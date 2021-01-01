« previous next »
AFCON 2023

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1080 on: Today at 07:11:02 pm »
Haller hits the bar with a header.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1081 on: Today at 07:13:33 pm »
come on, i'd like to see a dramatic penalty shoot out.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1082 on: Today at 07:27:12 pm »
Nearly an OG by Côte d'Ivoire!
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1083 on: Today at 07:35:10 pm »
Mali definitely losing this in penalties
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1084 on: Today at 07:39:26 pm »
Goal Côte d'Ivoire!
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1085 on: Today at 07:39:28 pm »
No fucking way

last seconds Ivory Coast wins it
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1086 on: Today at 07:39:42 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:35:10 pm
Mali definitely losing this in penalties

Not even on penalties! Last minute winner for Ivory Coast.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1087 on: Today at 07:40:09 pm »
AFCON is crazy as feck!!! Ivory has to be the luckiest team in the world.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1088 on: Today at 07:40:21 pm »
Sounded amazing. 😃
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1089 on: Today at 07:42:13 pm »
Unbelievable Jeff!

Goalscorer misses the semi-final because he took his shirt off in the celebrations.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1090 on: Today at 07:42:13 pm »
So, he's going to miss the semis as he took his shirt off! Can we stop all this shite, you have players going into tackles with two feet not being punished but taking your shirt off can stop you from playing in a game.  :butt
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1091 on: Today at 07:43:40 pm »
Mali players surrounding the ref at the whistle. Someone needs to calm them down.

Red card for someone there.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1092 on: Today at 07:43:44 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:42:13 pm
So, he's going to miss the semis as he took his shirt off! Can we stop all this shite, you have players going into tackles with two feet not being punished but taking your shirt off can stop you from playing in a game.  :butt
I am definitely naked if I score a 120+2th min winner
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1093 on: Today at 07:44:43 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:42:13 pm
So, he's going to miss the semis as he took his shirt off! Can we stop all this shite, you have players going into tackles with two feet not being punished but taking your shirt off can stop you from playing in a game.  :butt
They had no game plan no tactcs whatsoever after IC got a player sent off.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1094 on: Today at 07:44:50 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:43:44 pm
I am definitely naked if I score a 120+2th min winner

I never said anything about the shorts, mate.  :lmao
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1095 on: Today at 07:45:17 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:44:50 pm
I never said anything about the shorts, mate.  :lmao
;D
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1096 on: Today at 07:51:06 pm »
This Cape Verde vs South Africa match has a lot to live up to in regards to drama. ;D
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1097 on: Today at 07:56:00 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 07:51:06 pm
This Cape Verde vs South Africa match has a lot to live up to in regards to drama. ;D
Cape Verde is one of the brightest spots of the tournament imo but then again so is S. Africa.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1098 on: Today at 08:04:37 pm »

Mali 1 - [2] Ivory Coast; Oumar Diakite 120'+2' - https://streamin.one/v/7f5adffd

Hamari Traore (Mali) straight red card against Ivory Coast 120'+5' - https://streamin.one/v/f4a38314



Cape Verde XI: Vozinha; Moreira, Costa, Lopes, Paulo; Pina, Santos, Monteiro; Rodrigues, Cabral, Mendes.
South Africa XI: Williams; Mudau, Kekana, Mvala, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Morena, Zwane, Tau; Makgopa.

https://vipleague.im/football/cape-verde-vs-south-africa-streaming-link-1 & https://1stream.me/match/soccer/cape-verde-vs-south-africa/11940748
& www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/68122790 & https://sportshd.sx/soccer/cape-verde-islands-live-stream & https://techclips.net/2024/s9
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1099 on: Today at 08:13:24 pm »
Come on Capo Verde.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1100 on: Today at 08:16:12 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:43:44 pm
I am definitely naked if I score a 120+2th min winner

 ;D
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1101 on: Today at 08:24:32 pm »
Not much going on so far, Cape Verde looks like playing for a draw. Both teams quite cautious.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1102 on: Today at 09:13:38 pm »
Well, this has been garbage so far
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1103 on: Today at 09:21:46 pm »
Cape Verde starting to take control of the game.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1104 on: Today at 09:39:42 pm »
Every Cape Verde shot on target is getting blocked by a South African defender so far.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1105 on: Today at 09:52:08 pm »
Into 5 minutes of added time.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1106 on: Today at 09:54:48 pm »
Cape Verde should have scored that. South Africa keeper tips a shot on to the post.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1107 on: Today at 09:55:35 pm »
Terrific save that.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1108 on: Today at 09:57:01 pm »
Extra time it is.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1109 on: Today at 09:59:36 pm »
They have been unlucky Cape Verde.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1110 on: Today at 10:04:43 pm »
South Africa have come to life! 2 good saves from the Cape Verde keeper.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1111 on: Today at 10:07:45 pm »
Can one of you DM me when the penalties start please.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1112 on: Today at 10:29:43 pm »
South African player has clearly done his hammy. His tournament's over.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1113 on: Today at 10:30:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:07:45 pm
Can one of you DM me when the penalties start please.

No, we're not interested in you part-timers.  :D
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1114 on: Today at 10:32:04 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:07:45 pm
Can one of you DM me when the penalties start please.
Don't you know how to tell the time?
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1115 on: Today at 10:38:24 pm »
Penalties it is.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1116 on: Today at 10:44:04 pm »
Keeper saves Bebe's penalty!
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1117 on: Today at 10:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:44:04 pm
Keeper saves Bebe's penalty!

Easy save. Bebe didn't put it in the corner.
