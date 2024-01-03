The eldest wanted a guitar, so took him the Trafford Centre to look at a few - the shop sells vinyl as well as instruments. He was gobsmacked as I flicked through the stuff, Metallica, Faces, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Alice in Chains, Queen etc etc - he was made up seeing is, as I was, its years since i've stood in a record shop looking through the vinyl
Eyy, now that's a good selection. Need some CCR vinyl meself
That's the thing about vinyl. It's the longest-enduring format. So you can cater to classic albums, you can go decades and decades back, as well as the modern hipsters who want the chart shite
The ideal record shop to me has new, yeah, but a deep library of old
Went St John's market yesterday and a stall had a good selection of old stuff. Not quite my taste. I also like Defend on Smithdown Rd. But it's fun flippin through records, because one major reason I like vinyl is the HUGE album artwork, which USED to be a real artform