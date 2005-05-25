I can't keep up with this. So they basically need another goal, they're defence has been dodgy all night.
Egypt still through
Has the game finished? wtf is going on
Gotta say, I am enjoying this tournament. I know it's lousy timing for us but a lot of good games, new teams and players (for me). Plenty of "surprises" as well. Everyone seems to have a shout in the competition.
Right get Mo on a plane
Who will Egypt play ?
Egypt the unflushable.
Totally agree. Whinging isn't going to change anything so may as well enjoy the football. Plus, I like seeing Mo smile.
Never write off the Egyptians in the AFCON.
Ghana pissing it away really.
