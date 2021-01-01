I'm honestly getting sick of seeing player after player after player after player in game after game going down screaming in agony, rolling around, dropping to the floor like the scene in Platoon and crying like babies.



They are obviously all just cryarsing, whining little mummies boys and full of fucking shite.



But. What can be done about this?



Some ideas I've had are stuff like;



* If you are 'injured' to the extent that you are screaming in agony and having to stretch a fearfully injured arm towards the ref in supplication after a quadruple roll of agony then you should be made to leave the field and to be examined thoroughly by a doctor - taking no less than 15 minutes - plus ten minutes to make sure you are fit and Ok to continue



* Sin Bin : If you are trying to con the ref and are on the floor 'in agony' and are then able to run about five minutes later than you are a fucking cheat and should be removed from play for 10-15 minutes. More than one offence is a red card and a 1 match ban



* Post-match analysis. If you are a diving c*nt then you are retrospectively banned for 5 games and heavily fined





But would any of these work? Obviously the majority of footballers are whining, crying, diving fucking shithouses and it's been ruining the game for too long. If you are screaming in agony then you are either genuinely injured or you are a fucking cheat.