Author Topic: AFCON 2023  (Read 467 times)

AFCON 2023
« on: Today at 01:35:38 pm »
For those interested and want to know Mo's potential dates etc

PS Yez it is the 2023 AFCON being played in 2024 😂

Afcon 2023 groups
*       Group A  Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau
*       Group B  Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique
*       Group C  Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea and The Gambia
*       Group D  Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola
*       Group E  Tunisia, Mali, South Africa and Namibia
*       Group F  Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania


Mo's potential games and dates

Group Games

14 Jan
V Mozambique 5pm

18th Jan
V Ghana 8pm

22nd Jan
V Cape Verde 8pm



Knockouts

If Egypt win group [/u]
29th Jan
V 3rd in A/C/D

If Egypt come 2nd [/u]
28th Jan
V Runner up group F

If Egypt are the the best 3rd place from groups B/E/F
27th Jan v Winner of group D or if 2nd best 3rd place 29th Jan v Winner of group C

Win Grouo or finish 2nd quarter final game will be on Feb 2nd should Egypt go through round of 16

Semi Finals
7th Feb

3rd Place Play Off 
10th Feb

Final
11th
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:37:52 pm »
Explain that one again.  ;D
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:18:43 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:37:52 pm
Explain that one again.  ;D

We are losing Mo for 6 weeks 😂
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:19:27 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:18:43 pm
We are losing Mo for 6 weeks 😂

Well, we have a pretty good record with him missing. Hopefully that continues now.  :)
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:34:46 pm »
All being shown on Sky Sports unfortunately!
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:37:26 pm »
.
The 2023 AFCON (African Cup of Nations) will be played between 13 January  11 February 2024. It is a 24-team tournament - with the Ivory Coast being hosts.

Mo Salah is the only LFC player at this tournament. Team info: https://twitter.com/PharaohsXI & www.efa.com.eg Mo: https://twitter.com/MoSalah & www.instagram.com/MoSalah






2023 AFCON matches are being shown live on UK TV on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Mix - www.live-footballontv.com/african-cup-of-nations-on-tv.html

2023 AFCON matches being show live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - www.1stream.soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : www.techclips.net/schedule : https://freestreams-live1.se : www.hesgoal1.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.footybite.to : www.totalsportek.pro : www.streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.totalsportk.org



Tournament Info:-

www.cafonline.com/caf-africa-cup-of-nations : https://twitter.com/CAF_Online : www.youtube.com/@CAF_TV/videos : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Africa_Cup_of_Nations

General AFCON Tournament Info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Africa_Cup_of_Nations & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Africa_Cup_of_Nations_qualification


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/africa/africa-cup-of-nations

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://dasfootball.com & https://hoofoot.com & https://footyfull.com & https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new


RAWK's 'AFCON 2016 thread': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329633.0
RAWK's 'AFCON 2019 thread': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343175.0
RAWK's 'AFCON 2021 thread': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329633.msg18116824#msg18116824

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:51:16 pm »
Plenty of time to source a Mozambique and Cape Verde kit for the watchalongs and hope both teams do the business against Egypt!
Logged

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:54:11 pm »
We have sent 2 of our scouts to Ivory Coast for this.  :D
Logged

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:31:23 pm »
Anyone else hoping Egypt get knocked out at the earliest opportunity so we get Mo back?
Logged

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:39:43 pm »
I'm hoping they win. Up the Egyptians!
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:46:39 pm »
Why, why, why is AFCON a 24 team tournament? No continental competition should be more than 16 and no World Cup more than 32.
Logged

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:50:04 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:31:23 pm
Anyone else hoping Egypt get knocked out at the earliest opportunity so we get Mo back?
absolutely
Logged

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:51:05 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:31:23 pm
Anyone else hoping Egypt get knocked out at the earliest opportunity so we get Mo back?

I am not going to pretend that I am any different. Yeah, will be pleased for Mo if they win it, but can`t pretend I wouldn`t like him back at the earliest possible opportunity - preferably not injured ! All I am really interested in is Liverpool and what's best for us as a club.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:53:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:31:23 pm
Anyone else hoping Egypt get knocked out at the earliest opportunity so we get Mo back?

I'd be worried if anyone wasn't.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:05:08 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:31:23 pm
Anyone else hoping Egypt get knocked out at the earliest opportunity so we get Mo back?

Ideal scenario is of course that they get knocked out in the groups and we get Mo back as soon as possible. Failing that though I want Egypt to go and win the whole thing - none of this bollocks where they get to the semi finals and Mo comes home exhausted and deflated.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:32:51 pm »
Looking at the OP safe to say Mo will miss the game at Arse in early Feb.. Bollocks.
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:34:16 pm »
I remember the tournament two years ago every game pretty much ended 0-0 so this should be thrilling stuff  ;D
Logged

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:46:39 pm
Why, why, why is AFCON a 24 team tournament? No continental competition should be more than 16 and no World Cup more than 32.
And why is it every 2 years? In general I don't give a toss which international sides our players qualify for but the mid-season, two yearly AFCON leads me to prefer that we focus on signing South American and European players.
Logged

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:53:21 pm »

Presumably Endos schedule is similar and Japan will go deep in the competition.
Logged

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:37:37 pm »
who are the favourites for afcon ?

any players that liverpool should be scouting ?
Logged

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:14:01 pm »
Mali, Senegal and Algeria apprently have quality players coming through.  :D
Logged

Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:15:41 pm »
AFCON's always fun to watch so quite looking forward to this.
