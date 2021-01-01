« previous next »
What to do about cryarsing players

What to do about cryarsing players
I'm honestly getting sick of seeing player after player after player after player in game after game going down screaming in agony, rolling around, dropping to the floor like the scene in Platoon and crying like babies.

They are obviously all just cryarsing, whining little mummies boys and full of fucking shite.

But. What can be done about this?

Some ideas I've had are stuff like;

* If you are 'injured' to the extent that you are screaming in agony and having to stretch a fearfully injured arm towards the ref in supplication after a quadruple roll of agony then you should be made to leave the field and to be examined thoroughly by a doctor - taking no less than 15 minutes - plus ten minutes to make sure you are fit and Ok to continue

* Sin Bin : If you are trying to con the ref and are on the floor 'in agony' and are then able to run about five minutes later than you are a fucking cheat and should be removed from play for 10-15 minutes. More than one offence is a red card and a 1 match ban

* Post-match analysis. If you are a diving c*nt then you are retrospectively banned for 5 games and heavily fined


But would any of these work? Obviously the majority of footballers are whining, crying, diving fucking shithouses and it's been ruining the game for too long. If you are screaming in agony then you are either genuinely injured or you are a fucking cheat.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
It comes down to refereeing. Players do what they can get away with. Refs need  to let the game flow and book players who are taking the piss.

It's also cultural. Being a cheat used to be the worst thing you could call a player (at least in England). Now 'shithousery' is celebrated and lauded.

I think if you need the physio on you should be off the pitch for at least 5 minutes. That would stop half of it.  But little pricks like Rashford and Gordon just can't ride a tackle without the theatrics.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
I agree that it's down to poor refereeing. The tactical 'injury' has been allowed to become a thing. Particularly the tactical head 'injury'. Fakers need to be booked or even sent off. Players down injured should be taken off the pitch as quickly as possible and treated on the sidelines as the game goes on*.

Any player down squealing with 'cramp' needs to just get on with it while the game continues. I've had cramp. It's painful, but the game need not stop because of it.

A cultural change is needed, but while referees pander to the cryarses it will not change.


* I do appreciate that there are rare occasions when genuinely serious injury needs urgently addressing on the pitch with the game stopped. They are rare, though.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:23:01 pm
I agree that it's down to poor refereeing. The tactical 'injury' has been allowed to become a thing. Particularly the tactical head 'injury'. Fakers need to be booked or even sent off. Players down injured should be taken off the pitch as quickly as possible and treated on the sidelines as the game goes on*.

Any player down squealing with 'cramp' needs to just get on with it while the game continues. I've had cramp. It's painful, but the game need not stop because of it.

A cultural change is needed, but while referees pander to the cryarses it will not change.


* I do appreciate that there are rare occasions when genuinely serious injury needs urgently addressing on the pitch with the game stopped. They are rare, though.

The tactical head injury really frustrates me. It's supposed to be a serious thing and you have people getting hit on the shoulder then going down faking their head is hurt to buy their team some time. Needs cutting out.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 05:29:46 pm
The tactical head injury really frustrates me. It's supposed to be a serious thing and you have people getting hit on the shoulder then going down faking their head is hurt to buy their team some time. Needs cutting out.
It's one of my biggest annoyances. Crying wolf over such a potentially dangerous thing is reckless to say the least. It should be enshrined in football's unofficial code of ethics that you do not feign a head injury.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Faking a head injury should be easy to sort. If the referee stops the game because of it they have to go off for a concussion check. No fucking around just get them off the pitch.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:51:12 pm
It comes down to refereeing. Players do what they can get away with. Refs need  to let the game flow and book players who are taking the piss.

It's also cultural. Being a cheat used to be the worst thing you could call a player (at least in England). Now 'shithousery' is celebrated and lauded.

I think if you need the physio on you should be off the pitch for at least 5 minutes. That would stop half of it.  But little pricks like Rashford and Gordon just can't ride a tackle without the theatrics.

So it's not to do with the player actually pretending to be injured, or trying it on? There are plenty of things we could blame referees on but this protection of player's is pathetic. If we really want football to improve everyone needs to do something, including the players that so many seem reluctant to blame.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Agreed. Totally sick of it. Players going down like they've been sawn in half. Only to jump straight back up again if they don't get a decision and the opposition is running away with the ball.
Not sure what we can do about it. Retrospective bans?
"Excuse me, can you explain why you were rolling round holding your leg in pain, only to jump back up and run without issue when you weren't given a free kick?"
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:49:38 pm
So it's not to do with the player actually pretending to be injured, or trying it on? There are plenty of things we could blame referees on but this protection of player's is pathetic. If we really want football to improve everyone needs to do something, including the players that so many seem reluctant to blame.
It's ultimately on the players doing it, but it's been allowed to flourish and become a thing. That's down to officials. Players need to be discouraged from indulging in this behaviour. That's down to the footballing bodies and officials.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:45:01 pm
Faking a head injury should be easy to sort. If the referee stops the game because of it they have to go off for a concussion check. No fucking around just get them off the pitch.
Yep. It's all done to break up the play and halt the momentum of the side on top at that moment. It's highly cynical. So they need to be straight off the pitch for medical checks whilst the game carries on. The fact they are then a man down as the game carries on will sort the fakers out from the genuine in no time.

