I think it's not too hard to guess our matchday squads for the next two games; the trickier part is working out who starts which.
The 20 man squad for the two games will probably be Alisson and Kelleher; TAA, Gomez, Bradley, Virg, Konate, Quansah and one left back (Chambers v Arsenal and Beck v Fulham); Macca, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Clark and McConnell; Jota, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo and Gordon.
I'd suggest we'll go closer to the first team against Arsenal than Fulham, because we'll be wanting to win both and Arsenal away is obviously a more difficult match.
So the FA Cup line-up might be Ali; Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Elliott, Mac Allister, Jones; Jota, Nunez and Diaz and then against Fulham we might bring in Kelleher, Bradley or Beck, Quansah, Gravenberch and Gakpo, with the other 6 being players starting both matches.
Looking forward to it!