MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM

jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #80 on: Today at 09:29:14 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:27:49 am
did us losing at Chelsea in the FA cup give them a big boost (and harm us) in March 2020?

did us winning our 3rd round (replay) last season give us a boost in the league?

That was Chelsea and they are in the shit.
Jm55

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #81 on: Today at 09:29:18 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:27:05 am
The domestic cups were more fun when they were more unpredictable. Now its mostly the same teams playing for a cup that they care less about than the league.

It's so absurd that the FA cup still has replays and the league cup has double semis. Isnt it bad enough to have two domestic cups?

Just bin the league cup and scrap the FA cup replays

Agree with the first line, I love the league cup as well though so I wouldn't want them to get rid of that.

This is actually the last season of 2 legged league cup semi finals, interesting to see whether they go for neutral venues for the semi finals or just let the draw decide the home team. Neutral venues would be boss as they surely wouldn't use Wembley for midweek league cup semi finals, could be a return to the old days of trips to places like Villa Park for a Semi-Final which I would be all for.
duvva 💅

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #82 on: Today at 09:29:24 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:21:52 am
probably the second best chance ;)
So we play a weakened team to ensure we lose as thats better than drawing and less risky than playing a strong team and trying to win?

Not convinced :)
Chris~

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #83 on: Today at 09:29:27 am
Think we go fairly strong, but some players like say Trent or Gomez will be getting a set amount of minutes no matter what the score.

Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Gomez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott, Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo is my guess to start.
Red Beret

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #84 on: Today at 09:32:44 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:18:47 am
Or the more reason to get the job done then. We can go weaker next round.

You mean the round we're drawn against Chelsea away? ;D

jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #85 on: Today at 09:32:54 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:29:24 am
So we play a weakened team to ensure we lose as thats better than drawing and less risky than playing a strong team and trying to win?

Not convinced :)

You've also got to take into account its the first game without Salah as well. If we lose that will be the next headline, we can't win without Salah in the side. Which is why a win is important as it gives the players belief from the start.
jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #86 on: Today at 09:34:00 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:32:44 am
You mean the round we're drawn against Chelsea away? ;D

We'd probably still win against them, anyway.  ;)
classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #87 on: Today at 09:41:00 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:27:05 am
The domestic cups were more fun when they were more unpredictable. Now its mostly the same teams playing for a cup that they care less about than the league.

It's so absurd that the FA cup still has replays and the league cup has double semis. Isnt it bad enough to have two domestic cups?

Just bin the league cup and scrap the FA cup replays
i much prefer the league cup to the fa cup these days. better fixture times, autumn/early winter evenings (not bland late winter) and it doesnt suffer delusions of grandeur (or pathetic hype jobs from the likes of the bbc). the other side to the coin is that klopp doesn't have to take pass agg grief from bbc etc for 'disrespecting' the fa cup for treating it as it should be. the league cup games are just more fun, and it's great to see our young players trialing having more responsibility
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:29:14 am
That was Chelsea and they are in the shit.
arsenal have 1 win in 5. and anyway that was chelsea in march 2020. they were 4th at the time. beating us didn't seem to boost their league form (they finished 4th) or harm our title win.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 09:29:24 am
So we play a weakened team to ensure we lose as thats better than drawing and less risky than playing a strong team and trying to win?

Not convinced :)
understand it's not a preference, but the logic is correct right?

playing a weakened team - which is usually Klopp's preference, last year aside (when we desperately tried and failed to play the first team into some form) - is a more effective way to minimise the risk of a replay than going as strong as possible. unless Arsenal go really weak that is, in which case - it'd be advantage arsenal in terms of winter break/recovery (especially if one or more of ours get an injury/suspension).

also keeping players out from competitive games is more effective way to minimise injury/suspension risk than playing them.
Red Beret

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #88 on: Today at 09:41:38 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:34:00 am
We'd probably still win against them, anyway.  ;)

True enough. ;D
jepovic

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #89 on: Today at 09:42:41 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:29:18 am
Agree with the first line, I love the league cup as well though so I wouldn't want them to get rid of that.

