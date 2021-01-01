We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Thank Gawd Salah is away for a few weeks, so we can have someone else on penalties.
Pre tournament friendly and Mo played nearly 100 minutes in it. This tournament takes the piss so fucking much.FIFA need to move one of their 2 week international breaks to coincide with the tournament or something so clubs arent missing players for 4-6 weeks.
I am looking forward to this, Hazell.
Fuck Manchester City. Africa Cup of Nations about to kick off here:https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/live/bbcthree
Me too. It's frustrating from our point of view that it's in the middle of the season and I hope Salah (and Endo) come back as soon as possible but you can tell international tournaments mean a lot to players. Plus, like the Copa America, it has a different vibe to the Euro's and the World Cup, which is always good.
I will be honest here, I'm very caught between two stools with regard to Salah. I just think winning the AFCON would mean everything to him and it would boost his chance of winning the Ballon d'Or which is important to him. The other thing is if we continue to be unbeaten while he is away we will gain so much more confidence going forward as a team. But we'll see.
