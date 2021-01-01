« previous next »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:52:35 pm
Will Mo take it?

Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:53:05 pm
I'm sure he will.

Yes! Mozambique victory guaranteed.
Embarrassing that the player pretends he's hurt afterwards (from Mozambique).
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:54:24 pm
Yes! Mozambique victory guaranteed.

You are a rotter.  :P :D
That challenge is so huge for us and our season.
Pen given.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:55:04 pm
That challenge is so huge for us and our season.
It really isn't. Egypt will qualify anyway.
He'll blast this down the middle IMHO.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:54:24 pm
Yes! Mozambique victory guaranteed.
🤣. Yep well know whether he wants to stay or come home after this
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:55:34 pm
It really isn't. Egypt will qualify anyway.

Just need them to go out next round or in the quarters.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:55:04 pm
That challenge is so huge for us and our season.

I think our team will be fine, even if Egypt get through and also if we continue playing well without him that makes the team even more confident.
Scores off the post!
Im going full Everton


Boooooooooooooooooooo
Oof that was close.
Well done, Mo. Egypt have to change their tactics going forward though.
Wiped its feet that
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:55:04 pm
That challenge is so huge for us and our season.
Hyperbole much
Great pen btw.
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:54:48 pm
You are a rotter.  :P :D

:lmao what a penalty!

Think him missing a lot is vastly overstated. He scores roughly 4/5 for us which is fairly standard.
I can see Egypt scoring a winner now. Mozambique heads have dropped.
Gutted for Mozambique
Fuck off Mozambique have been robbed :no
I don't think VAR helps whoever takes a penalty now as there is so much time waiting around for it to be given.
How many penalties has Mo had with us?
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:58:46 pm
Fuck off Mozambique have been robbed :no

Robbed themselves making a stupid challenge in the box. Fuck VAR though.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:57:34 pm
Hyperbole much

Shouldve put a could in there :D
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:58:07 pm
:lmao what a penalty!

Think him missing a lot is vastly overstated. He scores roughly 4/5 for us which is fairly standard.

This commentator as been picking him to pieces all game, had he missed I hate to think what he'd be saying now.
Well in Mo.
Ends 2 all.
2-2 FT.
I found the pen soft but I'm a bit biased.
He kicked through the player. I'd have booked him for stupidity.
Well if this was being played as part of a premier league break and we didnt have games to be played id be gutted witthat draw on egypts behalf

As it is Im gutted with that draw on Liverpools behalf ;D
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 07:06:01 pm
He kicked through the player. I'd have booked him for stupidity.

Worst thing I find about those pens is it completely hinges on the forward play acting.
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:58:46 pm
Fuck off Mozambique have been robbed :no
Is this a colonial reference ?
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:08:56 pm
Worst thing I find about those pens is it completely hinges on the forward play acting.

It's not as if the defender won any of the ball.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:08:56 pm
Worst thing I find about those pens is it completely hinges on the forward play acting.
Agreed. But the defender did the same, when he realised he'd fucked up. ;D
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:11:03 pm
It's not as if the defender won any of the ball.

No but he lands and tries to get the shot off instead its a nothing incident. The defender knew aswell and threw himself

A ballet of play acting
