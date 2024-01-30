« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Down

Author Topic: AFCON 2023  (Read 20955 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1040 on: January 30, 2024, 09:56:40 pm »
VAR send the ref over to the monitor to rescind Amrabat's second yellow for a straight red. Amrabat thought he was going to get a reprieve. ;D
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1041 on: January 30, 2024, 09:57:22 pm »
2-0 Bafana Bafana!
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,477
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1042 on: January 30, 2024, 09:57:55 pm »
2-0 it's over now, well done S. Africa!
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,477
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1043 on: January 30, 2024, 10:06:17 pm »
Was there ever a tournament that all North African favorites were out this early?
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,828
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1044 on: January 30, 2024, 10:06:58 pm »



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Africa_Cup_of_Nations#Knockout_stage & www.live-footballontv.com/african-cup-of-nations-on-tv.html



2023 AFCON matches are being shown live on UK TV on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Mix - www.live-footballontv.com/african-cup-of-nations-on-tv.html (some games on BBC)

2023 AFCON matches being show live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - www.sportshd.sx/soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : https://crackstreamsfree.com : https://nizarstream.com : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : www.crackstreamsfree.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.techclips.net/schedule : https://tv.fsl-stream.im : www.hesgoal1.com : www.footybite.to : https://1stream.me : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org



'[Algeria FC] All 8 quarterfinalists from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations have failed to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations':-

https://twitter.com/Algeria_FC/status/1752452400810795037

« Last Edit: January 31, 2024, 03:41:19 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,872
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1045 on: January 30, 2024, 10:43:59 pm »
Quote from: oojason on January 30, 2024, 09:56:30 pm
Amrabat had to go there - can't understand why they left him as last man whilst on a yellow card (and blowing out of his arse too):-

https://streamin.one/v/d6967de5 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1752450475184533997

wow... VAR call the ref over minutes later to the pitchside monitor... so he can take away Amrabat's 2nd yellow card - and give him a straight red card.


Morocco 0 - [2] South Africa; Teboho Mokoena freekick 90+6' - https://dubz.link/v/80dh2a & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1752451431775506894

0-2; full-time.



Manu are so excited to get him back for their title charge champions league push Disneyland ride monitor
Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,838
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1046 on: January 31, 2024, 12:16:03 am »
Well done SA, impressive.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,932
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1047 on: January 31, 2024, 07:28:22 am »
Nigeria v Ivory Coast final?

Hard to predict - the five highest ranked sides have all been knocked out before the QFs.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1048 on: January 31, 2024, 09:32:37 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 31, 2024, 07:28:22 am
Nigeria v Ivory Coast final?

Hard to predict - the five highest ranked sides have all been knocked out before the QFs.
This trophy has got Naby Keita's name written all over it!  Albeit Guinea seem to be heavily managing his minutes but I'm expecting him to come on strong, just as I was expecting him to come on strong for each of his last two seasons with us.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1049 on: January 31, 2024, 01:03:07 pm »
I'm telling you guys and girls. Get on Cape Verde. Blue Sharks for the win!
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,466
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1050 on: Today at 04:28:54 pm »
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,477
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1051 on: Today at 05:25:39 pm »
Surprised Nigeria is struggling. I think they are clear cut the remaining favs.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,477
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1052 on: Today at 05:31:43 pm »
Angola actually found the only better chance. It would be great to see likes of Angola, Guinea etc to make to semis.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1053 on: Today at 05:40:38 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:31:43 pm
Angola actually found the only better chance. It would be great to see likes of Angola, Guinea etc to make to semis.
Yeah it would. Nigeria and Côte dIvoire are the clear favourites. If they were to go out, it's anyone's guess.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1054 on: Today at 05:41:29 pm »
Lookman again! Nigeria 1-0.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1055 on: Today at 05:42:59 pm »
The defence were completely switched off. No anticipation at all.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,477
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1056 on: Today at 05:43:55 pm »
Lookman having a good tournament so far
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 22 23 24 25 26 [27]   Go Up
« previous next »
 