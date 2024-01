Is there a bracket as to have a guess who Egypt might play in the next round?



There are far far too many permutations for that just yet. Straightforward enough if they finish 2nd. They play the runner up of Group F (Morocco, Congo, Zambia, Tanzania).Edit, if they finish 3rd I think they will play either winner of D (Burkina Faso, Angola, Algeria or Mauritania) or winner of C (Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia)