Author Topic: What to do about cryarsing players  (Read 161 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

What to do about cryarsing players
« on: Today at 01:45:32 pm »
I'm honestly getting sick of seeing player after player after player after player in game after game going down screaming in agony, rolling around, dropping to the floor like the scene in Platoon and crying like babies.

They are obviously all just cryarsing, whining little mummies boys and full of fucking shite.

But. What can be done about this?

Some ideas I've had are stuff like;

* If you are 'injured' to the extent that you are screaming in agony and having to stretch a fearfully injured arm towards the ref in supplication after a quadruple roll of agony then you should be made to leave the field and to be examined thoroughly by a doctor - taking no less than 15 minutes - plus ten minutes to make sure you are fit and Ok to continue

* Sin Bin : If you are trying to con the ref and are on the floor 'in agony' and are then able to run about five minutes later than you are a fucking cheat and should be removed from play for 10-15 minutes. More than one offence is a red card and a 1 match ban

* Post-match analysis. If you are a diving c*nt then you are retrospectively banned for 5 games and heavily fined


But would any of these work? Obviously the majority of footballers are whining, crying, diving fucking shithouses and it's been ruining the game for too long. If you are screaming in agony then you are either genuinely injured or you are a fucking cheat.
Online Fromola

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:51:12 pm »
It comes down to refereeing. Players do what they can get away with. Refs need  to let the game flow and book players who are taking the piss.

It's also cultural. Being a cheat used to be the worst thing you could call a player (at least in England). Now 'shithousery' is celebrated and lauded.

I think if you need the physio on you should be off the pitch for at least 5 minutes. That would stop half of it.  But little pricks like Rashford and Gordon just can't ride a tackle without the theatrics.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:23:01 pm »
I agree that it's down to poor refereeing. The tactical 'injury' has been allowed to become a thing. Particularly the tactical head 'injury'. Fakers need to be booked or even sent off. Players down injured should be taken off the pitch as quickly as possible and treated on the sidelines as the game goes on*.

Any player down squealing with 'cramp' needs to just get on with it while the game continues. I've had cramp. It's painful, but the game need not stop because of it.

A cultural change is needed, but while referees pander to the cryarses it will not change.


* I do appreciate that there are rare occasions when genuinely serious injury needs urgently addressing on the pitch with the game stopped. They are rare, though.
Online Hestoic

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:23:01 pm
I agree that it's down to poor refereeing. The tactical 'injury' has been allowed to become a thing. Particularly the tactical head 'injury'. Fakers need to be booked or even sent off. Players down injured should be taken off the pitch as quickly as possible and treated on the sidelines as the game goes on*.

Any player down squealing with 'cramp' needs to just get on with it while the game continues. I've had cramp. It's painful, but the game need not stop because of it.

A cultural change is needed, but while referees pander to the cryarses it will not change.


* I do appreciate that there are rare occasions when genuinely serious injury needs urgently addressing on the pitch with the game stopped. They are rare, though.

The tactical head injury really frustrates me. It's supposed to be a serious thing and you have people getting hit on the shoulder then going down faking their head is hurt to buy their team some time. Needs cutting out.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: What to do about cryarsing players
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:32:57 pm »
Quote from: Hestoic on Today at 05:29:46 pm
The tactical head injury really frustrates me. It's supposed to be a serious thing and you have people getting hit on the shoulder then going down faking their head is hurt to buy their team some time. Needs cutting out.
It's one of my biggest annoyances. Crying wolf over such a potentially dangerous thing is reckless to say the least. It should be enshrined in football's unofficial code of ethics that you do not feign a head injury.
