Offline PeterTheRed ...

  Posts: 19,000
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,000
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #240 on: Yesterday at 03:15:13 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 11:43:44 am
Imagine Mbappe and Klopp in full Nike gear, wearing Oakley shades, racing on Peloton.
Goldmine.

Klopp has a contract with Adidas ...
Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,464
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #241 on: Yesterday at 03:28:01 pm »
Ok. With Adidas headband.
Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 73,409
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #242 on: Yesterday at 04:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on January 10, 2024, 07:26:39 pm
If Mbappe ends up leaving PSG this season, I'll eat my hat.

Whole media circus will end up the same way as last season. Really predictable in my opinion.

Absolutely. So many agents seem to use our name by dropping us into their "conversation" with whoever they are talking with. If players don't want to come here, bugger them anyway.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 15,823
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #243 on: Yesterday at 06:02:29 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:27:55 pm
I think he will stay at PSG.

It could all just be leverage for the best deal he can get at PSG. No other club will be paying out 25% of their revenue to him.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,477
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #244 on: Yesterday at 06:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January  9, 2024, 06:46:50 pm
Do thrones have keys?

Mine does. I lock it up as I don't like others using it.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,000
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #245 on: Yesterday at 07:30:18 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:27:55 pm
I think he will stay at PSG.

Mo staying with us, Mbappe staying with PSG and Haaland fucking off to Real Madrid would be the best possible scenario ...
Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 92,342
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 09:22:35 pm »
Looking for about £1.2m a week.

Yikes
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 25,477
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 10:16:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:22:35 pm
Looking for about £1.2m a week.

Yikes

After taxes?
Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,000
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:22:35 pm
Looking for about £1.2m a week.

Yikes

He is currently earning that at PSG. No one really knows what kind of contract he is looking for. The journos are just speculating based on his current wages ...
Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,761
  • Boss Tha
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 11:59:13 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 12:27:55 pm
I think he will stay at PSG.

Oh, I have no doubt about that at all.

If he had any ambition, he would have moved years ago.

He doesn't, so he won't.
We are Liverpool!

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,000
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:09:44 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 11:59:13 pm
Oh, I have no doubt about that at all.

If he had any ambition, he would have moved years ago.

He doesn't, so he won't.

People have probably said the same about Gerrard, when he hasn't joined Real Madrid or Chelsea ...
Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,761
  • Boss Tha
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #251 on: Today at 12:57:30 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:09:44 am
People have probably said the same about Gerrard, when he hasn't joined Real Madrid or Chelsea ...

Bar the league, Stevie won the f*cking lot with us though.
We are Liverpool!

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 19,000
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #252 on: Today at 01:21:41 am »
Quote from: elbow on Today at 12:57:30 am
Bar the league, Stevie won the f*cking lot with us though.

Still, people like you were saying the same about him ...
Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,761
  • Boss Tha
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #253 on: Today at 01:52:22 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:21:41 am
Still, people like you were saying the same about him ...

I don't really know what point you are trying to make here.

Anyway, this is about Mbappe. He'll stay at PSG, I'm reasonably confident about that.
We are Liverpool!

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,263
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #254 on: Today at 02:38:45 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:09:44 am
People have probably said the same about Gerrard, when he hasn't joined Real Madrid or Chelsea ...

I will say that exposure to other leagues might have made him a better manager than he already is, though 
Quote from: Marys Donkey on December 19, 2023, 01:30:57 pm
Endo in his de facto position hiding behind a player. He should be five yards further forward demanding the ball not playing hide and seek.

Donkey drivel.
