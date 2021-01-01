Does that mean that if Klopp thought winning the league was always a priority, he would have won it more than once?



nope, what on earth would make you think that!?i just don't get the (in?)voluntary amnesia some people have about Klopp and the domestic cups.-traveling fans know it. i don't have the credits to do aways anymore, but we always went in with open eyes that you aren't guaranteed a first eleven - at this stage in Klopp's time here if anyone is upset in the crowd tomorrow, it's entirely on them-anyone who remembers his interviews know it. some remember him saying he wouldn't attend a Shrewsbury replay.-people who've looked at previous FA cup team sheets know itwhy do some people choose to beat around the bush. it's not a big prioritiy of Klopp's (until it potentially becomes one based on how a season is progressing). but even then, it's not as big a priority as league or european football