Laurens reporting Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid in the summer.
I did not see that coming.Just a pity that they now probably won't go for the handsome chap at the Abu Dhabi sportwashing project.
Yes, but PSG now need a star player, and the handsome chap has a 200 million release clause this summer
Crosby Nick never fails.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappe has communicated decision to leave PSG this summer. Terms yet to be fully agreed. #PSG + 25yo will communicate when finalised in coming months. Will save club 200m per year & they will focus on youth / collective @TheAthleticFChttps://theathletic.com/5205902/2024/02/15/kylian-mbappe-transfer-psg/200mil a year fucking hell.
That works out about £3.5m a week how is that even possible ?
Trying to fit him and Vinicius in the same team is a terrible problem to have.
In sick of hearing about this c*nt.
Mbappe is great to watch. I have no idea why he's getting so much hate. Put him together with Vini JNR, and then add Bellinghamwell, Real Madrid should win at least 5 of the next 10 European Cups. It's like a FIFA Ultimate Team fantasy lineup.
You have convinced me. Tomorrow I am going to see if I can release all the equity on my house and bet that on Madrid to win the CL next year.