While they know they can fake it and have the game halted for a fairly long period of time, they'll simply carry on doing it.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:56:26 pm
It's ultimately on the players doing it, but it's been allowed to flourish and become a thing. That's down to officials. Players need to be discouraged from indulging in this behaviour. That's down to the footballing bodies and officials.

And their own clubs we know which ones are the worst for it.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:05:41 pm
And their own clubs we know which ones are the worst for it.
Yes, clubs should be clamping down on it too. Unfortunately, I suspect a fair few actively condone it.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:51:12 pm
It comes down to refereeing
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:23:01 pm
I agree that it's down to poor refereeing.

It's not an officiating problem though, is it? Surely It's a culture problem, is it not?

I mean, if players openly engage in it, and certain managers openly encourage it, and clubs do fuck all to condemn it, and the relevant authorities/associations do fuck all to stop it, why would you lay it at the feet of match officials to sort it out? What exactly do you expect them to do about it?

Correct me if I'm wrong, but the reason rugby match officials command so much respect isn't just down to the fact that they're strict disciplinarians. It's because there's a culture of respect, honesty and sportsmanship within that sport that's bred into most pro's from a young age.

It ain't a PGMOL problem gents. To suggest that it is is to overlook the wider picture

 
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:05:41 pm
And their own clubs we know which ones are the worst for it.

What about when our players do it mate? Should we just turn a blind eye to it on the grounds that other clubs do it more frequently than we do?


Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:10:11 pm
Yes, clubs should be clamping down on it too. Unfortunately, I suspect a fair few actively condone it.

Genuine question mate:

What do you think the reaction of our fan base would be if the club came out and condemned Jota after the Newcastle game?

Let's be honest, we all know why he went down, we all know why we cheered the resulting penalty, and we all know why the club never said fuck all about it

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:49:38 pm
So it's not to do with the player actually pretending to be injured, or trying it on? There are plenty of things we could blame referees on but this protection of player's is pathetic. If we really want football to improve everyone needs to do something, including the players that so many seem reluctant to blame.

Footballers are dickheads who'll do what they're allowed to get away with. Referees are like parents dealing with a child.

Problem is modern refs are like very weak parents. Then you add their biases into the mix and hiding behind var.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 06:17:22 pm
It's not an officiating problem though, is it? Surely It's a culture problem, is it not?

I mean, if players openly engage in it, and certain managers openly encourage it, and clubs do fuck all to condemn it, and the relevant authorities/associations do fuck all to stop it, why would you lay it at the feet of match officials to sort it out? What exactly do you expect them to do about it?

Correct me if I'm wrong, but the reason rugby match officials command so much respect isn't just down to the fact that they're strict disciplinarians. It's because there's a culture of respect, honesty and sportsmanship within that sport that's bred into most pro's from a young age.

It ain't a PGMOL problem gents. To suggest that it is is to overlook the wider picture

I said it's also cultural but refs are there to apply the laws of the game. If they don't and are weak then players will take the piss.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 06:34:28 pm
What about when our players do it mate? Should we just turn a blind eye to it on the grounds that other clubs do it more frequently than we do?


Genuine question mate:

What do you think the reaction of our fan base would be if the club came out and condemned Jota after the Newcastle game?

Let's be honest, we all know why he went down, we all know why we cheered the resulting penalty, and we all know why the club never said fuck all about it

I have never liked any of our players doing it, so yes the answer would be. You also know that clubs such as City use frequent fouls during play to keep holding onto the ball so more should be done about that as well. Why would the club condemn Jota the other night when it was a clear foul, there would be no need to say anything in that situation.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:38:34 pm
Footballers are dickheads who'll do what they're allowed to get away with. Referees are like parents dealing with a child.

Problem is modern refs are like very weak parents. Then you add their biases into the mix and hiding behind var.

What does it say about the managers then? You lot just want to blame everything on referees, the truth is managers should be more honest about their players going down when they haven't been fouled. It is not just the job of the referee to do it.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:42:59 pm
What does it say about the managers then? You lot just want to blame everything on referees, the truth is managers should be more honest about their players going down when they haven't been fouled. It is not just the job of the referee to do it.

A lot of managers are coaching players to go down at every opportunity. Jurgen isn't but you can guarantee the likes of Howe and Arteta are.

But refs don't have to blow up for a foul for every contact to encourage this. Its a two way thing.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:32:57 pm
It's one of my biggest annoyances. Crying wolf over such a potentially dangerous thing is reckless to say the least. It should be enshrined in football's unofficial code of ethics that you do not feign a head injury.

Agreed mate and like Agent99 says, it should be a minimum of x minutes off the pitch for a concussion check.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 06:34:28 pm
What do you think the reaction of our fan base would be if the club came out and condemned Jota after the Newcastle game?

