Re: 'Klopp always plays weakened teams in the FA Cup'
This is the lineup he put out against Everton in the FA Cup 3rd round in January 2018:
Karius, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Can, Milner, Mane, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino.
Subs: Wijnaldum, Lovren, Klavan, Ings, Solanke, Ward, Alexander-Arnold.
Salah, Henderson and, erm, Coutinho were injured, so it seems like the only first teamers rested were the 19-year-old Trent and Wijnaldum. Pretty strong team, and not a kid in sight. Of course, context matters etc, but food for thought.
He's definitely not allergic to ringing the changes though
v Everton January 20 - Adrian, Williams, Phillips, Gomez, Milner, Lallana, Chirivella, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Origi
v Villa January 21 - Kelleher, N Williams, R Williams, Fab CB, Milner LB, Jones, Minamino all started. Obviously hand was forced with Fab and Milner.
v Shrewsbury January 22 - Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Dixon-Bonner, Fabinho, Morton, Gordon, Woltman, Jones