Literally all players are now cheats.
They are entitled to go down if they feel contact.
No manager in the history of the prem has ever called their own player on such behaviour.
Including Jurgen last week.
Its why I watch little or no footy any more. Its destroyed the game. And all the cry arsing about VAR ignores the fact that if the players didnt throw themselves to the ground at every opportunity, the officials jobs would be easier.
English refs are a very poor standard anyway, so throw in cheating on an industrial scale, and youll get contentious decisions every game.
But every set of fans swears its their team that gets the shit end of the stick. Its pathetic.
I said something similar in the Jota thread but the very definition of what a dive is seems to have changed. It always used to be that if you could avoid falling over from contact but you went to ground anyway it was called a dive. None of this 'entitled to go down' stuff. Now for something to be called a dive there has to be literally zero contact and even then it's not always branded as such - you sometimes hear justifications given like 'he's gone to ground to avoid the challenge' or such like.
A famous example I recall is the Pochettino foul on Owen in the 2002 World Cup
. Was there contact? A minimal amount, but yes. Was it a foul even if the contact was minimal? Probably, and therefore a penalty was the correct decision. By the modern definition Owen was 'entitled to go down'. But if we're being honest, even the biggest dyed-in-the-wool England fan knows he dived and he has even admitted as such more recently. https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/michael-owen-admits-diving-against-12120216
Refereeing is a problem too as others have alluded to - this quote from the article sums it up:
"Pochettino actually did touch me, clipped my knee. It wasn't enough to put me down, but the only reason I went down was because earlier in the game someone fouled me.
"Collina was the referee, one of the most famous referees of all time, and I said 'referee its a penalty' and he said 'Michael to know you have to go down to win the penalty.'
"He told me you have to go down, so I thought next time I get touched I'll go down and I did and he gave me a penalty."
And this is Collina, one of the most respected referees there has ever been. If he was refereeing games in that manner what chance do we have of the fuckwits in the PGMOL doing any better?
It's a two way street. Players are constantly trying to con referees by diving but referees often don't give legitimate fouls unless the player dives.