Let's be honest, we all know why he went down, we all know why we cheered the resulting penalty, and we all know why the club never said fuck all about it

Considering hes a striker, I thought he went down because he was tapped by the keeper which put him off his stride. So he went down because if hed tried to score when he was off balance, its not going back for a penalty. But it seems you think differently, so why do you think he went down?
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 06:50:38 pm
Agreed mate and like Agent99 says, it should be a minimum of x minutes off the pitch for a concussion check.

It was obvious as soon as the concussion protocols came in that it'd be a cheaters charter. It's something we wouldn't think of doing but there's managers and players with no shame.

Bring in a timer (I.e. 10-15 minutes off the pitch) and it'd stop right away but then honest players and teams get punished for the cheating wankers.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:42:59 pm
What does it say about the managers then? You lot just want to blame everything on referees, the truth is managers should be more honest about their players going down when they haven't been fouled. It is not just the job of the referee to do it.
That'd be odd for any manager to do that publicly?
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 06:17:22 pm
It's not an officiating problem though, is it? Surely It's a culture problem, is it not?

I mean, if players openly engage in it, and certain managers openly encourage it, and clubs do fuck all to condemn it, and the relevant authorities/associations do fuck all to stop it, why would you lay it at the feet of match officials to sort it out? What exactly do you expect them to do about it?

Correct me if I'm wrong, but the reason rugby match officials command so much respect isn't just down to the fact that they're strict disciplinarians. It's because there's a culture of respect, honesty and sportsmanship within that sport that's bred into most pro's from a young age.

It ain't a PGMOL problem gents. To suggest that it is is to overlook the wider picture
It's definitely a cultural thing now. But it happens on the field of play, and has to be addressed on the field of play when it happens. That makes it an issue for the officials. Players getting away with it on the pitch simply encourages them to do it all the more.

Much could be done off the field, of course. There is very little sportsmanship, integrity, honesty, respect etc in football any more. Sadly, football is reflecting wider society. Changing that culture would certainly help, but who has the appetite to do so? Not many managers and even fewer players it would seem.

Ultimately though, on the field of play it's up to the officials to deal with.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:40:15 pm
I said it's also cultural but refs are there to apply the laws of the game. If they don't and are weak then players will take the piss.

While I get where you're coming from, there's no rule (that I'm aware of) that prohibits players from rolling on the floor, or from suggesting that they're in pain. As you say, we know (in most cases) when a player is taking the piss, but without an actual rule to reference, or a clear way to determine if an injury is being feigned or not, then what's a match official to do?

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:41:31 pm
Why would the club condemn Jota the other night when it was a clear foul, there would be no need to say anything in that situation.

And therein lies my point as to why (a) the culture of cheating will never be eradicated and (b) why it's prevalence has nothing to do with officiating

We all know what happened the other night mate. We can pretend we don't, but we do :)




Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:05:24 pm
While I get where you're coming from, there's no rule (that I'm aware of) that prohibits players from rolling on the floor, or from suggesting that they're in pain. As you say, we know (in most cases) when a player is taking the piss, but without an actual rule to reference, or a clear way to determine if an injury is being feigned or not, then what's a match official to do?

And therein lies my point as to why (a) the culture of cheating will never be eradicated and (b) why it's prevalence has nothing to do with officiating

We all know what happened the other night mate. We can pretend we don't, but we do :)

So come out and call it a dive then, instead of trying to insinuate things. There was contact with the goalie's elbow it was there clearly enough they didn't even have to slow it down, and as usual people don't take the conditions into account.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Boot them in the bollocks
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 07:05:24 pm
While I get where you're coming from, there's no rule (that I'm aware of) that prohibits players from rolling on the floor, or from suggesting that they're in pain. As you say, we know (in most cases) when a player is taking the piss, but without an actual rule to reference, or a clear way to determine if an injury is being feigned or not, then what's a match official to do?

When it comes to faking injury that would require a rule change. A sin bin equivalent for when the physio comes on particularly head injuries

But refs perpetuate diving by blowing up for the slightest thing. If they let the game flow it stops a lot of the nonsense.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:01:15 pm
That'd be odd for any manager to do that publicly?

I'm not saying they call it out publicly but make it clear they don't want their players doing stuff like that. Do you think Klopp goes out and tells player to pretend they've been fouled?
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 06:34:28 pm
What about when our players do it mate? Should we just turn a blind eye to it on the grounds that other clubs do it more frequently than we do?


Genuine question mate:

What do you think the reaction of our fan base would be if the club came out and condemned Jota after the Newcastle game?

Let's be honest, we all know why he went down, we all know why we cheered the resulting penalty, and we all know why the club never said fuck all about it

I don't like any player faking anything, including our players. I hate seeing it.

Regarding Jota, although his fall appeared somewhat theatrical, he was actually fouled. If he had actually faked it and simply dived I, personally wouldn't approve. I probably wouldn't expect the club to publicly condemn him in those circumstances, but if I were his manager I'd be having words privately and telling him and any other player I managed to knock it off.
Re: What to do about cryarsing players
If a player goes down and the opposition has the ball, they can put the ball out if they like but are under no obligation to.

If the injured players team gets the ball and fail to put the ball out, then there is no longer any requirement for anyone to stop the game. Also, if they put the ball out so their player can get treatment, the opposition should feel no pressure to give them the ball back.