This is actually the last season of 2 legged league cup semi finals, interesting to see whether they go for neutral venues for the semi finals or just let the draw decide the home team. Neutral venues would be boss as they surely wouldn't use Wembley for midweek league cup semi finals, could be a return to the old days of trips to places like Villa Park for a Semi-Final which I would be all for.
Yeah, neutral venues is another stupid idea that should be scrapped. A charm of the domestic cups for a team like Liverpool is when we play a smaller club for whom this game is the highlight of the season.

I would turn the league cup into an under-21 cup or something like that.
jillcwhomever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #90 on: Today at 09:47:58 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:41:00 am
i much prefer the league cup to the fa cup these days. better fixture times, autumn/early winter evenings (not bland late winter) and it doesnt suffer delusions of grandeur (or pathetic hype jobs from the likes of the bbc). the other side to the coin is that klopp doesn't have to take pass agg grief from bbc etc for 'disrespecting' the fa cup for treating it as it should be. the league cup games are just more fun, and it's great to see our young players trialing having more responsibility arsenal have 1 win in 5. and anyway that was chelsea in march 2020. they were 4th at the time. beating us didn't seem to boost their league form (they finished 4th) or harm our title win.understand it's not a preference, but the logic is correct right?

playing a weakened team - which is usually Klopp's preference, last year aside (when we desperately tried and failed to play the first team into some form) - is a more effective way to minimise the risk of a replay than going as strong as possible. unless Arsenal go really weak that is, in which case - it'd be advantage arsenal in terms of winter break/recovery (especially if one or more of ours get an injury/suspension).

also keeping players out from competitive games is more effective way to minimise injury/suspension risk than playing them.

It would be such an awkward time to get a defeat the first game after Salah has left for AFCOC. You know what the headlines will be then, it will also increase the pressure on Nunez. If you end up with a break the last thing you want is to go out with a whimper. I'd sooner we go out on a good vain of form. But we just see it differently I guess.  :D
Fromola

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #91 on: Today at 09:52:10 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:27:05 am
The domestic cups were more fun when they were more unpredictable. Now its mostly the same teams playing for a cup that they care less about than the league.

It's so absurd that the FA cup still has replays and the league cup has double semis. Isnt it bad enough to have two domestic cups?

Just bin the league cup and scrap the FA cup replays

The FA are useless though, the League Cup is a better structured competition.

3rd round weekend comes off the back of a million games in December and then first weekend in Jan you've got the FA Cup and more all-PL ties and they still get picked for TV coverage.

The FA Cup needs to:

scrap replays - they're a relic in an overcrowded calendar. Most clubs in any draw will not want a replay. Yes it's harsh on the lower clubs on the off chance they draw a match against a top club and miss out on a pay day but so is the TV companies ignoring lower league clubs for TV coverage. I'd rather go out on Sunday rather than get a replay which is due to this outdated bollocks. The FA Trophy and Vase have already scrapped replays.

Get the semis out of Wembley: It's killed the FA Cup final as an event since the new Wembley was built.

Seed the 3rd round draw so there's no all-PL ties. Then the non league/lower league clubs will actually get a decent draw, a bigger pay  day and picked for TV.

Have the winter break for the first week in January. Make the 3rd round of the FA Cup the weekend after. That way everyone comes into it refreshed rather than frazzed after the packed Christmas period.

Get rid of VAR - especially the nonsense of it being there for some ties and not for others.

Less games moved about. Thursday/Friday/Monday nights and early/late Saturday-Sunday is overkill - especially when they ignore all the non league teams anyway in favour of Hodgson v Dyche.

Also the League Cup semis should clearly be a one legged tie as well but aside from that the competition works fine (no VAR is an added bonus)






Redley

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #92 on: Today at 09:52:53 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:41:00 am
arsenal have 1 win in 5. and anyway that was chelsea in march 2020. they were 4th at the time. beating us didn't seem to boost their league form (they finished 4th) or harm our title win.

