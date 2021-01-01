« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM  (Read 8307 times)

Offline North Red

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 01:29:42 pm »
My guess for the defence:

                             
                           Alisson

Bradley - Quansah - Van Dijk - Gomez
Offline Jm55

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 01:51:03 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 01:02:03 pm
Pearce is saying that suspensions carry across different leagues?

Yep.

Article in the Athletic about it.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 01:54:53 pm »
Given the injuries, the players away and the minutes some of the lads have played I really hope we rotate.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 02:33:56 pm »
Could or can we use Fabio Carvalho for this?
Offline kop306

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 03:03:37 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 02:33:56 pm
Could or can we use Fabio Carvalho for this?

looks like he is going to join another club on loan

didnt see him in any training video
Offline tubby

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 03:06:27 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 03:03:37 pm
looks like he is going to join another club on loan

didnt see him in any training video

Expect we want him to get consistent starts for a loan team so it's easier to sell him.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 03:12:11 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 03:03:37 pm
looks like he is going to join another club on loan

didnt see him in any training video
Ah okay.

Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:06:27 pm
Expect we want him to get consistent starts for a loan team so it's easier to sell him.
We want to sell him?
Offline tubby

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 03:21:12 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 03:12:11 pm
We want to sell him?

Yeah I reckon so, the loan will just be shop window stuff.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 04:00:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:21:12 pm
Yeah I reckon so, the loan will just be shop window stuff.
Ah okay. Would be disappointing if that happens.
Offline nayia2002

    • http://www.victoriacreperie.co.uk/
Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 04:12:09 pm »
I think they'll be 6-7 changes from line up vs Newcastle
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 05:36:48 pm »
Just don't draw
Online PaulF

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 06:12:20 pm »
If klopp thinks we have a good shot at the league, does he rest TAA, VVD and gomez.
Offline farawayred

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 06:14:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:12:20 pm
If klopp thinks we have a good shot at the league, does he rest TAA, VVD and gomez.
Klopp will not think that, first of all. Secondly, what does the league have to do with it? The next game is the League Cup. Klopp will not rest either of those players for two games in a row.
Offline Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 06:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 05:36:48 pm
Just don't draw

It's not a must win, its a must not draw.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm »
Alisson for tomorrow, Kelleher on Wednesday? Or Kelleher for both?
Offline classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 07:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm
Alisson for tomorrow, Kelleher on Wednesday? Or Kelleher for both?
If not Kelleher for both, play Allison against Fulham
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 07:46:19 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:25:56 pm
Alisson for tomorrow, Kelleher on Wednesday? Or Kelleher for both?

Kelleher for both and Alisson for the Europa League knockout stages. For me Europe is second in importance after the league.
Offline andy07

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 08:17:30 pm »
Thankfully I am sure that Klopp will take this seriously unlike some of the wet lettuces posting in this thread.  An opportunity for a trophy, and the opportunity to knock a serious rival out and inflict pressure on a challenger for the title.  Realistically a win is a double hit on Arsenal. And I think we will win. 
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 08:19:26 pm »
Why play Kelleher against Fulham everyone gets a rest providing there is a result tomorrow.
Offline Jm55

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 08:57:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:19:26 pm
Why play Kelleher against Fulham everyone gets a rest providing there is a result tomorrow.

Plays every leg of the tournament and he did when we won it in 2022, assume he will continue with that so hell get both legs vs Fulham.
Offline OOS

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 09:46:05 pm »
We will play full strength tomorrow and midweek. Looking forward to this, Jota to knock them out of the cup again.
Offline zabadoh

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm »
Great OP, jm55!  Thanks!

It's still a ways to go before the finals for this competition.

Trot out Kelleher and mostly second stringers and youngsters.

If we survive the round, great!

If not, not a big loss, and we can save our strength for more important competitions and the league.
Offline andy07

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #182 on: Yesterday at 10:50:20 pm »
Quote from: zabadoh on Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm
Great OP, jm55!  Thanks!

It's still a ways to go before the finals for this competition.

Trot out Kelleher and mostly second stringers and youngsters.

If we survive the round, great!

If not, not a big loss, and we can save our strength for more important competitions and the league.

Give me strength.

