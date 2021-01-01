Theyre entitled to around 5,000 tickets, the Arthur Wait Stand is 10,000 I think.Think theyve taken their maximum allocation, unless Palace offered them more than they needed to, albeit they havent sold them all by the looks of it.
Palace not looking like they an score in a month of Sundays without Olise as expected. Everton always have a scrappy set piece in them.Palace never have a decent striker do they? Always a tricky wide player and that's it. Workmanlike midfield and old school back four that never go forward. I know it's Hodge but every manager they have it's the same.
Can't stand her accent and the inane wham she chats, I'll watch ITV player with the sound off and some music
They used to have Chrystial Benteke (as I used to call him)...he was decent-ish.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
When little arms doesnt play it detracts from the overall vibe
