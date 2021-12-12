« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup 3rd Round  (Read 7651 times)

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #360 on: Today at 02:37:21 pm »
Shocking from Sunderland. Horror show leading to the penalty there
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,458
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #361 on: Today at 02:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 02:31:14 pm
Jeff Stelling has the right idea with the seeding.

Couldn't disagree more. If PL teams are guaranteed a lower league club then it is less likely one of those teams, Maidstone for example, can go on any kind of a run to later rounds.

Seeding is an absolutely awful idea. They'd be better putting it as PL teams must play away from home if they're drawn against a side from any of the divisions below.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,133
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #362 on: Today at 02:38:04 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:36:50 pm
Like Man City v Huddersfield?

No, that's a stupid game to put on TV.  But no one is tuning in to watch Maidstone vs Stevenage.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,853
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #363 on: Today at 02:39:45 pm »
Good result for Newcastle. Howe's head should be safe now ...
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,458
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #364 on: Today at 02:40:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:38:04 pm
No, that's a stupid game to put on TV.  But no one is tuning in to watch Maidstone vs Stevenage.

I didn't see a ball kicked in these early games because of the fixture they chose. I'd have put the TV on if literally any of the other 4 games were selected.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,233
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #365 on: Today at 02:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:37:38 pm
Couldn't disagree more. If PL teams are guaranteed a lower league club then it is less likely one of those teams, Maidstone for example, can go on any kind of a run to later rounds.

Seeding is an absolutely awful idea. They'd be better putting it as PL teams must play away from home if they're drawn against a side from any of the divisions below.

I think thats how it works in Germany.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,069
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #366 on: Today at 02:40:51 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:38:04 pm
No, that's a stupid game to put on TV.  But no one is tuning in to watch Maidstone vs Stevenage.
There is some shite games televised this week for the cup - Chelsea v Preston another let alone Palace and Spurs games. There isn't alot of attractive ties this third round.
Logged

Offline Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,203
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #367 on: Today at 02:43:13 pm »
Walk in the park for Newcastle.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,635
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #368 on: Today at 02:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 02:40:29 pm
I think thats how it works in Germany.

the Pokal is seeded in the first two rounds. Also, its a different format to the FA Cup, only 64 teams are entered into the cup in Germany, unlike the 700 or so or whatever it is in the English FA cup  ;D
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,452
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #369 on: Today at 02:51:11 pm »
FA Cup really seems to have lost its luster. Used to be one of the highlights of the year. Needs some sort of revamp. Games so far have been a hard watch and getting a replay these days (for a Prem team anyway) is a bit of a nightmare
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,559
  • Dutch Class
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #370 on: Today at 02:51:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:37:38 pm
They'd be better putting it as PL teams must play away from home if they're drawn against a side from any of the divisions below.

I might be misremembering but I think there is a place (Germany? France?) that requires that teams in the top division must play away to clubs from a division below them. That should be implemented in the FA Cup. Nobody, including the clubs, are arsed when a pair of teams in the same division are drawn against each other in the third round.  The replays should be binned as well in favour of penalties after the ninety minutes.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,635
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #371 on: Today at 02:55:26 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:51:42 pm
I might be misremembering but I think there is a place (Germany? France?) that requires that teams in the top division must play away to clubs from a division below them. That should be implemented in the FA Cup. Nobody, including the clubs, are arsed when a pair of teams in the same division are drawn against each other in the third round.  The replays should be binned as well in favour of penalties after the ninety minutes.

Germany does it in the first 2 rounds.
So for instance in the 1st round, all Bundesliga sides and the top 14 from the Bundesliga 2 go in pot A. And then Pot B containes the other Bundesliga 2 clubs, the top 4 clubs from 3.Liga and all the regional clubs. And those in Pot B get to play at home.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,559
  • Dutch Class
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #372 on: Today at 02:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:55:26 pm
Germany does it in the first 2 rounds.


