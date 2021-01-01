Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
AFCON 2023
Topic: AFCON 2023
Boaty McBoatface
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #200 on:
Today
at 07:18:02 pm
The refs could stop it within weeks.
Boaty McBoatface
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #201 on:
Today
at 07:52:20 pm
Ghana vs Cape Verde about to start.
Boaty McBoatface
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #202 on:
Today
at 07:55:40 pm
Loving the Ghana walk out tops!
Boaty McBoatface
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #203 on:
Today
at 07:58:46 pm
No Kudus for Ghana tonight and possibly the next game. Shame, I wanted to watch how he did.
Boaty McBoatface
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #204 on:
Today
at 08:00:51 pm
Totally forgot that Chris Hughton was the Ghana coach.
Boaty McBoatface
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #205 on:
Today
at 08:12:38 pm
A wall without a player lying down behind it. What madness is this?!
rushyman
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #206 on:
Today
at 08:17:03 pm
Cape Verde lead
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,925
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #207 on:
Today
at 08:17:37 pm
Quote from: rushyman on
Today
at 08:17:03 pm
Cape Verde lead
The Blue Sharks show some bite!
rushyman
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #208 on:
Today
at 08:19:17 pm
Crazy group this. Maybe not the clear cut thing we expected
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,925
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #209 on:
Today
at 08:19:48 pm
That looked clumsy...
MonsLibpool
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #210 on:
Today
at 08:26:04 pm
Cape Verde are really good technically.
Boaty McBoatface
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #211 on:
Today
at 08:35:55 pm
Ghana score. Possible offside?
Edit: Maybe even handball.
rushyman
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #212 on:
Today
at 08:37:07 pm
Thats handball
rushyman
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #213 on:
Today
at 08:37:31 pm
Cant possibly count.
Boaty McBoatface
Custom Title McCustomtitleface
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,925
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #214 on:
Today
at 08:38:22 pm
It's either handball or offside for interfering with play.
Boaty McBoatface
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #215 on:
Today
at 08:38:55 pm
Keeper is totally unsighted.
Boaty McBoatface
Re: AFCON 2023
«
Reply #216 on:
Today
at 08:39:52 pm
Good decision, eventually...
