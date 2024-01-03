I'll have a look in the new Rough Trade shop at some point. Mind you, I don't buy vinyl these days. I still have a turntable but since my old stack system packed in I've only had a CD player going through the speakers. I also prefer the cleaner sound of CDs now. However, I still miss holding a vinyl record and sleeve and reading the sleeve notes. Back in the day the unveiling of a newly bought album was something special.I remember Probe in Button Street. I ordered something there once and my Mum went in to pick it up because I was at work. I think the sight of Pete Burns scared the hell out of her.Out of interest, does anyone recall the name of the old record shop that used to be on Cases Street in the early 80s? I remember buying a rare Tubeway Army 12" of 'Down in the Park' from there. Later signed by Numan at Liverpool Airport when he piloted an old Dakota into the city. I've still got all my vinyl, but haven't played it for a long time now.