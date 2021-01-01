« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: AFCON 2023  (Read 8488 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,956
  • Truthiness
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 09:42:56 pm »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,161
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 09:43:30 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,404
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 09:45:57 pm »
Terrible news.  Most third placed sides  it the groups will progress  to the knockouts

Bloody hell..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 09:47:08 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:38:45 pm
The Ghana policy now has to be to shoot at the goalie who doesn't like to use his hands.
Did Onana get a transfer to Egypt?
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,030
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 09:50:16 pm »
If Egypt draw their final game and finish third on 2 points, there's a fair chance they'll be out isn't there?
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,647
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 09:50:16 pm
If Egypt draw their final game and finish third on 2 points, there's a fair chance they'll be out isn't there?

Not necessarily as four of the third placed teams can go through.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,954
  • RedOrDead
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 09:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 09:50:16 pm
If Egypt draw their final game and finish third on 2 points, there's a fair chance they'll be out isn't there?

Be on 3 points?
Logged

Offline Irishred1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 09:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 09:50:16 pm
If Egypt draw their final game and finish third on 2 points, there's a fair chance they'll be out isn't there?
They would have 3 points
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,161
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 09:53:31 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:51:35 pm
Not necessarily as four of the third placed teams can go through.

Worra Bastet.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,030
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 09:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 09:53:04 pm
They would have 3 points

Good point(s)  :-[
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,647
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 09:58:20 pm »
What was the goalie doing there?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,587
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 09:58:36 pm »
Got to score.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,041
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 09:59:24 pm »
Some goalie that playing for Egypt. Thought the idea of being a goalie is that you can use your hands ?
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 10:04:15 pm »
Ghana not carrying on and securing the win there is slightly annoying.
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,005
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 10:11:30 pm »
Quote from: Irishred1 on Yesterday at 09:05:31 pm
I did not think I could hate international football this much.
It's fucking gash mate. Always has been and always will be.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,796
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 11:05:00 pm »
Salah and Elneny have been abysmal for Egypt, Elneny should never play in the midfield again, he is no longer a player and Salah is just consuming energy, bitching when he doesn't get the ball and when he gets it tries to recreate Maradona's goal against England. Egypt played so much better when both were no longer on the pitch and could have won the game.

Play 4-4-2, Marmoush as a false nine behind Mostafa Mohamed, Trezeguet on the left and Zizo/Mostafa Fathy on the right, Emam and Hamdy in the center.

If Salah wants to play, he needs to actually work on the pitch and not just stand and wait till he gets the ball and then roams in the midfield to try and be more creative.

Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,250
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 11:09:14 pm »
Mate, whart's latest on Mo's injury? The coach has basically been quoted as saying they hope it's nothing but a slight twinge. 
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,796
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 11:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:09:14 pm
Mate, whart's latest on Mo's injury? The coach has basically been quoted as saying they hope it's nothing but a slight twinge. 
He'll probably play in some capacity against Cape Verde though I hope he doesn't get to play. We play so much better without his shitty attitude at the national team. I hope Elneny never sets foot for the national team again as well.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,352
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #458 on: Today at 05:38:01 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:20:20 pm
He'll probably play in some capacity against Cape Verde though I hope he doesn't get to play. We play so much better without his shitty attitude at the national team. I hope Elneny never sets foot for the national team again as well.


You went to the final with him in the team cant be that bad.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 