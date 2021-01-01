« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9] 10   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup 3rd Round  (Read 6761 times)

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,233
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #320 on: Today at 01:56:00 pm »
Absolutely bonkers from the defender there. What on earth was he thinking!?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,220
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #321 on: Today at 02:00:49 pm »
Pickford in the crowd, along with Maguire in a wig.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,309
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #322 on: Today at 02:01:24 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:00:49 pm
Pickford in the crowd, along with Maguire in a wig.

Newcastle stuffing them a bit more appealing now.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,632
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #323 on: Today at 02:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:55:20 pm
Another muscle injury for Dr Death's Newcastle.

who would have guessed that playing the same players over and over again while competing in Europe as well, would lead to such injury issues.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,394
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #324 on: Today at 02:02:24 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:42:49 pm
Took me a while to decipher contheref. Was annoying me that much I was tempted to google what the word meant as I'd never seen it before. I thought you'd fucked up saying uber-conservative mode  :D

😁
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #325 on: Today at 02:03:25 pm »
Well done Guimaraes, you're beating a championship side
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,046
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #326 on: Today at 02:04:13 pm »
Ole against a Championship side? :lmao
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,131
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #327 on: Today at 02:04:57 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:03:25 pm
Well done Guimaraes, you're beating a championship side

He does this kind of thing all the time, really desperate stuff.  He'd be off to PSG in a second the moment they do come in for him.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,293
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #328 on: Today at 02:05:04 pm »
Has the Sheik funded all those scarves as well as the flags.
Desperate to keep his gullible sportwashers onside.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,046
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #329 on: Today at 02:06:44 pm »
Are we cheering these horse assaulting twats on next week?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,651
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #330 on: Today at 02:07:04 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 02:06:44 pm
Are we cheering these horse assaulting twats on next week?

HOWAY
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,131
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #331 on: Today at 02:11:32 pm »
Jobe is so similar to his brother stylistically, but also just worse at everything.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,269
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #332 on: Today at 02:12:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:11:32 pm
Jobe is so similar to his brother stylistically, but also just worse at everything.

Have a bit of patience.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,202
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #333 on: Today at 02:13:06 pm »
Handbags.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,336
  • The first five yards........
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #334 on: Today at 02:14:06 pm »
The best player on the pitch - predictably - is Pritchard.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,220
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #335 on: Today at 02:14:07 pm »
Gordon, cock.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,787
  • Kloppite
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #336 on: Today at 02:14:42 pm »
Gordon is such a shit pitty no one clobbered him then
Logged
#Sausages

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,309
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #337 on: Today at 02:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:14:06 pm
The best player on the pitch - predictably - is Pritchard.

Haven't even played well Newcastle. Gifted 2 goals and Sunderland are blunt.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,309
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #338 on: Today at 02:16:06 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:14:42 pm
Gordon is such a shit pitty no one clobbered him then

He's such a horrible little rat. It's why Howe signed him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,233
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #339 on: Today at 02:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:14:06 pm
The best player on the pitch - predictably - is Pritchard.

Lovely little player to watch, him.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #340 on: Today at 02:18:16 pm »
Not saying much for the standard of the Championship at the moment.

3 very poor teams come up, and Leicester running away with it this year.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,240
  • YNWA
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #341 on: Today at 02:19:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:11:32 pm
Jobe is so similar to his brother stylistically, but also just worse at everything.

Brilliant magician though
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #342 on: Today at 02:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 02:19:08 pm
Brilliant magician though

I think you've made a huge mistake
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,309
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #343 on: Today at 02:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 02:18:16 pm
Not saying much for the standard of the Championship at the moment.

3 very poor teams come up, and Leicester running away with it this year.

Yeah it's poor. You get teams like Sunderland who play pretty football but easily exposed by PL sides.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,240
  • YNWA
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #344 on: Today at 02:23:04 pm »
All Sunderland since I turned it on. Newcastle are just dirty yard dogs, even against championship opposition. Who's idea was it to allow them both to wear the stripes? Making it almost impossible to watch for the borderline colourblind like myself.
Logged

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,240
  • YNWA
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #345 on: Today at 02:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 02:20:44 pm
I think you've made a huge mistake

I said you were fine.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #346 on: Today at 02:25:46 pm »
Sunderland have next to no athleticism in their team
Logged

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,424
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #347 on: Today at 02:26:53 pm »
Shame really that Sunderland have no forward players
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,309
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #348 on: Today at 02:28:37 pm »
Maidstone beating a League One team and through to the 4th round. Shame we couldn't watch it as the BBC and ITV will only show PL teams, when the 3rd round isn't about that
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,293
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #349 on: Today at 02:31:05 pm »
Beheady and his mate breaking the rule about 1 in the tech area all this half.
Just what is the function of the 4th official
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,240
  • YNWA
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #350 on: Today at 02:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:28:37 pm
Maidstone beating a League One team and through to the 4th round. Shame we couldn't watch it as the BBC and ITV will only show PL teams, when the 3rd round isn't about that

Jeff Stelling has the right idea with the seeding.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,131
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #351 on: Today at 02:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:28:37 pm
Maidstone beating a League One team and through to the 4th round. Shame we couldn't watch it as the BBC and ITV will only show PL teams, when the 3rd round isn't about that

Yes it is.  The third round is where the PL teams come in, Sunderland at home vs Newcastle is the exact type of game people will want to see.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #352 on: Today at 02:33:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:31:28 pm
Yes it is.  The third round is where the PL teams come in, Sunderland at home vs Newcastle is the exact type of game people will want to see.

This is probably the only game I'm watching today
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Stubbins

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #353 on: Today at 02:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 02:23:04 pm
All Sunderland since I turned it on. Newcastle are just dirty yard dogs, even against championship opposition. Who's idea was it to allow them both to wear the stripes? Making it almost impossible to watch for the borderline colourblind like myself.

At every other opportunity the Toon are only too quick to wear their Saudi green strip. But today when a change was warranted they stick with the stripes. No logic at all. 
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,309
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #354 on: Today at 02:35:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:31:28 pm
Yes it is.  The third round is where the PL teams come in, Sunderland at home vs Newcastle is the exact type of game people will want to see.

Yeah but that's one game and probably the tie of the round as it's a big derby . Just a shame it's an early kick off which sucks the life out of games.

The games on Thursday and Friday were piss poor picks.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,131
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #355 on: Today at 02:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:35:03 pm
Yeah but that's one game and probably tge tie of tge round as it's a big derby .

The games on Thursday and Friday were piss poor picks.

That's fair enough.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,220
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #356 on: Today at 02:36:15 pm »
Gordon was totally looking for that.

Mind you, dude is an idiot making that tackle.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,057
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #357 on: Today at 02:36:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:31:28 pm
Yes it is.  The third round is where the PL teams come in, Sunderland at home vs Newcastle is the exact type of game people will want to see.
Like Man City v Huddersfield?
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,842
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #358 on: Today at 02:37:01 pm »
Yet another dive from Gordon ...
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,202
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #359 on: Today at 02:37:16 pm »
Anyone who watches football knows Gordans always looking for contact to throw himself down. Clumsy oaf.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9] 10   Go Up
« previous next »
 