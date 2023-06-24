Jesus infantino insisting on touching that trophy with 2 others



I hate him so much.



Well done Ivory Coast



The three of them shuffling across, each with one hand on the trophyI can't find a gif of it (un)fortunately but this photo captures the three heroes of yesterday's final.The final itself was a very good, entertaining game. Nigeria weren't really at it but equally I thought they and Osimhen in particular got a rough ride from the officials. Osimhen is clearly a physical phenomenon but he wasn't able to show it yesterday.I remember Max Gradel knocking around the Championship and League One for years with Leicester and Leeds. What a way to cap off his career! I wonder if the more talented but lower achieving Zaha watched the final.