Thought so. Make it a requirement that a PL club must play away in the 3rd round to a team in a division below it and you'll get a lot more interest.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,458
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #373 on: Today at 02:58:01 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 02:51:11 pm
FA Cup really seems to have lost its luster. Used to be one of the highlights of the year. Needs some sort of revamp. Games so far have been a hard watch and getting a replay these days (for a Prem team anyway) is a bit of a nightmare

Like everything else, it has pretty much been destroyed by the Premier League.
Sides wanting to avoid getting relegated and Championship sides field weakened teams in the cup and aren't arsed if they go out as there isn't enough money in it.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,853
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #374 on: Today at 02:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:37:38 pm
Couldn't disagree more. If PL teams are guaranteed a lower league club then it is less likely one of those teams, Maidstone for example, can go on any kind of a run to later rounds.

Seeding is an absolutely awful idea. They'd be better putting it as PL teams must play away from home if they're drawn against a side from any of the divisions below.

Seeding the PL clubs against the lower league clubs is actually a good idea. As well as the rule for the clubs from the higher divisions to be always playing away from home against the opponents from the lower divisions. It will add to the attraction of the FA Cup, and there will still be upsets ...
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,559
  • Dutch Class
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #375 on: Today at 03:02:01 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:59:32 pm
It will add to the attraction of the FA Cup, and there will still be upsets ...

German Pokal always has loads of upsets. Having penalties after 90 minutes helps in that regard. It gives the smaller sides a much better shot at progressing than a replay.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,853
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #376 on: Today at 03:02:52 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:02:01 pm
German Pokal always has loads of upsets. Having penalties after 90 minutes helps in that regard. It gives the smaller sides a much better shot at progressing than a replay.

Absolutely. No replays, and penalties after 90 minutes ...
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,692
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #377 on: Today at 03:03:24 pm »
Given how often Liverpool gets drawn against PL opposition in the cups, I'd be very happy to see the club seeded.

I just googled "how often do LFC get drawn against PL teams in the cups" and got this from the Tomkins Times:

Quote
Since 17/18 Liverpool have drawn a Premier League team in the FA Cup third round 83% of the time (5/6 times) when each single time there's only a 30% chance; and overall, 73% of domestic cup games have been against Premier League opposition, with Chelsea next at 64%

https://tomkinstimes.substack.com/p/liverpool-are-drawn-against-insane

*it says 5/6 times but of course now it's 6/7 times.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,635
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #378 on: Today at 03:06:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:02:01 pm
German Pokal always has loads of upsets. Having penalties after 90 minutes helps in that regard. It gives the smaller sides a much better shot at progressing than a replay.

another good thing about the Pokal, is that clubs and the fans hold it in such high esteem. First week of the season is the first round of the cup - and its a big deal to fans.  The league messed up the format this season, with Bayern and Leipzig having to play the supercup that weekend. And the fans where fuming! Its a hugely traditional thing for them, wheares the FA Cup seems to become less a big deal every year.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,311
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #379 on: Today at 03:13:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:38:04 pm
No, that's a stupid game to put on TV.  But no one is tuning in to watch Maidstone vs Stevenage.

As someone else put it ITV and BBC use the Fa Cup to showcase their channel, rather than use their channel.to showcase the Fa Cup.

BBC should arguably be the other way around at least, rather than chasing ratings
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,242
  • YNWA
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #380 on: Today at 03:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:37:38 pm
Couldn't disagree more. If PL teams are guaranteed a lower league club then it is less likely one of those teams, Maidstone for example, can go on any kind of a run to later rounds.

Seeding is an absolutely awful idea. They'd be better putting it as PL teams must play away from home if they're drawn against a side from any of the divisions below.

Yeah ,that's fair enough. And a good idea there as well.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,268
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #381 on: Today at 03:20:22 pm »
Comedy own goal by Brighton, poor guy.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,311
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #382 on: Today at 03:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:37:38 pm
Couldn't disagree more. If PL teams are guaranteed a lower league club then it is less likely one of those teams, Maidstone for example, can go on any kind of a run to later rounds.

Seeding is an absolutely awful idea. They'd be better putting it as PL teams must play away from home if they're drawn against a side from any of the divisions below.

If they did that as well I'd accept replays in the 3rd round. All PL ties being forced replays nobody wants helps nobody.

The thing with the open draw is non league teams just get ignored for TV unless they draw a big club which is statistically unlikely in the 3rd round. If Maidstone go out to a League One team next round and TV ignore them they'll make less money than if they'd gone out this round but got a TV pick.

