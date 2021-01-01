Pickford in the crowd, along with Maguire in a wig.
Another muscle injury for Dr Death's Newcastle.
Took me a while to decipher contheref. Was annoying me that much I was tempted to google what the word meant as I'd never seen it before. I thought you'd fucked up saying uber-conservative mode
Well done Guimaraes, you're beating a championship side
Are we cheering these horse assaulting twats on next week?
Jobe is so similar to his brother stylistically, but also just worse at everything.
Crosby Nick never fails.
The best player on the pitch - predictably - is Pritchard.
Gordon is such a shit pitty no one clobbered him then
Brilliant magician though
Not saying much for the standard of the Championship at the moment.3 very poor teams come up, and Leicester running away with it this year.
I think you've made a huge mistake
Maidstone beating a League One team and through to the 4th round. Shame we couldn't watch it as the BBC and ITV will only show PL teams, when the 3rd round isn't about that
Yes it is. The third round is where the PL teams come in, Sunderland at home vs Newcastle is the exact type of game people will want to see.
All Sunderland since I turned it on. Newcastle are just dirty yard dogs, even against championship opposition. Who's idea was it to allow them both to wear the stripes? Making it almost impossible to watch for the borderline colourblind like myself.
Yeah but that's one game and probably tge tie of tge round as it's a big derby .The games on Thursday and Friday were piss poor picks.