Right before lockdown right? So probably not all that relevant.
Clint Eastwood

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #93 on: Today at 09:58:02 am
Given our injuries and Salah/Endo departing, I dont think we have much room for rotation. Youd expect Elliott to rotate with Szobo in a game like this, but hell probably have to line up on the right with Salah gone and Doak injured. Matip and Robbo/Tsimi injured means Gomez will probably end up at LB again with Quansah in the middle, unless we want to give Chambers or Beck a test. Midfield picks itself in our current situation - Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch.

Too early for flapjacks?

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #94 on: Today at 10:02:21 am
In their lineups people are putting Bradley up against Martinelli and Beck(or Chambers) up against Saka. Can't see Klopp doing that.
classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW – Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024 – 4:30PM
Reply #95 on: Today at 10:02:47 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 09:52:53 am
Right before lockdown right? So probably not all that relevant.
ok. apply the same thing to Arsenal beating us in the cup in February 2014. did it give arsenal a boost? was the FA cup loss harmful to our title push?
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:02:21 am
In their lineups people are putting Bradley up against Martinelli and Beck(or Chambers) up against Saka. Can't see Klopp doing that.
can you see him doing that against Martinelli or Doku or whoever in the league? because he'd have no option if we get an injury to Gomez and/or Trent
Nick110581

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #96 on: Today at 10:04:42 am
Think Arteta will go full strength
Indomitable_Carp

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #97 on: Today at 10:06:28 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:52:10 am
The FA are useless though, the League Cup is a better structured competition.

3rd round weekend comes off the back of a million games in December and then first weekend in Jan you've got the FA Cup and more all-PL ties and they still get picked for TV coverage.

The FA Cup needs to:

scrap replays - they're a relic in an overcrowded calendar. Most clubs in any draw will not want a replay. Yes it's harsh on the lower clubs on the off chance they draw a match against a top club and miss out on a pay day but so is the TV companies ignoring lower league clubs for TV coverage. I'd rather go out on Sunday rather than get a replay which is due to this outdated bollocks. The FA Trophy and Vase have already scrapped replays.

Get the semis out of Wembley: It's killed the FA Cup final as an event since the new Wembley was built.

Seed the 3rd round draw so there's no all-PL ties. Then the non league/lower league clubs will actually get a decent draw, a bigger pay  day and picked for TV.

Have the winter break for the first week in January. Make the 3rd round of the FA Cup the weekend after. That way everyone comes into it refreshed rather than frazzed after the packed Christmas period.

Get rid of VAR - especially the nonsense of it being there for some ties and not for others.

Less games moved about. Thursday/Friday/Monday nights and early/late Saturday-Sunday is overkill - especially when they ignore all the non league teams anyway in favour of Hodgson v Dyche.

Also the League Cup semis should clearly be a one legged tie as well but aside from that the competition works fine (no VAR is an added bonus)

I agree with all your points there, except the seeded bit. As it is, Premier League clubs knocking each other in the Third Round is one of the best ways to ensure the latter rounds aren't simply dominated by PL teams. I think one of the reasons the FA Cup has become so devalued is it is basically a procession of the same clubs who tend to be competing for Top 4-6 in the PL. I appreciate that means some lower league clubs might miss out on a TV revenue in the Third, but the clubs who make it through are more likely to be televised in the Fourth.
Redley

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #98 on: Today at 10:22:11 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:02:47 am
ok. apply the same thing to Arsenal beating us in the cup in February 2014. did it give arsenal a boost? was the FA cup loss harmful to our title push?

Arsenal lost to Abu Dhabi in the 4th round last season and then dropped more points in their next three games ( 8 ) than they did in the whole season prior to that (dropped 7 points in 21 games).

