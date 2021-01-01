Crosby Nick never fails.
My thoughts are simply that either Egypt get knocked out before quarters or win the whole thing. Anything in between would be a lose-lose situation.Egypt look awful though. Apart from Mo and a decent frontline, this team really doesnt look like it can go very far. Especially the defence looks awful. I thought that Gabal, their goalkeeper in last world cup was really good. No idea why he has been switched out. Lets hope they dont run Mo into the ground like last time with Extra time in every knockout round.
Otherwise I'm sure it would have been ruled out because the taker can't touch the ball again, until somebody else does.
Alonso, Istanbul 2005?
Lad is called AK47.
Coronet for west ham seems to have skipped this?
