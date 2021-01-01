The domestic cups were more fun when they were more unpredictable. Now its mostly the same teams playing for a cup that they care less about than the league.



It's so absurd that the FA cup still has replays and the league cup has double semis. Isnt it bad enough to have two domestic cups?



Just bin the league cup and scrap the FA cup replays



The FA are useless though, the League Cup is a better structured competition.3rd round weekend comes off the back of a million games in December and then first weekend in Jan you've got the FA Cup and more all-PL ties and they still get picked for TV coverage.The FA Cup needs to:scrap replays - they're a relic in an overcrowded calendar. Most clubs in any draw will not want a replay. Yes it's harsh on the lower clubs on the off chance they draw a match against a top club and miss out on a pay day but so is the TV companies ignoring lower league clubs for TV coverage. I'd rather go out on Sunday rather than get a replay which is due to this outdated bollocks. The FA Trophy and Vase have already scrapped replays.Get the semis out of Wembley: It's killed the FA Cup final as an event since the new Wembley was built.Seed the 3rd round draw so there's no all-PL ties. Then the non league/lower league clubs will actually get a decent draw, a bigger pay day and picked for TV.Have the winter break for the first week in January. Make the 3rd round of the FA Cup the weekend after. That way everyone comes into it refreshed rather than frazzed after the packed Christmas period.Get rid of VAR - especially the nonsense of it being there for some ties and not for others.Less games moved about. Thursday/Friday/Monday nights and early/late Saturday-Sunday is overkill - especially when they ignore all the non league teams anyway in favour of Hodgson v Dyche.Also the League Cup semis should clearly be a one legged tie as well but aside from that the competition works fine (no VAR is an added bonus)