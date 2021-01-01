Will Mo take it?
I'm sure he will.
Yes! Mozambique victory guaranteed.
That challenge is so huge for us and our season.
It really isn't. Egypt will qualify anyway.
You are a rotter.
Fuck off Mozambique have been robbed
Hyperbole much
what a penalty!Think him missing a lot is vastly overstated. He scores roughly 4/5 for us which is fairly standard.
He kicked through the player. I'd have booked him for stupidity.
Worst thing I find about those pens is it completely hinges on the forward play acting.
It's not as if the defender won any of the ball.
