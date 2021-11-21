Individuals have a £1,000 tax-free allowance for money made through propertyThere is also a £1,000 allowance for "trading" income - for example, if you offer tutoring or gardening, or if you are selling new or second-hand items onlinePeople earning below those thresholds may not have to fill in a tax return, but should keep records in case they are asked for themAdam Jay, chief executive of the second hand marketplace platform Vinted, told the BBC he did not believe the new rules would affect many of the site's sellers."It's actually quite a small proportion of users of our platform who will trigger this threshold where we need to provide information," he said.Under the rules set out by the OECD, firms will not be asked to share data about sellers who make fewer than 30 transactions or €2,000 (£1,735) a year."It's only those people who are making a profit from selling second-hand items that might be eligible for tax and then it's about their own personal tax situation what tax would ultimately be due to HMRC," he said.‐‐---‐------------Saw the above earlier. Apart from thinking, why don't you go after your rich tax-dodging mates instead of someone who makes a bit of extra income from selling old clothes on vinted, does anyone know how it actually works? I'm wondering what counts as "trading income". I sell the odd used thing I no longer need on ebay, usually I sell it for about half of what I paid for it, so I'm not actually making a profit. Or is that still a taxable income? I just think £1000 is not actually that much over a year if you have a few high-value items.