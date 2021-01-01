« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: That England 'golden generation' of the 2000's (post-playing days)  (Read 104 times)

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,250
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
That England 'golden generation' of the 2000's (post-playing days)
« on: Today at 05:01:18 pm »
I think this was the team that saw loads lose interest in England. Bunch of arrogant mercenaries and twats, for the most part, and the first to be super wealthy. Yet they're all still raking it in post-playing days without doing anything to earn it.

Wayne Rooney - awful manager, sacked today by Birmingham after taking them from the play offs to relegation battle. At least yet he hasn't talk the Saudi coin or the sofa option of Sky/TNT.

Frank Lampard. Joke of a manager but still earned multi-millions from Chelsea and Everton.

Gary Neville. An extremely shit manager at Valencia and as Hodgson's assistant with England. Earns millions to talk absolute shite.

John Terry - relegated with Leicester last season, was hailed as a future Chelsea manager.

Ashley Cole - coach at Everton with Lampard and then on Rooney's staff at Birmingham

Steven Gerrard. Had that one good season with Rangers but his career has nosedived since with a disastrous spell at Villa. Took the option of moneygrabbing in Saudi rather than try and salvage respectability as a manager.

Rio Ferdinand - Total wanker, no ability to be a coach so just chats shit as a pundit raking the money in.

Jamie Carragher. Knobhead, didn't fancy being a coach, took the easy money as a pundit to spew agendas with Red Nev.

Michael Owen. Harmless version of the above, but why is he even a pundit?

Owen Hargreaves - another one of TNT's ex-United crowd.

Joe Cole. Always seems to pop up on various Chelsea games or West Ham games, often against us. Useless bellend.

Paul Scholes. Another failed manager

Sol Campbell - Another failed manager

David Beckham - never bothered coaching, good grace to keep away from punditry. Still a wanker.

A right set of knobheads but could be worse they could by Joey Barton or Matt Le Tissier.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That England 'golden generation' of the 2000's (post-playing days)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:34:19 pm »
I hate to disagree with this volley of invective but Jack Charlton (arguably) aside, the '66 World Cup winners didn't exactly pull up trees once they hung up their boots either. Big name players get chances based on their name. Always have done, always will do.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: That England 'golden generation' of the 2000's (post-playing days)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:42:16 pm »
I agree with most of the list, but, and this pains me, Beckham actually seems okay to me, self aware enough to know he couldn't manage, which is what most of that list lack, self awareness.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 