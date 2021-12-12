The FA Cup doesn't drive the money in the way places in the PL do. As the money flows into the PL, the gap widens every year between the top teams and bottom ones. The days of Newcastle and their internationals going to a muddy pitch at Edgar Street to play Hereford and having it be top billing are long over.



The French Cup is open to thousands of teams, with Ligue 1 teams coming in during the 9th round! Even overseas territory teams participate. They also have a rule that stipulates that teams two levels above must play away I believe. But the gap between the middle and bottom of Ligue 1 and the rest of the pyramid tends to be way smaller.



The piece about forcing top tier teams to play away also doesn't work in a money-driven environment as lower league teams benefit from sharing gate receipts if matches are played at bigger stadiums. The French get around this by their lower league clubs playing at bigger stadiums. For example, when third-tier Quevily made the final in 2012, they beat Marseille and Rennes on the way, but those matches took place at Caen's stadium, not their own. But that ruins the charm a bit.



No easy solution.