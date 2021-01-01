« previous next »
New Rough Trade shop to open in the city
Today at 10:36:06 pm
Some good news for the city and for any music lovers. Rough Trade are brilliant, their shop in London is fantastic

https://www.clashmusic.com/news/rough-trade-to-open-massive-shop-in-liverpool/
