« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM  (Read 10792 times)

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,514
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #240 on: Today at 12:59:52 pm »
Elliott surely starts this one?
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,225
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #241 on: Today at 01:01:24 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 12:59:52 pm
Elliott surely starts this one?

You'd think so, he's been a bit under used recently, I'd certainly bring him on for a good bit of time today.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,814
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #242 on: Today at 01:04:54 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:42:27 pm
Gomez today and Beck Wednesday

I'd go the other way round. Actually no, I wouldn't, because apparently Beck is suspended  ;D

Asking someone who's played literal minutes for the first team to start in a big semi final against a sometimes dangerous Fulham side seems a bit of a risk to me. Take every game as it comes and that but Fulham is surely the bigger game right now, I'm hoping to turn up to Anfield on Wednesday and see a full strength side.

I would basically go full strength today too but I think Konate and Gomez would have to be exceptions, Konate is fine because he can sit on the bench while VVD/Quansah play but with no Robbo, Tsimikas or even Beck, what else can you do other than play Gomez there? And against a side like Arsenal it'd definitely be best not to do some wild experiment. Ideally he doesn't do 90 minutes like.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #243 on: Today at 01:14:19 pm »
You'll all be pleased to know I'm working from 3pm so I'll miss the game 😁
Logged

Online neilharveyus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kemlynite
  • ******
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #244 on: Today at 01:22:17 pm »
Hearing Liverpool in all purple and Arsenal in all white for this one.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #245 on: Today at 01:32:29 pm »
Hope Alisson players. Wouldnt be too confident with Kelleher in goal. We should go fairly strong in this and the Fulham game then no games for about 10 days? So expecting us to go for this.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #246 on: Today at 01:42:54 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:56:27 am
If its 1-1 final 90 seconds of extra time and we get possession in the attacking half, i say we pull the goalie.
to avoid doubt, you mean "sub on an attacker for Ali/Kell" right?  :)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #247 on: Today at 01:43:28 pm »
Quote from: eAyeAddio on Today at 03:05:18 am
I agree - except at the end of 90 mins and not having to go to extra time.....
there is no extra time.  90 mins then replay.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,380
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #248 on: Today at 01:52:14 pm »
I do like the idea of Jota and Nunez on the bench - or some combo of 2 forwards.

Let Elliott start and then maybe we can bring some firepower off the bench.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,677
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: MATCH PREVIEW – Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024 – 4:30PM
« Reply #249 on: Today at 02:02:40 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:52:14 pm
I do like the idea of Jota and Nunez on the bench - or some combo of 2 forwards.

Let Elliott start and then maybe we can bring some firepower off the bench.

I'd rather have Jota and or Nunez starting than Elliot. Love the lad, but.. this is Arsenal, we need to take it to em

Nunez can be more effective off the bench possibly but I believe in im
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #250 on: Today at 02:12:57 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:04:54 pm

Asking someone who's played literal minutes for the first team to start in a big semi final against a sometimes dangerous Fulham side seems a bit of a risk to me. Take every game as it comes and that but Fulham is surely the bigger game right now, I'm hoping to turn up to Anfield on Wednesday and see a full strength side.


Beck has built up some experience this season on loan, I wouldnt be too concerned if we went with Beck on Wednesday. We also have a 2nd leg if it goes tits up. Personally Gomez today and Beck Wednesday is the way Id go.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,466
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #251 on: Today at 02:14:20 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Today at 12:16:22 pm
Re: 'Klopp always plays weakened teams in the FA Cup'

This is the lineup he put out against Everton in the FA Cup 3rd round in January 2018:

Karius, Gomez, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Can, Milner, Mane, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino.

Subs: Wijnaldum, Lovren, Klavan, Ings, Solanke, Ward, Alexander-Arnold.

Salah, Henderson and, erm, Coutinho were injured, so it seems like the only first teamers rested were the 19-year-old Trent and Wijnaldum. Pretty strong team, and not a kid in sight. Of course, context matters etc, but food for thought.

He's definitely not allergic to ringing the changes though

v Everton January 20 - Adrian, Williams, Phillips, Gomez, Milner, Lallana, Chirivella, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Origi
v Villa January 21 - Kelleher, N Williams, R Williams, Fab CB, Milner LB, Jones, Minamino all started. Obviously hand was forced with Fab and Milner.
v Shrewsbury January 22 - Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Dixon-Bonner, Fabinho, Morton, Gordon, Woltman, Jones
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,940
  • RedOrDead
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #252 on: Today at 02:36:15 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 12:59:52 pm
Elliott surely starts this one?

100% see him starting in the front 3. Hes actually been very good playing as this roaming playmaker from right wing.
Logged

Online Hestoic

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 315
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #253 on: Today at 02:44:41 pm »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 02:36:15 pm
100% see him starting in the front 3. Hes actually been very good playing as this roaming playmaker from right wing.

Agreed. Also helps having your full back get beyond you when you play like this. I think Elliott looks better with Gomez at RB than Trent.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,979
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #254 on: Today at 02:54:19 pm »
Apprently Virgil is "Ill".  ;D
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,225
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #255 on: Today at 02:59:13 pm »
Quote from: neilharveyus on Today at 01:22:17 pm
Hearing Liverpool in all purple and Arsenal in all white for this one.

I hate that purple kit.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,361
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #256 on: Today at 03:00:50 pm »
No Jesus for them apparently.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #257 on: Today at 03:02:30 pm »
does a midfield of elliot, macca and jones a bit lacking physicality for arsenal? or do that trio starts better against fulham

since arsenal are at home i do hope we let them come at us and hope we can keep it tight at the back. the longer it stays goalless the more nervy they get. Nunez will be key if he can hold his runs in this game.

Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 