Endo
What's wrong with Virg ?
No doubt Klopp will get hammered on here by some if we pick up any injuries. Pathetic.
Professional defect.Im a UX designer and this is basically pissing in the face of your users. Truly shit idea.
I thought Van Dijk would play ahead of Konate but if he's ill might as well just rest up for Wednesday.
Jeez that bench is fucking light. Does any other teams end up with a bench like ours after a few injuries?
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
There are honestly more important games than a 3rd round FA Cup game, sorry. If we pick up an injury today, youll be changing your tune at FT I'm sure.
United started doing this and then we followed suit. Curious to know who made the call cause it's fucking wank.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
In fairness does it really matter what way the line-up is listed? You see the names and you know where they play. Everyone knows how we line up.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Illness
If Arsenal are wearing all white why cant we wear red instead of this purple monstrosity? (Not the most important element of the game I know.)
So Konate and Nunez at CB and Diaz left back?Thatll fool Captain Scarlett.
they are in white as a nod to an anti-knife campaign so wearing red ....
How sick is he?
Not risking him ahead of his transfer to man u.
Yep, the campaign is called "No More Red" and we've been praised for wearing purple and not red.
BBC or AFTV? Hard to know.
Why would he get hammered?
Tell that to the fans who have spent good money and travelled down to London on a Sunday for a late kick off. Injuries are part of the game as always it's about balancing and they will continue to do this throughout the next few months.
If we go through happy days, if we don't, then it's good to find out early in the competition and lessen the fixture load on our squad.
