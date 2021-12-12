Couldn't disagree more. If PL teams are guaranteed a lower league club then it is less likely one of those teams, Maidstone for example, can go on any kind of a run to later rounds.



Seeding is an absolutely awful idea. They'd be better putting it as PL teams must play away from home if they're drawn against a side from any of the divisions below.



If they did that as well I'd accept replays in the 3rd round. All PL ties being forced replays nobody wants helps nobody.The thing with the open draw is non league teams just get ignored for TV unless they draw a big club which is statistically unlikely in the 3rd round. If Maidstone go out to a League One team next round and TV ignore them they'll make less money than if they'd gone out this round but got a TV pick.A non league team will never win the Fa Cup but want either the glamour of a big tie or the fincial reward of a big Tv game and neither are likely unless they keep getting through.