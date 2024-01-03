« previous next »
Author Topic: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city  (Read 525 times)

Offline Cracking Left Foot

New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« on: January 3, 2024, 10:36:06 pm »
Some good news for the city and for any music lovers. Rough Trade are brilliant, their shop in London is fantastic

https://www.clashmusic.com/news/rough-trade-to-open-massive-shop-in-liverpool/
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #1 on: January 3, 2024, 11:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on January  3, 2024, 10:36:06 pm
Some good news for the city and for any music lovers. Rough Trade are brilliant, their shop in London is fantastic

https://www.clashmusic.com/news/rough-trade-to-open-massive-shop-in-liverpool/

Yet Probe records in Liverpool for 50 years selling all your vinyl needs and actually inspired Travis and Rough Trade is just around the corner...shop there first!
Offline John_P

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #2 on: January 3, 2024, 11:39:30 pm »
Good news for the potential in store gigs they could be able to do

Bad news for my wallet
Offline jackh

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #3 on: January 4, 2024, 03:51:01 pm »
Mixed feelings about this. Really pleased to see that physical-format music sales are in apparently in a healthy enough state to create the demand for this, along with the potential for in-store performances, but also conscious that in the era of streaming, it's a pretty finite customer base and it could be a real threat to Probe Records.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #4 on: January 4, 2024, 04:06:53 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on January  3, 2024, 11:26:25 pm
Yet Probe records in Liverpool for 50 years selling all your vinyl needs and actually inspired Travis and Rough Trade is just around the corner...shop there first!
This.

From the early 70's on Probe was the go to for any kind of music. Pre's, dubplates that were inaccessible in the region outside of this shop. My love for Rory Gallagher was born in this shop. The staff, Annie and Geoff who owned Probe. Peter's little shop down the left hand side...Wylie behind the counter. It was a beacon for people who were making music, post punk in the city. With the famous Eric's nightclub just around around the corner, the shop became a regular haunt of the burgeoning talents of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Echo and the Bunnymen and The Teardrop Explodes. For those of us who love music and who grew up on the terraces in the 70's this was the place to buy your music.

Online rob1966

« Reply #5 on: January 4, 2024, 04:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on January  4, 2024, 04:06:53 pm
This.

From the early 70's on Probe was the go to for any kind of music. Pre's, dubplates that were inaccessible in the region outside of this shop. My love for Rory Gallagher was born in this shop. The staff, Annie and Geoff who owned Probe. Peter's little shop down the left hand side...Wylie behind the counter. It was a beacon for people who were making music, post punk in the city. With the famous Eric's nightclub just around around the corner, the shop became a regular haunt of the burgeoning talents of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Echo and the Bunnymen and The Teardrop Explodes. For those of us who love music and who grew up on the terraces in the 70's this was the place to buy your music.



I didn't even know Probe was still going, due to the old shop not being there on Button Street, it's a burger joint or something isn't it now?, was in there most weekends as a teenager.
Offline jackh

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #6 on: January 4, 2024, 05:01:09 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  4, 2024, 04:47:45 pm
I didn't even know Probe was still going, due to the old shop not being there on Button Street, it's a burger joint or something isn't it now?, was in there most weekends as a teenager.

It's on School Lane now - Bluecoat Chambers. Always pop in when I'm in town.
Online rob1966

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #7 on: January 4, 2024, 05:38:14 pm »
Quote from: jackh on January  4, 2024, 05:01:09 pm
It's on School Lane now - Bluecoat Chambers. Always pop in when I'm in town.

Not been down there in donkeys, I only go into town with the missus now and we always end up in Mathew Street, usually Erics.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #8 on: January 4, 2024, 06:11:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  4, 2024, 04:47:45 pm
I didn't even know Probe was still going, due to the old shop not being there on Button Street, it's a burger joint or something isn't it now?, was in there most weekends as a teenager.
Sorry Rob, I've been walking around town waiting for Boots to sort out my prescription.

Like Jack says, Bluecoat Lane now. In fact it's in the slot that Geoff first used when Backtraxs moved out of Button St. When Probe left Button St it was based on the corner of Wood St and Slater St. The old building is now a bar called Rock n Rolla.

Ruined that part of town...students and tourists. No Kardomah either. ;D Lived in and loved the KD.




