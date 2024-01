Ivory Coast have got a better squad than I'd realised. Fair play to Max Gradel as well, still bombing down the wing at 36-years old.



No place in their squad for Eric Bailly or Zaha, although the former seems to be perennially injured and the latter has messed Ivory Coast around in the past. Maxwel Cornet, Man U wonderkid Amad Diallo and Everton legend Gbamin also left out.