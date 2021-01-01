« previous next »
Author Topic: AFCON 2023  (Read 116 times)

AFCON 2023
« on: Today at 01:35:38 pm »
For those interested and want to know Mo's potential dates etc

PS Yez it is the 2023 AFCON being played in 2024 😂

Afcon 2023 groups
*       Group A  Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau
*       Group B  Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique
*       Group C  Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea and The Gambia
*       Group D  Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola
*       Group E  Tunisia, Mali, South Africa and Namibia
*       Group F  Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania


Mo's potential games and dates

Group Games

14 Jan
V Mozambique 5pm

18th Jan
V Ghana 8pm

22nd Jan
V Cape Verde 8pm



Knockouts

If Egypt win group [/u]
29th Jan
V 3rd in A/C/D

If Egypt come 2nd [/u]
28th Jan
V Runner up group F

If Egypt are the the best 3rd place from groups B/E/F
27th Jan v Winner of group D or if 2nd best 3rd place 29th Jan v Winner of group C

Win Grouo or finish 2nd quarter final game will be on Feb 2nd should Egypt go through round of 16

Semi Finals
7th Feb

3rd Place Play Off 
10th Feb

Final
11th
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:37:52 pm »
Explain that one again.  ;D
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:18:43 pm »
We are losing Mo for 6 weeks 😂
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:19:27 pm »
Well, we have a pretty good record with him missing. Hopefully that continues now.  :)
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:34:46 pm »
All being shown on Sky Sports unfortunately!
Re: AFCON 2023
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:37:26 pm »
.
The 2023 AFCON will be played between 13 January  11 February 2024. It is a 24-team tournament - with the Ivory Coast being hosts.





2023 AFCON matches are being shown live on UK TV on Sky Sports Football & Sky Sports Mix - www.live-footballontv.com/african-cup-of-nations-on-tv.html

2023 AFCON matches being show live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/africa-cup-of-nations


60+ stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the footy | TV | Streams | Highlights & Replays' thread)

Also decent - www.1stream.soccer : www.vipleague.im : https://streambtw.com : https://reddit.sportshub.stream : www.soccerstreams.football : www.soccerstreamlinks.com : https://footysaga.com (use search bar) : https://live.sport365.stream/soccer : https://nizarstream.com : www.elixx.xyz : www.techclips.net/schedule : https://freestreams-live1.se : www.hesgoal1.com : www.dlhd.sx : www.footybite.to : www.totalsportek.pro : www.streamsgate.tv : www.rsoccerstreams.net : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.totalsportk.org


www.cafonline.com/caf-africa-cup-of-nations : https://twitter.com/CAF_Online : www.youtube.com/@CAF_TV/videos : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Africa_Cup_of_Nations

For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms: www.flashscore.co.uk/football/africa/africa-cup-of-nations

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com


Match Highlights: https://ourmatch.me & https://dasfootball.com & https://hoofoot.com & https://footyfull.com & https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/new


RAWK's 'AFCON 2016 thread': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329633.0
RAWK's 'AFCON 2019 thread': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343175.0
RAWK's 'AFCON 2021 thread': www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=329633.msg18116824#msg18116824

Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