Online rob1966

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #9 on: January 4, 2024, 06:36:15 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on January  4, 2024, 06:11:45 pm
Sorry Rob, I've been walking around town waiting for Boots to sort out my prescription.

Like Jack says, Bluecoat Lane now. In fact it's in the slot that Geoff first used when Backtraxs moved out of Button St. When Probe left Button St it was based on the corner of Wood St and Slater St. The old building is now a bar called Rock n Rolla.

Ruined that part of town...students and tourists. No Kardomah either. ;D Lived in and loved the KD.






Cheers mate.

Used to get t-shirts and other stuff from Extremes in the early 80's and I've got vague memories of backtrax
Offline moondog

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #10 on: January 4, 2024, 06:43:41 pm »
Used to love Backtrax for the 2nd Hand classics and a few quid on trade in.
We had so many record shops to choose from back in the 80/90s , all died away once Tesco and Asda started selling CDs. Rough Trade will make a difference to Probe and I hope they can survive.
Offline Baby Huey

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #11 on: January 4, 2024, 07:27:14 pm »
Quote from: moondog on January  4, 2024, 06:43:41 pm
Used to love Backtrax for the 2nd Hand classics and a few quid on trade in.
We had so many record shops to choose from back in the 80/90s , all died away once Tesco and Asda started selling CDs. Rough Trade will make a difference to Probe and I hope they can survive.
The more the merrier.

I no longer collect records, I sold my families collection earlier this year, just before I moved into the city centre. I still go into Henry Bohns book store on London Rd and peruse his LP collection. I will buy a jazz LP that I think a friend will like.

In fact, everyone should give give the shop  a look, especially if you like classic and jazz. It's a little oasis for people who love books and music in a long forgotten part of the city centre.
Offline ToneLa

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:45:13 am »
Probe is still alright.

If you want vinyl, was sadly quite impressed by HMV's selection (!)

I'm going off it a bit. Sort of prefer CDs but I don't have a CD player

Might go events like the Future Yard's vinyl market https://futureyard.org/listings/crate-market-10/

Was just in London, went in a record shop in Portobello Road... under E, for Ed Sheeran, empty. They'd sold out. So we left, because that struck us as pathetic, a sign of the times. I was looking for Neu! Ed Sheeran on vinyl being the main thing people buy, gawd help us

Anyway, yeah, more music shops, bring it on, but if it's more mainstream crap I won't be interested
Offline jackh

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:59:19 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:45:13 am
Probe is still alright.

If you want vinyl, was sadly quite impressed by HMV's selection (!)

I'm going off it a bit. Sort of prefer CDs but I don't have a CD player

Might go events like the Future Yard's vinyl market https://futureyard.org/listings/crate-market-10/

Was just in London, went in a record shop in Portobello Road... under E, for Ed Sheeran, empty. They'd sold out. So we left, because that struck us as pathetic, a sign of the times. I was looking for Neu! Ed Sheeran on vinyl being the main thing people buy, gawd help us

Anyway, yeah, more music shops, bring it on, but if it's more mainstream crap I won't be interested

Online rob1966

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 03:10:14 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:45:13 am
Probe is still alright.

If you want vinyl, was sadly quite impressed by HMV's selection (!)

I'm going off it a bit. Sort of prefer CDs but I don't have a CD player

Might go events like the Future Yard's vinyl market https://futureyard.org/listings/crate-market-10/

Was just in London, went in a record shop in Portobello Road... under E, for Ed Sheeran, empty. They'd sold out. So we left, because that struck us as pathetic, a sign of the times. I was looking for Neu! Ed Sheeran on vinyl being the main thing people buy, gawd help us

Anyway, yeah, more music shops, bring it on, but if it's more mainstream crap I won't be interested

The eldest wanted a guitar, so took him the Trafford Centre to look at a few - the shop sells vinyl as well as instruments. He was gobsmacked as I flicked through the stuff, Metallica, Faces, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Alice in Chains, Queen etc etc - he was made up seeing is, as I was, its years since i've stood in a record shop looking through the vinyl
Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:24:04 pm »
I'll have a look in the new Rough Trade shop at some point. Mind you, I don't buy vinyl these days. I still have a turntable but since my old stack system packed in I've only had a CD player going through the speakers. I also prefer the cleaner sound of CDs now. However, I still miss holding a vinyl record and sleeve and reading the sleeve notes. Back in the day the unveiling of a newly bought album was something special.

