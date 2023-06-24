« previous next »
Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 06:50:17 pm »
S. Africa to get a very late goal to win this before extra time
Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 06:51:01 pm »
Did Osimhen find his mask?
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 06:57:07 pm »
Oh what a chance to win it for the Saffers
Online Boston Bosox

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 06:57:14 pm »
Extra Time
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 06:57:34 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:50:17 pm
S. Africa to get a very late goal to win this before extra time
Well, they had a chance, but blazed it over the bar.
Offline elsewhere

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 07:04:14 pm »
S. Africa keeper has to be very confident after saving 4 in Cape Verde shoot out.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 07:04:59 pm »
Yet another mad game.  :D
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 07:06:50 pm »
That canceling Nigeria goal because there was a penalty for S. Africa in the build up play has to be very rare VAR decision, never seen anything like that ;D
Online Persephone

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 07:14:10 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:06:50 pm
That canceling Nigeria goal because there was a penalty for S. Africa in the build up play has to be very rare VAR decision, never seen anything like that ;D
That's because we get Coote and Tierney on VAR
Online 1892tillforever

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 07:15:15 pm »
South Africa versus Ivory Coast final has the potential to be unwatchable. C'mon Super Eagles!
Offline elsewhere

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 07:21:42 pm »
Just hoping penalty shoot out doesnt fucking end early with some dumbass shots
Offline elsewhere

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1171 on: Today at 07:22:36 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 07:15:15 pm
South Africa versus Ivory Coast final has the potential to be unwatchable. C'mon Super Eagles!
Is there a 3rd place match in this tournament or just the final?
Online 1892tillforever

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1172 on: Today at 07:24:25 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:22:36 pm
Is there a 3rd place match in this tournament or just the final?
The most pointless game is on Saturday yes. Because after the heartache of losing a semi final you want to play a meaningless game three days later.
Online Elzar

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1173 on: Today at 07:26:39 pm »
How did the ref miss that! Got to be a red or a pen
Online Persephone

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1174 on: Today at 07:26:44 pm »
That's a red if a foul.
*Edit* definitely a foul but outside the area.
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1175 on: Today at 07:28:39 pm »
OH FFS


That's not a pen. Looks like outside.
Online Hazell

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1176 on: Today at 07:29:56 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:28:39 pm
OH FFS


That's not a pen. Looks like outside.

Red card and free kick right?

If it were a penalty, he wouldn't be sent off.
Online stockdam

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 07:30:16 pm »
Is it outside and a red card?
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 07:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:29:56 pm
Red card and free kick right?

If it were a penalty, he wouldn't be sent off.
Agreed
Online Persephone

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 07:30:37 pm »
Did what he had to do. That's the kind of selfless play that might still give his mates a chance to get to the final. Going to be a long 10min for SA
Online Boston Bosox

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1180 on: Today at 07:30:41 pm »
South Africa Down To 10
Online In the Name of Klopp

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1181 on: Today at 07:31:23 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:29:56 pm
Red card and free kick right?

If it were a penalty, he wouldn't be sent off.

Free kick and red. Thought he gave a pen  ;D
Online smicer07

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1182 on: Today at 07:32:38 pm »
That was a brilliant foul in the end.
Offline elsewhere

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1183 on: Today at 07:33:03 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:32:38 pm
That was a brilliant foul in the end.
it really was
Online Hazell

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 07:34:44 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:31:23 pm
Free kick and red. Thought he gave a pen  ;D

Thought so too, that's why I got confused he also gave a red card.
Online stockdam

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 07:35:05 pm »
Yellow card for that foul by Nigeria! It was a judo move!
Online stockdam

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 07:36:49 pm »
Penalties.
Online Boston Bosox

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1187 on: Today at 07:37:18 pm »
Penalties Again
Online Persephone

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1188 on: Today at 07:37:36 pm »
That Nigerian keeper is enormous. Imagine staring that fridge sized fucker down.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1189 on: Today at 07:37:38 pm »
Two minutes of injury time!! The VAR check took way longer!
