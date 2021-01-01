For those interested and want to know Mo's potential dates etc
PS Yez it is the 2023 AFCON being played in 2024 😂
Afcon 2023 groups
* Group A Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau
* Group B Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique
* Group C Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea and The Gambia
* Group D Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola
* Group E Tunisia, Mali, South Africa and Namibia
* Group F Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania
Mo's potential games and dates
Group Games
14 Jan
V Mozambique 5pm
18th Jan
V Ghana 8pm
22nd Jan
V Cape Verde 8pm
Knockouts
If Egypt win group [/u]
29th Jan
V 3rd in A/C/D
If Egypt come 2nd [/u]
28th Jan
V Runner up group F
If Egypt are the the best 3rd place from groups B/E/F
27th Jan v Winner of group D or if 2nd best 3rd place 29th Jan v Winner of group C
Win Grouo or finish 2nd quarter final game will be on Feb 2nd should Egypt go through round of 16
Semi Finals
7th Feb
3rd Place Play Off
10th Feb
Final
11th