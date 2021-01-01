It comes down to refereeing
I agree that it's down to poor refereeing.
It's not an officiating problem though, is it? Surely It's a culture problem, is it not?
I mean, if players openly engage in it, and certain managers openly encourage it, and clubs do fuck all to condemn it, and the relevant authorities/associations do fuck all to stop it, why would you lay it at the feet of match officials to sort it out? What exactly do you expect them to do about it?
Correct me if I'm wrong, but the reason rugby match officials command so much respect isn't just down to the fact that they're strict disciplinarians. It's because there's a culture of respect, honesty and sportsmanship within that sport that's bred into most pro's from a young age.
It ain't a PGMOL problem gents. To suggest that it is is to overlook the wider picture