Better still dont turn up at all, conceded the match and refund the tickets and travelling costs of 7600 fans who actually believe it is a cause worth fighting for. 
Offline classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm »
let's be honest for a minute here. if Klopp thought winning the FA cup was always a priority, he would have won it more than once.

outside of late rounds it's rarely (but not quite never) been treated with the same prioritisation - eg starting the strongest team - as a standard league game [when we're still chasing something] is treated
Offline andy07

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:04:11 pm
let's be honest for a minute here. if Klopp thought winning the FA cup was always a priority, he would have won it more than once.

outside of late rounds it's rarely (but not quite never) been treated with the same prioritisation - eg starting the strongest team - as a standard league game [when we're still chasing something] is treated

Does that mean that if Klopp thought winning the league was always a priority, he would have won it more than once?
Offline classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW – Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024 – 4:30PM
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 11:22:00 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
Does that mean that if Klopp thought winning the league was always a priority, he would have won it more than once?
nope, what on earth would make you think that!?

i just don't get the (in?)voluntary amnesia some people have about Klopp and the domestic cups.

-traveling fans know it. i don't have the credits to do aways anymore, but we always went in with open eyes that you aren't guaranteed a first eleven - at this stage in Klopp's time here if anyone is upset in the crowd tomorrow, it's entirely on them
-anyone who remembers his interviews know it. some remember him saying he wouldn't attend a Shrewsbury replay.
-people who've looked at previous FA cup team sheets know it

why do some people choose to beat around the bush. it's not a big prioritiy of Klopp's (until it potentially becomes one based on how a season is progressing). but even then, it's not as big a priority as league or european football
Offline DangerScouse

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 11:24:00 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 11:11:29 pm
Does that mean that if Klopp thought winning the league was always a priority, he would have won it more than once?

His team selections are a clear indicator as to where his properties lay!
Offline Dougle

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #187 on: Today at 12:05:03 am »
Top OP that. Thanks JM. No idea what team Klopp will put out. Never a dull game with Arsenal though. I think we'll score a couple.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #188 on: Today at 01:56:27 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:53:00 pm
It's not a must win, its a must not draw.

If its 1-1 final 90 seconds of extra time and we get possession in the attacking half, i say we pull the goalie.
Online RayPhilAlan

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #189 on: Today at 02:54:33 am »
I think it's not too hard to guess our matchday squads for the next two games; the trickier part is working out who starts which.

The 20 man squad for the two games will probably be Alisson and Kelleher; TAA, Gomez, Bradley, Virg, Konate, Quansah and one left back (Chambers v Arsenal and Beck v Fulham); Macca, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark and McConnell; Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo and Gordon.

I'd suggest we'll go closer to the first team against Arsenal than Fulham, because we'll be wanting to win both and Arsenal away is obviously a more difficult match.
So the FA Cup line-up might be Ali; Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Elliott, Mac Allister, Jones; Jota, Nunez and Diaz and then against Fulham we might bring in Kelleher, Bradley or Beck, Quansah, Gravenberch and Gakpo, with the other 6 being players starting both matches.

Looking forward to it!
Offline eAyeAddio

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #190 on: Today at 03:05:18 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:56:27 am
If its 1-1 final 90 seconds of extra time and we get possession in the attacking half, i say we pull the goalie.
I agree - except at the end of 90 mins and not having to go to extra time.....
Offline RedG13

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #191 on: Today at 03:14:46 am »
Great OP Jm55.
I expect a pretty strong lineup. Excited for this.
Online spider-neil

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #192 on: Today at 06:23:01 am »
Im starting to think Klopp will go strong for this.

1. Arsenal will definitely go strong.
Theyve had a long rest before the game and will have a long break after. Plus they are on a losing run and will want to end that.
2. Liverpool have had a long break
Weve had a long so getting minutes in the legs for rhythm may not be the worse thing ahead of a semifinal. There is a short turnaround for the semifinal but there is a break afterwards. If think if were drawing in the final 10 minutes well fling everyone forwards and well either win or draw to avoid a replay.
Offline b_joseph

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
« Reply #193 on: Today at 07:05:15 am »
There isnt enough senior outfield players to play a team that is anything but strong. No real chance of one of those half and half situations, I dont think

Maybe which of these two games Quansah could start and maybe same ? for Mac. Id be surprised if Mac started both.
