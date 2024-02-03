« previous next »
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
February 3, 2024, 09:42:34 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on February  3, 2024, 09:16:12 pm
Laurens reporting Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer.
Clearly Kloppo leaving has made up his mind...
TipTopKop

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
February 3, 2024, 09:55:07 pm
Eh, that circus keeps going to the next stop, I guess
Nobby Reserve

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
February 4, 2024, 01:34:54 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on February  3, 2024, 09:16:12 pm
Laurens reporting Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer.


I did not see that coming.

Just a pity that they now probably won't go for the handsome chap at the Abu Dhabi sportwashing project.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
February 4, 2024, 02:30:22 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  4, 2024, 01:34:54 pm

I did not see that coming.

Just a pity that they now probably won't go for the handsome chap at the Abu Dhabi sportwashing project.

Yes, but PSG now need a star player, and the handsome chap has a 200 million release clause this summer ;)
rscanderlech

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
February 4, 2024, 03:07:25 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on February  4, 2024, 02:30:22 pm
Yes, but PSG now need a star player, and the handsome chap has a 200 million release clause this summer ;)
Man City to PSG is surely a backwards step though. Even salary-wise, it may not bring huge advantages. After all, Haaland is no Mbappe and shouldn't really command the same status at PSG.

In any case, I'm more curious about what happens to Vinicius Jr. if the Mbappe news is true.
In the Name of Klopp

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
February 6, 2024, 08:28:15 pm
Breaking news! His parents have confirmed that their son is joining the reds  :wave

Draex

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 04:34:33 pm
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappe has communicated decision to leave PSG this summer. Terms yet to be fully agreed. #PSG + 25yo will communicate when finalised in coming months. Will save club 200m per year & they will focus on youth / collective
@TheAthleticFC

https://theathletic.com/5205902/2024/02/15/kylian-mbappe-transfer-psg/

200mil a year fucking hell.
Crosby Nick

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 04:36:24 pm
Does that mean hell be off to Madrid? And if so does that mean fucking Haaland will be persuaded to Coty for several more years FFS.
Redley

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 04:38:06 pm
Terms to be agreed...? He's out of contract, why would he need to agree terms.
Keith Lard

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 04:50:17 pm
Yawn  the drama over one player is unbelievable. Hes damn good but you know  does any player warrant such attention.l? I could maybe understand peak Messi and Ronaldo because they were doing it consistently in the top leagues and winning the top prizes.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 04:53:14 pm
Sign for Troyes then loaned to Man City for £500k a year for 4 years while Melbourne City pay him £5m a week in consultancy fees.
Chris~

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 05:23:41 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:34:33 pm
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappe has communicated decision to leave PSG this summer. Terms yet to be fully agreed. #PSG + 25yo will communicate when finalised in coming months. Will save club 200m per year & they will focus on youth / collective
@TheAthleticFC

https://theathletic.com/5205902/2024/02/15/kylian-mbappe-transfer-psg/

200mil a year fucking hell.
How much extra are Nike paying him to help out though
stewy17

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 05:28:06 pm
Everything around him is just a bit of a nightmare and pain in the arse isn't it? He seems like a bit of a blert, his management do as well, he's on FAR too much money. He's tailor-made for Madrid.
Legs

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 05:41:58 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:34:33 pm
David Ornstein
@David_Ornstein
🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappe has communicated decision to leave PSG this summer. Terms yet to be fully agreed. #PSG + 25yo will communicate when finalised in coming months. Will save club 200m per year & they will focus on youth / collective
@TheAthleticFC

https://theathletic.com/5205902/2024/02/15/kylian-mbappe-transfer-psg/

200mil a year fucking hell.

That works out about £3.5m a week how is that even possible ?
Alan B'Stard

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 05:59:27 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 05:41:58 pm
That works out about £3.5m a week how is that even possible ?
Seriously??? Think who PSG are owned by!!
TepidT2O

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 06:05:41 pm
Interestingly PSG were able to claim extra sponsorship income due to having Messi neymar and Mbappe.
I feel confident that the, leaving will be reflected in the contract.
groove

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 06:20:24 pm
Trying to fit him and Vinicius in the same team is a terrible problem to have.
killer-heels

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 06:42:36 pm
Quote from: groove on Today at 06:20:24 pm
Trying to fit him and Vinicius in the same team is a terrible problem to have.

They will have Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham, Camavinga, Monaco lad and Valverde all 25 or under. Unreal amount of young talent.
slotmachine

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 08:24:11 pm
In sick of hearing about this c*nt.
Legs

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 08:28:27 pm
Quote from: slotmachine on Today at 08:24:11 pm
In sick of hearing about this c*nt.

Yeah he is a complete circus.

PSG probably win CL as soon as he has gone !
lionel_messias

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 09:10:06 pm
He's more interested in suitcases of Euros than making a legend
for himself AND Vini Jr already plays in his position.
Vegeta

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 09:19:55 pm
Mbappe is great to watch. I have no idea why he's getting so much hate. Put him together with Vini JNR, and then add Bellinghamwell, Real Madrid should win at least 5 of the next 10 European Cups. It's like a FIFA Ultimate Team fantasy lineup.
killer-heels

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 09:28:00 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 09:19:55 pm
Mbappe is great to watch. I have no idea why he's getting so much hate. Put him together with Vini JNR, and then add Bellinghamwell, Real Madrid should win at least 5 of the next 10 European Cups. It's like a FIFA Ultimate Team fantasy lineup.

You have convinced me. Tomorrow I am going to see if I can release all the equity on  my house and bet that on Madrid to win the CL next year.
Vegeta

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
Today at 09:32:46 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:28:00 pm
You have convinced me. Tomorrow I am going to see if I can release all the equity on  my house and bet that on Madrid to win the CL next year.
Oh God no please don't. I think they may take a few years to get going then win 5 in a row.
