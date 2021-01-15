« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM  (Read 13014 times)

Online DangerScouse

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #320 on: Today at 04:02:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:58:16 pm
Endo

Knew i was forgetting someone. :D
Online PaulF

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #321 on: Today at 04:03:34 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:38:24 pm
What's wrong with Virg ?
Not risking him ahead of his transfer to man u.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #322 on: Today at 04:04:31 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:57:22 pm
No doubt Klopp will get hammered on here by some if we pick up any injuries. Pathetic.

Same people that complain when we struggle after not playing for a while. We haven't played for 6 days and have 10 days off after our next match.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #323 on: Today at 04:05:14 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:46:43 pm
Professional defect.
Im a UX designer and this is basically pissing in the face of your users. Truly shit idea.

United started doing this and then we followed suit. Curious to know who made the call cause it's fucking wank.
Online xbugawugax

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #324 on: Today at 04:07:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:38:24 pm
What's wrong with Virg ?

cup tied as our fax machine broke down before we could hit V

Online Eeyore

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #325 on: Today at 04:08:34 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:57:22 pm
No doubt Klopp will get hammered on here by some if we pick up any injuries. Pathetic.

Klopp in shocking decision to select footballers to play a football match. Some people will never be happy.
Online disgraced cake

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #326 on: Today at 04:09:20 pm »
I thought Van Dijk would play ahead of Konate but if he's ill might as well just rest up for Wednesday.

Had expected Jota and Gravenberch to start, imagine they'll get off a very young bench at some stage.
Online SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #327 on: Today at 04:13:13 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:09:20 pm
I thought Van Dijk would play ahead of Konate but if he's ill might as well just rest up for Wednesday.
jolly decent of you to say that  :)
Online Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #328 on: Today at 04:13:55 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 03:33:30 pm
Jeez that bench is fucking light. Does any other teams end up with a bench like ours after a few injuries?
think it's 10.players unavailable, what did you expect
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #329 on: Today at 04:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:50:48 pm
There are honestly more important games than a 3rd round FA Cup game, sorry. If we pick up an injury today, youll be changing your tune at FT I'm sure.

Right, and if a bunch of kids get tanked 6-0 youd be the first here moaning about that.
Online SvenJohansen

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #330 on: Today at 04:16:53 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 04:05:14 pm
United started doing this and then we followed suit. Curious to know who made the call cause it's fucking wank.

In fairness does it really matter what way the line-up is listed? You see the names and you know where they play. Everyone knows how we line up.
Online rawcusk8

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #331 on: Today at 04:17:53 pm »
Shit bench.. only 10 first teamers out injured, no excuses should be doing better, Jurgen has a lot to answer for.
Online Fitzy.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #332 on: Today at 04:18:12 pm »
Ibe still cup tied?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #333 on: Today at 04:18:25 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 04:16:53 pm
In fairness does it really matter what way the line-up is listed? You see the names and you know where they play. Everyone knows how we line up.

Gakpo and Elliott is a bit of a mystery possibly.
Online Father Ted

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #334 on: Today at 04:18:36 pm »
If Arsenal are wearing all white why cant we wear red instead of this purple monstrosity? (Not the most important element of the game I know.)
Online Fitzy.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #335 on: Today at 04:19:39 pm »
Online SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #336 on: Today at 04:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:18:36 pm
If Arsenal are wearing all white why cant we wear red instead of this purple monstrosity? (Not the most important element of the game I know.)
they are in white as a nod to an anti-knife campaign so wearing red ....
Online jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #337 on: Today at 04:19:49 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 03:50:48 pm
There are honestly more important games than a 3rd round FA Cup game, sorry. If we pick up an injury today, youll be changing your tune at FT I'm sure.

Tell that to the fans who have spent good money and travelled down to London on a Sunday for a late kick off. Injuries are part of the game as always it's about balancing and they will continue to do this throughout the next few months.
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #338 on: Today at 04:20:06 pm »
Come on the mighty purple men.
Online rob1966

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #339 on: Today at 04:21:52 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:38:25 pm
So Konate and Nunez at CB and Diaz left back?

Thatll fool Captain Scarlett. ;D

Nah, he's Captain Black

Online Mighty_Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #340 on: Today at 04:22:31 pm »
Shame VVD is out but pretty much full strength otherwise. Beeb showing Gakpo in midfield and Elliott in Salahs position. Looks odd but I reckon there will be a fair amount of movement.

Hopefully we can get through now we're going all out for it. A draw would be a terrible result so we might as well just go for it!

COMON U REDMEN!!!
Online rob1966

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #341 on: Today at 04:24:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:19:46 pm
they are in white as a nod to an anti-knife campaign so wearing red ....

Yep, the campaign is called "No More Red" and we've been praised for wearing purple and not red.
Online xbugawugax

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #342 on: Today at 04:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:19:39 pm
How sick is he?

sick enough that klopp doesnt want to test his resolve
Online TipTopKop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #343 on: Today at 04:25:06 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:03:34 pm
Not risking him ahead of his transfer to man u.
NOoooooooooooooo
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #344 on: Today at 04:25:14 pm »
Expecting Saka to boot our players up and down just like the game at Anfield with the officials 'fine with it' all game.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #345 on: Today at 04:25:20 pm »
Jusstwattem.
Online Tonyh8su

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #346 on: Today at 04:25:28 pm »
BBC or AFTV? Hard to know.
Online StevoHimself

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #347 on: Today at 04:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 04:18:36 pm
If Arsenal are wearing all white why cant we wear red instead of this purple monstrosity? (Not the most important element of the game I know.)

People don't like the purple kit? Thought it was fairly smart.
Online Father Ted

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #348 on: Today at 04:26:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:24:08 pm
Yep, the campaign is called "No More Red" and we've been praised for wearing purple and not red.

Oh, fair enough.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #349 on: Today at 04:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 04:25:28 pm
BBC or AFTV? Hard to know.

BBC if the commentators can do their job and just report on the match

Anything other than Che Nevobilo is a bonus to be honest
Online Studgotelli

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #350 on: Today at 04:26:42 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 03:57:22 pm
No doubt Klopp will get hammered on here by some if we pick up any injuries. Pathetic.

Why would he get hammered?
Online TipTopKop

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #351 on: Today at 04:27:11 pm »
If we go through happy days, if we don't, then it's good to find out early in the competition and lessen the fixture load on our squad.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #352 on: Today at 04:27:42 pm »
Imagine doing amazing in your community and having to accept an Arsenal shirt.
Quote from: Studgotelli on Today at 04:26:42 pm
Why would he get hammered?


No
Online Studgotelli

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #353 on: Today at 04:27:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:19:49 pm
Tell that to the fans who have spent good money and travelled down to London on a Sunday for a late kick off. Injuries are part of the game as always it's about balancing and they will continue to do this throughout the next few months.

Hopefully we get through unscathed, I just think this will be a distraction later in the season if were challenging for the league to be totally honest.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #354 on: Today at 04:28:39 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 04:27:11 pm
If we go through happy days, if we don't, then it's good to find out early in the competition and lessen the fixture load on our squad.

.. is also the way I'm looking at it. Be nice, but not the end of the world if we don't progress.

Would like to get to the final of the LC though given where we are in it and then give the kids the experience at Wembley (If we get there)
Online Wabaloolah

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #355 on: Today at 04:28:56 pm »
I know it's for a good cause but white numbers on a white shirt!
Online stockdam

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #356 on: Today at 04:30:01 pm »
VVD and obviously Salah missing is a big loss for us.
