For those interested and want to know Mo's potential dates etc



PS Yez it is the 2023 AFCON being played in 2024 😂



Afcon 2023 groups

* Group A  Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau

* Group B  Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique

* Group C  Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea and The Gambia

* Group D  Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola

* Group E  Tunisia, Mali, South Africa and Namibia

* Group F  Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia and Tanzania





Mo's potential games and dates



Group Games



14 Jan

V Mozambique 5pm



18th Jan

V Ghana 8pm



22nd Jan

V Cape Verde 8pm







Knockouts



If Egypt win group [/u]

29th Jan

V 3rd in A/C/D



If Egypt come 2nd [/u]

28th Jan

V Runner up group F



If Egypt are the the best 3rd place from groups B/E/F

27th Jan v Winner of group D or if 2nd best 3rd place 29th Jan v Winner of group C



Win Grouo or finish 2nd quarter final game will be on Feb 2nd should Egypt go through round of 16



Semi Finals

7th Feb



3rd Place Play Off

10th Feb



Final

11th

