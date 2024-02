Interestingly PSG were able to claim extra sponsorship income due to having Messi neymar and Mbappe. I feel confident that the, leaving will be reflected in the contract.

“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

“Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.”

W