holding their head under no contact with their head. Even worse when they are brushed in the face and go down holding their head, which technically isn't a head injury as does not involve brain injury.

Needs to be a standard assessment for 2 mins by an independent doctor for me. And they should be looked back at and if there is no contact, which I have seen a few of, then there should be an option to card them
Offline Eeyore

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 09:50:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:17:31 pm
The writing was on the wall for that c*nt very early into his managerial career.
I was at the Celtic v Porto UEFA Cup Final in Seville, 2003 and I swear there must have been about 40 minutes when there was actual football being played.
And that was with extra time.
Porto players spent most of the game rolling around like the c*nts that they were under him.

He was charming to the journalists though so it was okay.
Offline Agent99

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:05:32 pm »
Jota was just being 'clever' like England's very own Sir Harold Kane, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford.
Offline Only Me

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:24:15 pm »
Literally all players are now cheats.

They are  entitled to go down if they feel contact.

No manager in the history of the prem has ever called their own player on such behaviour.

Including Jurgen last week.

Its why I watch little or no footy any more. Its destroyed the game. And all the cry arsing about VAR ignores the fact that if the players didnt throw themselves to the ground at every opportunity, the officials jobs would be easier.

English refs are a very poor standard anyway, so throw in cheating on an industrial scale, and youll get contentious decisions every game.

But every set of fans swears its their team that gets the shit end of the stick. Its pathetic.

Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 11:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 10:24:15 pm
Literally all players are now cheats.

They are  entitled to go down if they feel contact.

No manager in the history of the prem has ever called their own player on such behaviour.

Including Jurgen last week.

Its why I watch little or no footy any more. Its destroyed the game. And all the cry arsing about VAR ignores the fact that if the players didnt throw themselves to the ground at every opportunity, the officials jobs would be easier.

English refs are a very poor standard anyway, so throw in cheating on an industrial scale, and youll get contentious decisions every game.

But every set of fans swears its their team that gets the shit end of the stick. Its pathetic.



I said something similar in the Jota thread but the very definition of what a dive is seems to have changed. It always used to be that if you could avoid falling over from contact but you went to ground anyway it was called a dive. None of this 'entitled to go down' stuff. Now for something to be called a dive there has to be literally zero contact and even then it's not always branded as such - you sometimes hear justifications given like 'he's gone to ground to avoid the challenge' or such like.

A famous example I recall is the Pochettino foul on Owen in the 2002 World Cup. Was there contact? A minimal amount, but yes. Was it a foul even if the contact was minimal? Probably, and therefore a penalty was the correct decision. By the modern definition Owen was 'entitled to go down'. But if we're being honest, even the biggest dyed-in-the-wool England fan knows he dived and he has even admitted as such more recently.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/michael-owen-admits-diving-against-12120216

Refereeing is a problem too as others have alluded to - this quote from the article sums it up:

Quote
"Pochettino actually did touch me, clipped my knee. It wasn't enough to put me down, but the only reason I went down was because earlier in the game someone fouled me.

"Collina was the referee, one of the most famous referees of all time, and I said 'referee its a penalty' and he said 'Michael to know you have to go down to win the penalty.'

"He told me you have to go down, so I thought next time I get touched I'll go down and I did and he gave me a penalty."

And this is Collina, one of the most respected referees there has ever been. If he was refereeing games in that manner what chance do we have of the fuckwits in the PGMOL doing any better?

It's a two way street. Players are constantly trying to con referees by diving but referees often don't give legitimate fouls unless the player dives.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:07:39 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:57:24 pm
A famous example I recall is the Pochettino foul on Owen in the 2002 World Cup. Was there contact? A minimal amount, but yes. Was it a foul even if the contact was minimal? Probably, and therefore a penalty was the correct decision. By the modern definition Owen was 'entitled to go down'. But if we're being honest, even the biggest dyed-in-the-wool England fan knows he dived and he has even admitted as such more recently.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/michael-owen-admits-diving-against-12120216

Refereeing is a problem too as others have alluded to - this quote from the article sums it up:

And this is Collina, one of the most respected referees there has ever been. If he was refereeing games in that manner what chance do we have of the fuckwits in the PGMOL doing any better?

It's a two way street. Players are constantly trying to con referees by diving but referees often don't give legitimate fouls unless the player dives.
Don't ever let an Everton fan in on this.  ;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:22:22 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:07:39 am
Don't ever let an Everton fan in on this.  ;D
Too late now. We know most of them lurk on here all the time.  :wave
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #62 on: Today at 06:16:39 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:57:24 pm
I said something similar in the Jota thread but the very definition of what a dive is seems to have changed. It always used to be that if you could avoid falling over from contact but you went to ground anyway it was called a dive. None of this 'entitled to go down' stuff. Now for something to be called a dive there has to be literally zero contact and even then it's not always branded as such - you sometimes hear justifications given like 'he's gone to ground to avoid the challenge' or such like.

A famous example I recall is the Pochettino foul on Owen in the 2002 World Cup. Was there contact? A minimal amount, but yes. Was it a foul even if the contact was minimal? Probably, and therefore a penalty was the correct decision. By the modern definition Owen was 'entitled to go down'. But if we're being honest, even the biggest dyed-in-the-wool England fan knows he dived and he has even admitted as such more recently.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/michael-owen-admits-diving-against-12120216

Refereeing is a problem too as others have alluded to - this quote from the article sums it up:

And this is Collina, one of the most respected referees there has ever been. If he was refereeing games in that manner what chance do we have of the fuckwits in the PGMOL doing any better?

It's a two way street. Players are constantly trying to con referees by diving but referees often don't give legitimate fouls unless the player dives.

The worst divers at LFC have always been English - especially those in the England team.

This myth that it's 'all foreigners' is ridiculous. Even now, across the whole league, the worst divers are all English, but the English media never/rarely reports on our 'brave lads' being cheats on a regular basis.

Online 12C

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #63 on: Today at 07:51:29 am »
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 08:58:00 pm
Something definitely needs to be done to crack down on what Arsenal do, when they fake an injury around 28 minutes so they can have a team talk

Lets see if it happens today.
Online reddebs

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:20:55 am »
Just ignore them and play on, the motherfuckers would soon get up. 
Online rob1966

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #65 on: Today at 08:50:39 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:20:55 am
Just ignore them and play on, the motherfuckers would soon get up. 

Is the right answer
