Me too. It's frustrating from our point of view that it's in the middle of the season and I hope Salah (and Endo) come back as soon as possible but you can tell international tournaments mean a lot to players. Plus, like the Copa America, it has a different vibe to the Euro's and the World Cup, which is always good.



I will be honest here, I'm very caught between two stools with regard to Salah. I just think winning the AFCON would mean everything to him and it would boost his chance of winning the Ballon d'Or which is important to him. The other thing is if we continue to be unbeaten while he is away we will gain so much more confidence going forward as a team. But we'll see.