I remember Probe in Button Street. I ordered something there once and my Mum went in to pick it up because I was at work. I think the sight of Pete Burns scared the hell out of her.  :lmao

Out of interest, does anyone recall the name of the old record shop that used to be on Cases Street in the early 80s? I remember buying a rare Tubeway Army 12" of 'Down in the Park' from there. Later signed by Numan at Liverpool Airport when he piloted an old Dakota into the city. I've still got all my vinyl, but haven't played it for a long time now.
Offline ToneLa

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:27:34 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:10:14 pm
The eldest wanted a guitar, so took him the Trafford Centre to look at a few - the shop sells vinyl as well as instruments. He was gobsmacked as I flicked through the stuff, Metallica, Faces, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Alice in Chains, Queen etc etc - he was made up seeing is, as I was, its years since i've stood in a record shop looking through the vinyl

Eyy, now that's a good selection. Need some CCR vinyl meself

That's the thing about vinyl. It's the longest-enduring format. So you can cater to classic albums, you can go decades and decades back, as well as the modern hipsters who want the chart shite

The ideal record shop to me has new, yeah, but a deep library of old

Went St John's market yesterday and a stall had a good selection of old stuff. Not quite my taste. I also like Defend on Smithdown Rd. But it's fun flippin through records, because one major reason I like vinyl is the HUGE album artwork, which USED to be a real artform
Offline afc tukrish

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:54:48 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:27:34 am
Eyy, now that's a good selection. Need some CCR vinyl meself

That's the thing about vinyl. It's the longest-enduring format. So you can cater to classic albums, you can go decades and decades back, as well as the modern hipsters who want the chart shite

The ideal record shop to me has new, yeah, but a deep library of old

Went St John's market yesterday and a stall had a good selection of old stuff. Not quite my taste. I also like Defend on Smithdown Rd. But it's fun flippin through records, because one major reason I like vinyl is the HUGE album artwork, which USED to be a real artform

Pretty good definition of a worthwhile endeavo(u)r: having created something that somone not quite interested in it spends time flipping through it anyway...
Online rob1966

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:22:29 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:27:34 am
Eyy, now that's a good selection. Need some CCR vinyl meself

That's the thing about vinyl. It's the longest-enduring format. So you can cater to classic albums, you can go decades and decades back, as well as the modern hipsters who want the chart shite

The ideal record shop to me has new, yeah, but a deep library of old

Went St John's market yesterday and a stall had a good selection of old stuff. Not quite my taste. I also like Defend on Smithdown Rd. But it's fun flippin through records, because one major reason I like vinyl is the HUGE album artwork, which USED to be a real artform

Same here mate, 12inch picture discs too

Iron Maiden had some great covers, loved Sanctuary ;D





Somewhere In Time had loads of hidden references to the band and other stuff



Couple of Early Marillion



Online Only Me

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:57:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:24:04 pm
I'll have a look in the new Rough Trade shop at some point. Mind you, I don't buy vinyl these days. I still have a turntable but since my old stack system packed in I've only had a CD player going through the speakers. I also prefer the cleaner sound of CDs now. However, I still miss holding a vinyl record and sleeve and reading the sleeve notes. Back in the day the unveiling of a newly bought album was something special.

I remember Probe in Button Street. I ordered something there once and my Mum went in to pick it up because I was at work. I think the sight of Pete Burns scared the hell out of her.  :lmao

Out of interest, does anyone recall the name of the old record shop that used to be on Cases Street in the early 80s? I remember buying a rare Tubeway Army 12" of 'Down in the Park' from there. Later signed by Numan at Liverpool Airport when he piloted an old Dakota into the city. I've still got all my vinyl, but haven't played it for a long time now.

I remember the shop you mean mate but cant for life of me remember the name.

It wasnt the original home of Cut Price Records was it?
Online rob1966

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 07:57:51 pm
I remember the shop you mean mate but cant for life of me remember the name.

It wasnt the original home of Cut Price Records was it?

Cut Price seems to be right , corner of cases street and elliot street



Offline Son of Spion

Re: New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:07:57 pm »
I don't think it was that one. If I remember right it wasn't on a corner. I actually thought it might have been Backtrax but I don't think they ever had a shop there.

The joys of aging. Memories fade.  ::)

Thanks for the replies.  :thumbup
