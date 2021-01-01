« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: AFCON 2023  (Read 11617 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #560 on: Today at 08:07:28 pm »
Come on, you Blue Sharks! ;D
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,757
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #561 on: Today at 08:09:14 pm »
Not great play at the back there Egypt.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,211
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #562 on: Today at 08:12:21 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 08:07:28 pm
Come on, you Blue Sharks! ;D

Did not know Cape Verde were the Blue Sharks.

Think it would be better if they were the Indomitable Sharks, but there you go... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #563 on: Today at 08:17:48 pm »
Mo still out there watching the match.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #564 on: Today at 08:19:53 pm »
Ghana take the lead. Lovely pen by Jordan Ayew.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,757
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #565 on: Today at 08:20:19 pm »
That should have been 1-0 to Egypt.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,729
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #566 on: Today at 08:30:03 pm »

Mozambique 0 - [1] Ghana; Jordan Ayew penalty 15' - https://streamin.me/v/9c0f5b45
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #567 on: Today at 08:45:49 pm »
Blue Sharks score!
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,757
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #568 on: Today at 08:46:43 pm »
Poor Mo. 😔
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,723
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #569 on: Today at 08:49:04 pm »
Egypt heading out then?
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online Buster Gonad

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #570 on: Today at 08:49:41 pm »
Revenge of the Verds
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,757
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #571 on: Today at 08:50:55 pm »
Egypt have no calmness in front of goal, and you'd have to say their defence is a worry as well.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,729
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #572 on: Today at 08:51:47 pm »

Cape Verde [1] - 0 Egypt; Benchimol 45'+1' - https://streamin.one/v/0e6f6cbb
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,973
  • Seis Veces
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #573 on: Today at 08:52:45 pm »
Even if this Egypt team sneak through they won't get to the final without Salah. Makes the news of his lengthened injury a bit more disappointing IMO I was hoping he'd be ready to go for Chelsea at home.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #574 on: Today at 08:53:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 08:49:04 pm
Egypt heading out then?
At the moment, yes. They're currently 5th out of the 3rd place teams on goal difference. The 4 best qualify.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,394
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #575 on: Today at 08:58:26 pm »
Cape Verde population 561k
Egypt population 109 million

I'm sorry for Mo if Egypt get binned but got to be up for little Cape Verde here
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 