I think this was the team that saw loads lose interest in England. Bunch of arrogant mercenaries and twats, for the most part, and the first to be super wealthy. Yet they're all still raking it in post-playing days without doing anything to earn it.



Wayne Rooney - awful manager, sacked today by Birmingham after taking them from the play offs to relegation battle. At least yet he hasn't talk the Saudi coin or the sofa option of Sky/TNT.



Frank Lampard. Joke of a manager but still earned multi-millions from Chelsea and Everton.



Gary Neville. An extremely shit manager at Valencia and as Hodgson's assistant with England. Earns millions to talk absolute shite.



John Terry - relegated with Leicester last season, was hailed as a future Chelsea manager.



Ashley Cole - coach at Everton with Lampard and then on Rooney's staff at Birmingham



Steven Gerrard. Had that one good season with Rangers but his career has nosedived since with a disastrous spell at Villa. Took the option of moneygrabbing in Saudi rather than try and salvage respectability as a manager.



Rio Ferdinand - Total wanker, no ability to be a coach so just chats shit as a pundit raking the money in.



Jamie Carragher. Knobhead, didn't fancy being a coach, took the easy money as a pundit to spew agendas with Red Nev.



Michael Owen. Harmless version of the above, but why is he even a pundit?



Owen Hargreaves - another one of TNT's ex-United crowd.



Joe Cole. Always seems to pop up on various Chelsea games or West Ham games, often against us. Useless bellend.



Paul Scholes. Another failed manager



Sol Campbell - Another failed manager



David Beckham - never bothered coaching, good grace to keep away from punditry. Still a wanker.



A right set of knobheads but could be worse they could by Joey Barton or Matt Le Tissier.



