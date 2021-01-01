Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
AFCON 2023
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
3
4
5
6
7
[
8
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: AFCON 2023 (Read 5609 times)
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,989
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #280 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:12 pm »
2-0 Mali.
Logged
The G in Gerrard
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 44,346
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #281 on:
Today
at 06:29:26 pm »
Hope that Moroccan player who fell down in the box is ok and able to resume a career in football. Been watching Saka obviously.
Logged
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,989
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #282 on:
Today
at 06:39:46 pm »
Azzedine Ounahi puts Morocco 2 up. He was on my one to watch list.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
3
4
5
6
7
[
8
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
AFCON 2023
Page created in 0.059 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2