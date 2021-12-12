Like I said, with Mo at the club, our attack is already set. We are not going to sign Mbappe as an improvement over Diaz. We've invested good money in Diaz, and for a good reason ...



Why would we not want to have both? There's plenty of games now and the way we have rotated this season, every forward has gotten plenty of game time. In any given game atleast 5 forwards have gotten on the pitch with substitutions. It can easily be 6. We do need another pacy wide forward. Doak might eventually be it but he is very young and he'll probably be a proper option once Mo is done here.Again, this deal probably wont happen, but if there was a feasible way for it to happen and the player preferred joining us, we would be on it. I do not doubt that at all.