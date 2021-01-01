« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:00:17 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:57:46 pm
Theyre entitled to around 5,000 tickets, the Arthur Wait Stand is 10,000 I think.

Think theyve taken their maximum allocation, unless Palace offered them more than they needed to, albeit they havent sold them all by the looks of it.

It's a good effort from them considering, but they don't always sell out away as they claim.
PeterTheRed

  Edgelord.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:50:23 pm
Palace not looking like they an score in a month of Sundays without Olise as expected. Everton always have a scrappy set piece in them.

Palace never have a decent striker do they? Always a tricky wide player and that's it. Workmanlike midfield and old school back four that never go forward. I know it's Hodge but every manager they have it's the same.

Edouard is pretty decent, but he is on the bench tonight ...
JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:05:26 pm »
and these two are PL teams. Best league in the world.
Bobinhood

  RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  Hand over the Trophy
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:06:46 pm »
Hodgson v Dyche.  Owl v Junkyard Dog.

Total Shitball in the finest traditions. So surprising to see it 0-0 at the half.
JRed

  After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:07:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:14:33 pm
Can't stand her accent and the inane wham she chats, I'll watch ITV player with the sound off and some music
She doesnt commentate , she just treats us to 90 minutes of constant verbal diarrhoea . She never shuts up.
newterp

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:50:23 pm
Palace not looking like they an score in a month of Sundays without Olise as expected. Everton always have a scrappy set piece in them.

Palace never have a decent striker do they? Always a tricky wide player and that's it. Workmanlike midfield and old school back four that never go forward. I know it's Hodge but every manager they have it's the same.

They used to have Chrystial Benteke (as I used to call him)...he was decent-ish.
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:10:00 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:07:51 pm
They used to have Chrystial Benteke (as I used to call him)...he was decent-ish.

We had their pants down.
Terry de Niro

  Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:10:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:14:33 pm
Can't stand her accent and the inane wham she chats, I'll watch ITV player with the sound off and some music
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Tv0ueEI4OBQ&amp;t=2s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Tv0ueEI4OBQ&amp;t=2s</a>
newterp

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:11:40 pm »
Ez-e used to be a talent
newterp

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:13:09 pm »
Franca could be decent.
Elzar

  train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  Bam!
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:15:49 pm »
We didnt even get the 57th minute VAR offside for a bit of excitement
Elzar

  train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  Bam!
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:18:36 pm »
Fans boo players that left their own club, and also players that left their rivals.

Surely if you boo your own former players, you cheer the players that left your rivals? :D
newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,325
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #92 on: Today at 09:21:50 pm »
Nice throw, Dean Henderson -- goes straight out.

A kick, I get. A throw??
newterp

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #93 on: Today at 09:25:22 pm »
Wow - will this incredible game go to a replay?

I'm getting excited by that possibility!
newterp

Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #94 on: Today at 09:29:14 pm »
Yes - the white rhino/albino is on!
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #95 on: Today at 09:30:46 pm »
I'd like to propose a new rule - if an FA Cup game finishes 0-0, both teams get eliminated and cannot re-enter for 5 years.
afc tukrish

  How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  This looks like a nice spot...
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #96 on: Today at 09:33:25 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 08:22:56 pm
When little arms doesnt play it detracts from the overall vibe

hard to get your arms around it, so to speak?
LovelyCushionedHeader

  Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #97 on: Today at 09:34:17 pm »
OFF OFF OFF OFF OFF
