AFCON 2023

Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 02:09:51 pm
Pre tournament friendly and Mo played nearly 100 minutes in it. This tournament takes the piss so fucking much.

FIFA need to move one of their 2 week international breaks to coincide with the tournament or something so clubs arent missing players for 4-6 weeks.
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:19:14 pm
Asia cup is being shown on some random subscription site, so doubt much will be discussed about it, but worth sharing a thread with this?

Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:36:03 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on January  7, 2024, 09:08:47 pm
Thank Gawd Salah is away for a few weeks, so we can have someone else on penalties. ;)
Get Joe on them
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:40:59 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 02:09:51 pm
Pre tournament friendly and Mo played nearly 100 minutes in it. This tournament takes the piss so fucking much.

FIFA need to move one of their 2 week international breaks to coincide with the tournament or something so clubs arent missing players for 4-6 weeks.

Incorrect. Egypt's coaches take the piss.
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #44 on: Today at 07:47:08 pm
Fuck Manchester City. Africa Cup of Nations about to kick off here:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/live/bbcthree
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #45 on: Today at 07:47:36 pm
I am looking forward to this, Hazell.  :D
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #46 on: Today at 07:50:57 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:47:36 pm
I am looking forward to this, Hazell.  :D

Me too. It's frustrating from our point of view that it's in the middle of the season and I hope Salah (and Endo) come back as soon as possible but you can tell international tournaments mean a lot to players. Plus, like the Copa America, it has a different vibe to the Euro's and the World Cup, which is always good.
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #47 on: Today at 07:51:50 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:47:08 pm
Fuck Manchester City. Africa Cup of Nations about to kick off here:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/live/bbcthree

Nice one. Ta.
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #48 on: Today at 07:54:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:50:57 pm
Me too. It's frustrating from our point of view that it's in the middle of the season and I hope Salah (and Endo) come back as soon as possible but you can tell international tournaments mean a lot to players. Plus, like the Copa America, it has a different vibe to the Euro's and the World Cup, which is always good.

I will be honest here, I'm very caught between two stools with regard to Salah. I just think winning the AFCON would mean everything to him and it would boost his chance of winning the Ballon d'Or which is important to him. The other thing is if we continue to be unbeaten while he is away we will gain so much more confidence going forward as a team. But we'll see.
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #49 on: Today at 07:57:18 pm
Does anyone know who the fella with the orange cap is?
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #50 on: Today at 08:06:12 pm
Oh no we are back to VAR.
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #51 on: Today at 08:07:18 pm
Up the Irish!!!
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #52 on: Today at 08:10:53 pm
Boom!
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #53 on: Today at 08:12:30 pm
Early goal, is always a good sign.
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #54 on: Today at 08:14:54 pm
Just remember we have sent two of our scouts to AFCON.  :D
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #55 on: Today at 08:16:08 pm
Good goal by Seko Fofana.
Re: AFCON 2023
Reply #56 on: Today at 08:19:41 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:54:00 pm
I will be honest here, I'm very caught between two stools with regard to Salah. I just think winning the AFCON would mean everything to him and it would boost his chance of winning the Ballon d'Or which is important to him. The other thing is if we continue to be unbeaten while he is away we will gain so much more confidence going forward as a team. But we'll see.

I know what you mean but as much as winning the AFCON would mean more to him than anything he's won for us, I still selfishly want him back as soon as. But we could realistically win all our games whilst he's away so I'm worrying about it. Just take each game as it comes and hope we win it.
