Author Topic: The FA Cup 3rd Round  (Read 5299 times)

Offline smicer07

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 08:30:09 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:27:55 pm
What a miss by Burnley, terrible first touch. Flagged offside despite being a yard on too

I think he probably gave a goal kick. Commentators often make this mistake.
Offline Redsnappa

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 08:41:22 pm »
Wolves equalise with an absolute cracker.
Offline newterp

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 08:43:23 pm »
I really want Burnley and spurs to draw.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 08:46:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:43:23 pm
I really want Burnley and spurs to draw.

Looks nailed on. 2 awful teams.
Offline oojason

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 08:48:07 pm »

Brentford 1 - [1] Wolves; Thomas Doyle great strike 65' - https://streamin.one/v/5080a55f
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 08:49:42 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:48:07 pm
Brentford 1 - [1] Wolves; Thomas Doyle great strike 65' - https://streamin.one/v/5080a55f

No shit. He got all of that one... ;D
Offline newterp

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 09:12:39 pm »
What terrible games today.
Offline shank94

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 09:15:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:12:39 pm
What terrible games today.

Yet these are the PL FA Cup early blockbusters  ;D
Offline StL-Dono

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 09:15:56 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:48:07 pm
Brentford 1 - [1] Wolves; Thomas Doyle great strike 65' - https://streamin.one/v/5080a55f
He does everything except shout out loud "get me the ball...  I'm unmarked at the edge of the box!"  (But who knows, he might have even done that too.  Sure didn't encourage Brentford to get a man close to him.)

Offline cdav

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 09:18:06 pm »
Bad tackle by Skipp again, not booked
Offline Guz-kop

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 09:18:08 pm »
First non Liverpool game I've watched in a while this between spurs and Burnley. Woeful
Offline Fromola

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 09:18:17 pm »
Another replay literally nobody wants (Wolves-Brentford).
Offline Fromola

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 09:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Guz-kop on Yesterday at 09:18:08 pm
First non Liverpool game I've watched in a while this between spurs and Burnley. Woeful

Mine was the Everton game yesterday which was truly terrible.

ITV are an absolute joke putting these two games on, especially off the back of a busy Christmas/new year period where PL teams are just ready for their break.

Should have gone down the leagues and put a couple of those on instead. It just makes the FA Cup look moribund, then they up with replays to prolong the agony for clubs who simply don't want them.
Offline newterp

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 09:26:46 pm »
That's not a penalty.
Offline newterp

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 09:29:39 pm »
The 5th Beatle is in!!
Offline newterp

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 09:35:05 pm »
Skipp goes hopping off without a yellow somehow
Offline duvva 💅

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #256 on: Yesterday at 09:35:58 pm »
What a strike
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #257 on: Yesterday at 09:36:11 pm »
Spurs win it.
Offline newterp

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #258 on: Yesterday at 09:36:16 pm »
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #259 on: Yesterday at 09:36:26 pm »
thats mad :lmao
Offline Hazell

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #260 on: Yesterday at 09:37:08 pm »
That is a great strike. Knob.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #261 on: Yesterday at 09:37:11 pm »
A gift from Burnley
Offline newterp

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #262 on: Yesterday at 09:37:12 pm »
What a fuckign moron the Burnley player losing the ball.
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #263 on: Yesterday at 09:38:01 pm »
What a goal! Stevie Gerradsky like.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #264 on: Yesterday at 09:38:17 pm »
Mad such hard work the great Spurs made of this game, theyve been awful.
Offline smicer07

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #265 on: Yesterday at 09:38:25 pm »
Why on earth did the keeper go for a quick throw? 🙄
Offline John C

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #266 on: Yesterday at 09:39:10 pm »
A player can only dream of scoring goals like that. That is some fucking smash. Wonderful to watch it travel and hit the net.

Fuck off anyway Spurs.
Offline RedG13

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #267 on: Yesterday at 09:39:54 pm »
What a goal by Porro
Offline rob1966

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #268 on: Yesterday at 09:41:01 pm »
Love seeing goals like that,  shame he was celebrating in front of a load of statues
Offline Pistolero

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #269 on: Yesterday at 09:42:00 pm »
Fuck me didn't half hit that ...a blammer ...as we used to call it
Offline newterp

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #270 on: Yesterday at 09:45:11 pm »
Really would like a last min Burnley goal - but seems unlikely.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 09:47:43 pm »
Spurs have been poor tonight. Great goal though.
Offline Fromola

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 09:51:28 pm »
Spurs there for the taking today but Burnley have been hopeless and rested half their team anyway.

Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #273 on: Yesterday at 09:55:13 pm »
Got to score.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #274 on: Yesterday at 09:56:22 pm »
Burnley really didn't want that replay ...
Online Skeeve

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #275 on: Today at 12:23:55 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:29:23 am
What intention?

It's never a red card and if that was given against us we'd be going crazy, just look at the uproar after the Jones and Mac Allister red cards.


The intention to not give a shit about the possible result of a studs up slide.

Just look at the Jones incident, his was purely accidental after he got the ball, whereas this one intended to get the player if they didn't get the ball and hope they weren't punished for it.
