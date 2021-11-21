« previous next »
Airbnb, ebay, vinted and other apps to share more information with HMRC

Online redbyrdz

Airbnb, ebay, vinted and other apps to share more information with HMRC
« on: Today at 06:26:13 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-67855872

Individuals have a £1,000 tax-free allowance for money made through property
There is also a £1,000 allowance for "trading" income - for example, if you offer tutoring or gardening, or if you are selling new or second-hand items online
People earning below those thresholds may not have to fill in a tax return, but should keep records in case they are asked for them
Adam Jay, chief executive of the second hand marketplace platform Vinted, told the BBC he did not believe the new rules would affect many of the site's sellers.

"It's actually quite a small proportion of users of our platform who will trigger this threshold where we need to provide information," he said.

Under the rules set out by the OECD, firms will not be asked to share data about sellers who make fewer than 30 transactions or €2,000 (£1,735) a year.

"It's only those people who are making a profit from selling second-hand items that might be eligible for tax and then it's about their own personal tax situation what tax would ultimately be due to HMRC," he said.

Saw the above earlier. Apart from thinking, why don't you go after your rich tax-dodging mates instead of someone who makes a bit of extra income from selling old clothes on vinted, does anyone know how it actually works? I'm wondering what counts as "trading income". I sell the odd used thing I no longer need on ebay, usually I sell it for about half of what I paid for it, so I'm not actually making a profit. Or is that still a taxable income? I just think £1000 is not actually that much over a year if you have a few high-value items.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Airbnb, ebay, vinted and other apps to share more information with HMRC
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:27:30 pm »
It's an absolute disgrace.

Interfering bastards.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Airbnb, ebay, vinted and other apps to share more information with HMRC
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:58:28 pm »
It's just a huge net to catch small fish.  If you make say £15k (profit) via online sales you should pay tax, why should you get away with it ?   If you're selling shit you own on Vinted or eBay, well , this is just ridiculous.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Airbnb, ebay, vinted and other apps to share more information with HMRC
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:00:28 pm »
Going after the little man, whilst all the real tax dodgers go free.  Wankers!

A grand in a year, is nothing.  I've been having a good clear out lately, and have clocked up a fair amount.
Online west_london_red

Re: Airbnb, ebay, vinted and other apps to share more information with HMRC
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:05:25 pm »
If your selling things for less then you bought them your ok from what I read. The question though is if you sell something for a loss, can you write that off against your tax bill if you do a self assessment? Theoretically if they tax you for a profit you should be able to claim for a loss as you would if you were involved in any other trade.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Airbnb, ebay, vinted and other apps to share more information with HMRC
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:07:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:05:25 pm
If your selling things for less then you bought them your ok from what I read.

How would they know?
Online west_london_red

Re: Airbnb, ebay, vinted and other apps to share more information with HMRC
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:09:12 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:00:28 pm
Going after the little man, whilst all the real tax dodgers go free.  Wankers!

A grand in a year, is nothing.  I've been having a good clear out lately, and have clocked up a fair amount.

The irony of course being that eBay, Facebook and Amazon are probably the biggest tax dodgers in the country but theyll happily grass the rest of us up!
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Airbnb, ebay, vinted and other apps to share more information with HMRC
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:00:28 pm
Going after the little man, whilst all the real tax dodgers go free.  Wankers!

A grand in a year, is nothing.  I've been having a good clear out lately, and have clocked up a fair amount.

You're supposed to file a tax return if you earn £1k or more via self employed/sales anyway, all this does is make sure you have to do so.  For most this will mean nothing (1K in sales probably equates to £900 in purchases in normal cases), those who make a livelihood online and earn £20k say, then sorry, you should be paying tax.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: Airbnb, ebay, vinted and other apps to share more information with HMRC
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:07:03 pm
How would they know?

Because you'd have the receipts for when you file your return I'd assume.
Online west_london_red

Re: Airbnb, ebay, vinted and other apps to share more information with HMRC
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:13:50 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 07:07:03 pm
How would they know?

Im guessing theyd look at how much your selling first of all, so someone like me who sells like one iPhone or iPad a year when I have upgraded they will just ignore, if your selling more then say a couple of grands worth in a year they will just write to you saying you might owe us some money and a brief reminder of the rules, if your selling £10k+ theyll write a more firmer letter, and if youve sold £50ks worth of stuff theyll insist on you completing a self assessment and warn you of the risks of not completely disclosing your business transactions.