I dont think its that wild to suggest that it can have an impact, particularly when the league is this close. Right now it feels like there's a foot on their throat (not ours in particular, just in general). They're in very ropey form in the league and after the break, besides our game, they've got a few games which look like they could be potential banana-skins (Forest, Burnley and West Ham away). It'd just be nice to give them a couple of weeks off stewing over a terrible run of form
Knight

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #99 on: Today at 10:29:58 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 06:06:15 pm
Think both teams will go pretty strong and the main change will be the goalkeepers with Kelleher coming in for us and Ramsdale for them. We played Monday and Arsenal Sunday so both teams have had plenty of time to fully recover. After this game Arsenal go away for their winter break and dont play again until the 20th. We play Fulham in the LC SF on Wednesday and then we go away for our winter break and dont play until the 21st. This is all assuming we don't have to reply this game!

Unavailable: Robertson, Tsimikas, Matip, Endo, Bajcetic, Thiago, Szoboszlai, Doak, Salah

With 9 players unavailable we are looking a little thin. Id go with the below and then bring in Konate, Jones, and Diaz, for Fulham on Wednesday.


                             Kelleher


Trent          Quansah          van Djik          Gomez


         Elliott          Mac Allister          Gravenberch


               Jota          Nunez          Gakpo


Subs: Alisson, Chambers, Bradley, Konate, Jones, McConnell, Clark, Gordon, Diaz

I'd bring in one or two of the kids to that lineup. Potentially Gordon, Bradley or Clark.
classycarra

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #100 on: Today at 10:45:08 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:22:11 am
Arsenal lost to Abu Dhabi in the 4th round last season and then dropped more points in their next three games (8) than they did in the whole season prior to that (dropped 7 points in 21 games).
good stat! although it could work as supporting both of our suggestions

couldn't the poor run of form have been to do with the fatigue for the likes of xhaka, partey, saka faced (plus the others that were subbed on - saliba/martinelli/odegaard). partey also picked up an injury in that game that had him in and out for some of the fixtures after (played 2 of 4, basically 2 of 5 if you ignored a 6 minute cameo)

i just dont want us risking anything tomorrow for the sake of adding more games that are going to feel even less of a priority, if league form holds up, as the next rounds come. still, i recognise i probably won't get my way!
Schmarn

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #101 on: Today at 10:52:52 am
We wont have played for 6 days then we play Sunday/Wednesday then we have no game for 11 days if we dont have a Cup replay. I think well go strong as wrapping them in cotton wool when we already have a decent break afterwards actually risks not giving them enough minutes.

I think the weakest Klopp will go is a line up similar to the one we started against West Ham in the QF when some thought we might play the U21s. Had we fielded kids we wouldnt be in the semi final that were all excited about. I could be wrong but I dont think Jurgen has any intention of giving Arsenal a free pass.

Chris~

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #102 on: Today at 10:55:57 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:02:21 am
In their lineups people are putting Bradley up against Martinelli and Beck(or Chambers) up against Saka. Can't see Klopp doing that.
They'll likely need to play at some point this month and it's a game that's lowest priority. If you're not going to have some trust in this kind of game they really should be loaned out/not recalled.
Jm55

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #103 on: Today at 11:09:15 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:02:21 am
In their lineups people are putting Bradley up against Martinelli and Beck(or Chambers) up against Saka. Can't see Klopp doing that.

I can see him playing one of them as what Arsenal will then inevitably do is target that side, we can then set up in the midfield to provide cover for the full back, that becomes a lot harder if you play two kids on both sides as they can go at either of them.

My guess is he'll play Trent because, as much as anything else, it means that there's no need for a system change. He's surely not asking Bradley Connor to play the hybrid full back role away at Arsenal so if he drops Trent it means a total system change (as although Gomez can play there it seems a bit counterproductive considering he's needed at LB for the forseeable).
Garlicbread

Re: MATCH PREVIEW  Arsenal FC vs Liverpool FC, Sunday Jan. 7, 2024  4:30PM
Reply #104 on: Today at 11:10:21 am
Considering there's a 11 day break after the Fulham game midweek I think he'll go as strong as he can for both games.
