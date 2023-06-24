« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: AFCON 2023  (Read 26692 times)

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 10:13:47 pm »
Nigeria didnt turn up, awful in the final
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 10:14:37 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 10:11:02 pm
Very enjoyable tournament. More enjoyable and wholesome than the football here, that's why I don't agree with people knocking the tournament. It shouldn't be forced to be played at an awful time of year to benefit European football. African football fans deserve more good footy the amount of great players their continent provide to our competitions.
It's all down to the refs and VAR for me. The games were handled professionally and without bias. Makes such a difference in the enjoyment for the fans.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,075
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm »
That finish from Haller was special.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 10:15:50 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm
Harsh that, no? They only won by a goal and had to come back from a goal down.
If we'd won, it would been a smash and grab. Ivory Coast were just a lot better, especially in midfield.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:15:16 pm
That finish from Haller was special.
Him coming back from cancer and scoring the winner in a continental cup final is Roy of the Rovers stuff.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 10:21:27 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:46:13 pm
Osimhen looks shite in this tournament
While tournament football shouldn't be used as the only judge of a player, he wasn't impressive at all, was he?
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 10:22:16 pm »
Adebayor's raided my wardrobe!
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 10:23:44 pm »


Never gets old.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 10:24:50 pm »
Nigeria's president, wtf was that about? ;D


Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,075
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 10:26:56 pm »
That prick Infantino has to put himself at the centre of attention doesn't he.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm »
Just when everyone was having fun they roll out the c*nt.
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 10:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:28:02 pm
Just when everyone was having fun they roll out the c*nt.

The Dictator-soon-to-be President?
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,045
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 10:29:27 pm »
Hannibal Lecter makes an appearance
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 10:31:29 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:29:22 pm
The Dictator-soon-to-be President?

Don't touch him or he'll chop your legs off.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 10:31:39 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:29:22 pm
The Dictator-soon-to-be President?

Haha yeah not the Ivory Coast President  ;D

Like the comms said though that guy needs to call an election tomorrow with them all dancing around him an the country basking in this  ;D
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,185
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm »
Might be ignorant, but why the fuck would you do a summer afcon tournament in fucking Morocco?? Why not in the southern hemisphere somewhere an winter ones in the north?
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 10:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:34:52 pm
Might be ignorant, but why the fuck would you do a summer afcon tournament in fucking Morocco?? Why not in the southern hemisphere somewhere an winter ones in the north?
Stop talking sense.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,045
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 10:36:46 pm »
Top scorer dressed like Alexi Sayle
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 10:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:31:39 pm
Haha yeah not the Ivory Coast President  ;D

Like the comms said though that guy needs to call an election tomorrow with them all dancing around him an the country basking in this  ;D

Haha  ;D The man is 80+ years and want a new 5-year term instead of handing it over to the next generation ;D
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1379 on: Yesterday at 10:51:45 pm »
Look at these shitbags.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,045
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1380 on: Yesterday at 10:52:10 pm »
Jesus infantino insisting on touching that trophy with 2 others

I hate him so much.

Well done Ivory Coast
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,075
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1381 on: Yesterday at 10:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:51:45 pm
Look at these shitbags.

Hate that shit, dickheads.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1382 on: Yesterday at 10:52:28 pm »
God I hate politicians  :tosser :puke2
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1383 on: Yesterday at 10:52:58 pm »
State of those twats.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,045
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1384 on: Yesterday at 10:53:35 pm »
Everything wrong with football that moment was

Scum
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,579
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1385 on: Yesterday at 10:54:39 pm »
Let the players celebrate their achievement FFS. It's not about the politicians.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,084
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1386 on: Yesterday at 11:28:14 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:14:37 pm
It's all down to the refs and VAR for me. The games were handled professionally and without bias. Makes such a difference in the enjoyment for the fans.

This amongst other things. I thought it was the most enjoyable International tournament, for me, for many a year. Well done all involved.
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,197
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 07:49:57 am »
Happy for Ivory Coast and Haller, it's such a feel good story.
Logged
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 09:24:35 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:52:10 pm
Jesus infantino insisting on touching that trophy with 2 others

I hate him so much.

Well done Ivory Coast
The three of them shuffling across, each with one hand on the trophy  :butt

I can't find a gif of it (un)fortunately but this photo captures the three heroes of yesterday's final.



The final itself was a very good, entertaining game.  Nigeria weren't really at it but equally I thought they and Osimhen in particular got a rough ride from the officials.  Osimhen is clearly a physical phenomenon but he wasn't able to show it yesterday.

I remember Max Gradel knocking around the Championship and League One for years with Leicester and Leeds.  What a way to cap off his career!  I wonder if the more talented but lower achieving Zaha watched the final.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,529
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 04:54:14 pm »
one is playing for Galatasaray other in Trabzonspor yet asking Salah where his medal is smh

https://twitter.com/lemarcasports/status/1756827377810759748
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 04:58:25 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:54:14 pm
one is playing for Galatasaray other in Trabzonspor yet asking Salah where his medal is smh

https://twitter.com/lemarcasports/status/1756827377810759748
Is there some history between them?  Salah is generally extremely respectful of other clubs and countries.  It seems a strange one for them to call him out.

Also, Pepe played a grand total of zero minutes in the semi-final and final, if I was him I'd be keeping my head down.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,890
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 04:59:19 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 04:54:14 pm
one is playing for Galatasaray other in Trabzonspor yet asking Salah where his medal is smh

https://twitter.com/lemarcasports/status/1756827377810759748

I see Mido was having a go at Mo again. I hope he ditches the NT it's become a poisoned chalice for him.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 