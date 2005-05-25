« previous next »
Online duvva

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #640 on: Today at 10:01:02 pm »
Lots of Late goals in both games
Online Garlicbread

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #641 on: Today at 10:01:35 pm »
Ghana pissing it away really.
Online Nick110581

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #642 on: Today at 10:01:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:01:01 pm
I can't keep up with this. So they basically need another goal, they're defence has been dodgy all night.

Egypt still through
Online jillcwhomever

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #643 on: Today at 10:02:05 pm »
Mo will be grey by the end of this game.  :D
Offline Claire.

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #644 on: Today at 10:02:06 pm »
Has the game finished? wtf is going on
Online jillcwhomever

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #645 on: Today at 10:02:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:01:48 pm
Egypt still through

I wouldn't discount any other late goals the way this evening is going.
Online Dougle

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #646 on: Today at 10:03:00 pm »
Gotta say, I am enjoying this tournament. I know it's lousy timing for us but a lot of good games, new teams and players (for me).  Plenty of "surprises" as well. Everyone seems to have a shout in the competition.
Online AllyouneedisRush

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #647 on: Today at 10:03:04 pm »
If Ghana hadn't conceded those 2 injury time goals, Egypt would be 3rd..
Online jillcwhomever

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #648 on: Today at 10:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:02:06 pm
Has the game finished? wtf is going on

About to restart.
Offline Claire.

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #649 on: Today at 10:03:51 pm »
Think even if Egypt lose this theyd still be in 2nd on GS?
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #650 on: Today at 10:03:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:01:01 pm
I can't keep up with this. So they basically need another goal, they're defence has been dodgy all night.
Ghana have fucked it. Egypt are second and definitely through unless they concede another.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #651 on: Today at 10:04:05 pm »
Egypt through.
Offline Claire.

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #652 on: Today at 10:04:09 pm »
Right get Mo on a plane
Offline elsewhere

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #653 on: Today at 10:04:24 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 10:03:00 pm
Gotta say, I am enjoying this tournament. I know it's lousy timing for us but a lot of good games, new teams and players (for me).  Plenty of "surprises" as well. Everyone seems to have a shout in the competition.
Started off slow but some entertaining matches in the last few minutes
Online Nick110581

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #654 on: Today at 10:05:17 pm »
Who will Egypt play ?
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #655 on: Today at 10:05:43 pm »
Quote from: Dougle on Today at 10:03:00 pm
Gotta say, I am enjoying this tournament. I know it's lousy timing for us but a lot of good games, new teams and players (for me).  Plenty of "surprises" as well. Everyone seems to have a shout in the competition.
Totally agree. Whinging isn't going to change anything so may as well enjoy the football. Plus, I like seeing Mo smile.
Online Hazell

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #656 on: Today at 10:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:04:09 pm
Right get Mo on a plane

He was on the pitch celebrating and seemed fine to me. Get him back in time for Fulham.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #657 on: Today at 10:06:43 pm »
That was absolute insanity
Online Fromola

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #658 on: Today at 10:06:44 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:05:17 pm
Who will Egypt play ?

Tanzania or Congo and then Equatorial Guinea  ::)
Online End Product

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #659 on: Today at 10:07:24 pm »
Egypt the unflushable.
Online Nick110581

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #660 on: Today at 10:08:22 pm »
Timeline be reduced to 1 week at this rate
Online jillcwhomever

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #661 on: Today at 10:09:11 pm »
It's been an enjoyable tournament the games I've seen.
Offline Caligula?

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #662 on: Today at 10:09:19 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 10:07:24 pm
Egypt the unflushable.

The Everton of international football
Online jillcwhomever

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #663 on: Today at 10:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:05:43 pm
Totally agree. Whinging isn't going to change anything so may as well enjoy the football. Plus, I like seeing Mo smile.

I agree with that, he looked so upset in the first half.  :(
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #664 on: Today at 10:11:09 pm »
I've said it before but, never write off Egypt in the AFCON.
Offline Samie

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #665 on: Today at 10:13:39 pm »
When exactly have you said this Boaty, you lying fucker?  ;D
Online JC the Messiah

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #666 on: Today at 10:13:51 pm »
Hope the commentator is OK. Has anyone checked on him?
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #667 on: Today at 10:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:13:39 pm
When exactly have you said this Boaty, you lying fucker?  ;D
I'm an honest boat, you bastard!
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #668 on: Today at 10:17:40 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on January 18, 2024, 09:35:21 pm
Never write off the Egyptians in the AFCON.
Exhibit A milord.
Online newterp

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #669 on: Today at 10:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 10:01:35 pm
Ghana pissing it away really.

they are Chumbawumba?
Offline Samie

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #670 on: Today at 10:25:23 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:17:40 pm
Exhibit A milord.

Someone who talks to  themselves is clearly delusional. I would't trust you mate.
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #671 on: Today at 10:29:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:25:23 pm
Someone who talks to  themselves is clearly delusional. I would't trust you mate.
Shouldn't you be scouring the internet for Mbappe links?
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #672 on: Today at 10:29:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:05:17 pm
Who will Egypt play ?

January 28   Group B runner-up vs. Group F runner-up
Offline Samie

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #673 on: Today at 10:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:29:46 pm
Shouldn't you be scouring the internet for Mbappe links?

The neverending battle continues mate.   ;D
