With all those cameras around and so many eyes watching this sounds like a job made for a competent VAR. With access to multiple angles of an incident they should be able to check in the background for play acting and make the ref aware.



A sin bin is not football and I see no need for an extra card between yellow and red as all that does is allow an extra foul or two before the player gets proper punishment.



I would love to see players made to leave the pitch for treatment.



It has always seemed to me that the rules were there to stop this sort of thing but the refs have allowed it, and while they do that the players will garner as much of an advantage from that as possible.



Whatever happened to ungentlemanly behaviour?