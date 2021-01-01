Salah and Elneny have been abysmal for Egypt, Elneny should never play in the midfield again, he is no longer a player and Salah is just consuming energy, bitching when he doesn't get the ball and when he gets it tries to recreate Maradona's goal against England. Egypt played so much better when both were no longer on the pitch and could have won the game.



Play 4-4-2, Marmoush as a false nine behind Mostafa Mohamed, Trezeguet on the left and Zizo/Mostafa Fathy on the right, Emam and Hamdy in the center.



If Salah wants to play, he needs to actually work on the pitch and not just stand and wait till he gets the ball and then roams in the midfield to try and be more creative.



