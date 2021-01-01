« previous next »
AFCON 2023

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 02:00:43 pm »
Its annoying theres a 3rd/4th play off. Get knocked out, come home. I remember rejoicing when Mane lost in 2017 when we were struggling domestically. That must have been in the Quarters then?
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 01:57:13 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 01:57:13 pm
My thoughts are simply that either Egypt get knocked out before quarters or win the whole thing. Anything in between would be a lose-lose situation.
Egypt look awful though. Apart from Mo and a decent frontline, this team really doesnt look like it can go very far. Especially the defence looks awful. I thought that Gabal, their goalkeeper in last world cup was really good. No idea why he has been switched out.
Lets hope they dont run Mo into the ground like last time with Extra time in every knockout round.
They certainly don't look like they're going to be winning the whole thing!
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 02:04:53 pm »
senegal already a goal up
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 08:26:27 pm »
Overhead kick to put Algeria 2 up, but he's offside. :(
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 09:42:30 pm »
now Algeria struggling, 1-1, 10 mins to go
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 09:43:18 pm »
Looks like Algeria will regret not getting another goal.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 09:44:22 pm »
Angola equalised from the penalty spot. Luckily it had bounced across the line off the bar, because the taker put in the rebound. Otherwise I'm sure it would have been ruled out because the taker can't touch the ball again, until somebody else does.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 09:57:04 pm »
Freekick to Algeria in stoppage time. Mahrez to take it...
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm »
Keeper saves and the rebound goes wide!
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 09:58:55 pm »
FT 1-1.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 10:05:45 pm »
Drama but it ends in a draw. Well, one thing I always enjoy watching the AFCON at this time of year is the weather   :sad
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #251 on: Today at 03:57:56 pm »
Late penalty to Burkina Faso after VAR sends the ref to the monitor.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #252 on: Today at 03:59:41 pm »
Scored!
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #253 on: Today at 04:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:44:22 pm
Otherwise I'm sure it would have been ruled out because the taker can't touch the ball again, until somebody else does.

Alonso, Istanbul 2005?
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #254 on: Today at 04:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:00:13 pm
Alonso, Istanbul 2005?
Keeper touched it. If it had come straight back off the post, Alonso would have been penalised because of the double touch rule.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #255 on: Today at 04:01:07 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:00:13 pm
Alonso, Istanbul 2005?

The keeper saved Alonsos kick, so the ball was available for the taker
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #256 on: Today at 04:04:44 pm »
FT 1-0 to Burkina Faso.

A draw probably would have been a fair result.

Tapsoba looked good for BF. Very good on the ball, calm as you like...
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #257 on: Today at 04:07:18 pm »
I'm pretty sure a goal was ruled out this season (maybe in Europe) where the freekick taker hit the bar and then volleyed in the rebound, and it was ruled out. Nobody on the comms initially knew why.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #258 on: Today at 05:55:37 pm »
Lad is called AK47.  ;D

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #259 on: Today at 06:01:43 pm »
He's got a hell of a shot on him.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #260 on: Today at 06:39:46 pm »
So many chances and great saves in this game.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #261 on: Today at 06:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:55:37 pm
Lad is called AK47.  ;D


It's Kamara who used to play for Fulham.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #262 on: Today at 06:48:00 pm »
Namibia lead in the dying minutes!
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #263 on: Today at 06:48:22 pm »
Finally the keeper is beaten!

Namibia 1-0.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #264 on: Today at 06:51:32 pm »
A lot of surprise results in this first round of matches so far.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #265 on: Today at 06:52:15 pm »
The keeper was amazing.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #266 on: Today at 06:52:40 pm »
Namibia score again, but the flag rightly goes up.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #267 on: Today at 06:56:50 pm »
This Namibia team is very exciting. Looks devastating every time they have the ball ;D
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #268 on: Today at 06:59:28 pm »
well fucking done Namibia, i think they are my new African team now. Great scenes.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #269 on: Today at 07:09:49 pm »
Hmmm....I'm sure this was covered earlier but....Naby Keita is fit for AFCON!

(to be fair he was on the Werder bench for 3 games in early-mid december - playing 0 mins - but then missed the last game in december befere the BL winter break)
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #270 on: Today at 07:20:59 pm »
It's really good to see how most of these teams are really setting out to attack, as usually the group stages can be a bit dull.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #271 on: Today at 08:13:48 pm »
Coronet for west ham seems to have skipped this?
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #272 on: Today at 08:16:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:13:48 pm
Coronet for west ham seems to have skipped this?

Benrahma too ?
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #273 on: Today at 08:19:56 pm »
Penalty to SA, and he balloons it over the bar.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #274 on: Today at 08:21:04 pm »
South Africa get a pen but Waddle it over the bar.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #275 on: Today at 08:36:09 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:13:48 pm
Coronet for west ham seems to have skipped this?

Hopefully the kind hearts of the Ivory Coast will forgive him.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #276 on: Today at 09:17:59 pm »
Mali take the lead.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #277 on: Today at 09:20:05 pm »
The African commentators call the guy that lies down behind the wall, the log. I like it ;D
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #278 on: Today at 09:21:14 pm »
The log, that's cool.  :D
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #279 on: Today at 09:22:57 pm »
Well, hands down the African continent's teams have the best flags and the best kits I think.
