First non Liverpool game I've watched in a while this between spurs and Burnley. Woeful



Mine was the Everton game yesterday which was truly terrible.ITV are an absolute joke putting these two games on, especially off the back of a busy Christmas/new year period where PL teams are just ready for their break.Should have gone down the leagues and put a couple of those on instead. It just makes the FA Cup look moribund, then they up with replays to prolong the agony for clubs who simply don't want them.