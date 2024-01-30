Amrabat had to go there - can't understand why they left him as last man whilst on a yellow card (and blowing out of his arse too):-https://streamin.one/v/d6967de5 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1752450475184533997wow... VAR call the ref over minutes later to the pitchside monitor... so he can take away Amrabat's 2nd yellow card - and give him a straight red card.Morocco 0 - [2] South Africa; Teboho Mokoena freekick 90+6' - https://dubz.link/v/80dh2a & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/17524514317755068940-2; full-time.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Nigeria v Ivory Coast final?Hard to predict - the five highest ranked sides have all been knocked out before the QFs.
Angola actually found the only better chance. It would be great to see likes of Angola, Guinea etc to make to semis.