A non league team will never win the Fa Cup but want either the glamour of a big tie or the fincial reward of a big Tv game and neither are likely unless they keep getting through.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,031
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #383 on: Today at 04:05:45 pm »
I'm at Stoke watching Paul Tierney ruin another perfectly good game. Both sets of supporters have sung you're not fit to referee so far.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,377
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #384 on: Today at 04:10:58 pm »
Anyone see the Estupinian banger?
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,031
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #385 on: Today at 04:15:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:10:58 pm
Anyone see the Estupinian banger?

Yeah im behind the goal 😂
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,377
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #386 on: Today at 04:15:35 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:15:04 pm
Yeah im behind the goal 😂
Lol
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 800
  • American Red since 1986
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #387 on: Today at 04:28:11 pm »
Stoke convert penalty...  2-2.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,338
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #388 on: Today at 04:34:55 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 02:39:45 pm
Good result for Newcastle. Howe's head should be safe now ...
For now, but if they finish potless and out of the top 4, he could beheading for the dole queue.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,359
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #389 on: Today at 04:38:01 pm »
Brighton header

2-3
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,963
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #390 on: Today at 04:41:40 pm »
Was watching LFC TV earlier about the 1974 FA Cup Final, we had about 4 replays in our cup run that year and caused such a fixture pile up that we played a league game on 12th and another on 13th April! (Drew both 1-1 against Man City and Ipswich).

We made one change Phil Boersma played instead of Alan Waddle
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,359
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #391 on: Today at 04:45:02 pm »
2-4 Brighton
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,377
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #392 on: Today at 04:49:27 pm »
Hull equalize.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,532
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #393 on: Today at 04:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:37:38 pm
Couldn't disagree more. If PL teams are guaranteed a lower league club then it is less likely one of those teams, Maidstone for example, can go on any kind of a run to later rounds.

Seeding is an absolutely awful idea. They'd be better putting it as PL teams must play away from home if they're drawn against a side from any of the divisions below.

Your suggested rule is flawed too, plenty of those lower league sides/players might never get the chance to play at a big stadium and those clubs would also lose out on a fair chunk of money that they could really benefit from having too.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,913
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #394 on: Today at 04:55:19 pm »
The FA Cup doesn't drive the money in the way places in the PL do.  As the money flows into the PL, the gap widens every year between the top teams and bottom ones.  The days of Newcastle and their internationals going to a muddy pitch at Edgar Street to play Hereford and having it be top billing are long over.

The French Cup is open to thousands of teams, with Ligue 1 teams coming in during the 9th round!  Even overseas territory teams participate.  They also have a rule that stipulates that teams two levels above must play away I believe.  But the gap between the middle and bottom of Ligue 1 and the rest of the pyramid tends to be way smaller.

The piece about forcing top tier teams to play away also doesn't work in a money-driven environment as lower league teams benefit from sharing gate receipts if matches are played at bigger stadiums.  The French get around this by their lower league clubs playing at bigger stadiums.  For example, when third-tier Quevily made the final in 2012, they beat Marseille and Rennes on the way, but those matches took place at Caen's stadium, not their own.  But that ruins the charm a bit.

No easy solution.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 790
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #395 on: Today at 04:59:53 pm »
Looking forward to seeing former red Liam Millar against Chelsea. He's playing well for Preston.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,359
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #396 on: Today at 05:03:42 pm »
Here's an idea for the third round draw.

All the PL teams are kept separate.

First name out of the hat then chooses who they want to play at home from the PL list or go for a draw out of the bowl.. Continue on until the end. If only PL teams are left, then a straight draw, no choice of who you play.

An example: Norwich get drawn. Do they want a PL side at home or the potential of an "easier" tie? So, in this case Norwich choose the bowl and get drawn against Hull.

Next up drawn is Eastleigh. They opt for Man Utd. Thinking glamour tie and it will be on tv = more money.

And so on down the line. Do this for the 3rd and 4th round. 5th round onward, standard draw.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,377
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #397 on: Today at 05:03:45 pm »
How about if a team a league below you draws - they get an auto 500k bonus - but it still goes straight to penalties - and then if you win as the lower team it's a bonus anyway?
Logged

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #398 on: Today at 05:22:15 pm »
No upsets at the PL level?
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,132
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #399 on: Today at 05:34:45 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 05:22:15 pm
No upsets at the PL level?

Arsenal arguably have the biggest chance of one tomorrow.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 