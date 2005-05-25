« previous next »
The FA Cup 3rd Round

The FA Cup 3rd Round
« on: Yesterday at 12:52:57 pm »
THURSDAY 4TH JANUARY

Crystal Palace v Everton 20:00 ITV4

FRIDAY 5TH JANUARY

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers 19:15
Fulham v Rotherham United 19:30
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley 20:00ITV1

SATURDAY 6TH JANUARY

AFC Wimbledon v Ipswich Town 12:30
Coventry City v Oxford United 12:30
Maidstone United v Stevenage 12:30
Millwall v Leicester City 12:30
Sunderland v Saudi Arabia 12:45 ITV1
Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United 15:00
Gillingham v Sheffield United 15:00
Hull City v Birmingham City 15:00
Newport County v Eastleigh 15:00
Norwich City v Bristol Rovers 15:00
Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United 15:00
Queens Park Rangers v AFC Bournemouth 15:00
Southampton v Walsall 15:00
Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion 15:00
Watford v Chesterfield 15:00
Chelsea v Preston North End 17:30 BBC Red Button/Website/iPlayer
Middlesbrough v Aston Villa 17:30  BBC One
Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City 17:30
Swansea City v Morecambe 17:30

SUNDAY 7TH JANUARY

Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers 14:00
Abu Dhabi v Huddersfield Town 14:00 BBC Red Button/Website/iPlayer
Nottingham Forest v Blackpool 14:00
Peterborough United v Leeds United 14:00
Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham 14:00 S4C BBC iPlayer
West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot Town 14:00
West Ham United v Bristol City 14:00
Arsenal v Liverpool 16:30 BBC One

MONDAY 8TH JANUARY

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United 20:15 ITV1
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:17:04 pm »
Cant help but notice the one game thats not being televised on the main terrestrial channels. Massive.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:43:19 pm »
Wow, didn't know that Sunderland and Newcastle were drawn together. When was the last time we had a Tynewear derby?
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:57:54 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 01:43:19 pm
Wow, didn't know that Sunderland and Newcastle were drawn together. When was the last time we had a Tynewear derby?

This is the first ever meeting between Sunderland and the club that replaced Newcastle.

Sunderland last played the old club in 2016.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:02:35 pm »
Rooting for the Mackems. I'll forgive them for giving the footballing world Jordan Pickford if they beat the Saudis.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:22:08 pm »
Olise out injured according to the Owl. Such a shame, I love watching him. Bitters will be happy.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:10:08 pm »
FA Cup matches being shown live on UK TV : www.live-footballontv.com/live-fa-cup-football-on-tv.html (on the BBC & ITV)

For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/fa-cup


Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com

https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup : www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup : www.youtube.com/@thefacup/videos : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_FA_Cup



Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://hoofoot.com & https://dasfootball.com & https://footyfull.com & https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


https://twitter.com/EmiratesFACup : www.thefa.com/competitions/thefacup : www.youtube.com/@thefacup/videos : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023%E2%80%9324_FA_Cup


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://hoofoot.com & https://dasfootball.com & https://footyfull.com & https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:16:30 pm »
Didn't realise there was a game tomorrow night, hopefully the result brightens up an otherwise dull Thursday night.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:29:09 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:16:30 pm
Didn't realise there was a game tomorrow night, hopefully the result brightens up an otherwise dull Thursday night.
Seems mad having an FA Cup tie on a Thursday.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:29:09 pm
Seems mad having an FA Cup tie on a Thursday.

Everton might cease to exist before the weekend. so they thought it best to have the tie earlier in the week.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:52:13 pm »
Olise out now so Palace are fucked.
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:54:23 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 03:36:00 pm
Everton might cease to exist before the weekend. so they thought it best to have the tie earlier in the week.
You have a very good point there.  ;D
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:35:57 am »
What on earth has convinced them Everton vs Palace is the best game for television?
Re: The FA Cup 3rd Round
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:47:46 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:35:57 am
What on earth has convinced them Everton vs Palace is the best game for television?

The Tiki-taka of Dyce versus the Total Football of Hodgson.
