Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 12:05:48 pm
One of these days, people will have to accept the fact that we are the 2nd highest earning club in the World, just behind Real Madrid, and ahead of Man Utd, Bayern and Barcelona.

Mbappe has already earned a fortune. In fact, if he was simply after the money, he would have simply accepted that offer from the Saudis last summer, when PSG have accepted the bid from them.

The majority of his earnings, despite the massive wages at PSG, come from commercial deals. Nike alone are paying him £14 million per season (that is £270,000 per week), a deal that will very likely be increased with the increased exposure of him being the star player at LFC, Nike's flagship club at the moment in global terms.

Like I've said on many occasions, signing Mbappe is not a football transfer, it is a commercial operation. The reason why he didn't join Real Madrid in 2022 was not that they couldn't meet his wage demands. It was because they were only willing to let him keep 50% of his image rights, while PSG have allowed him to keep 100% of his image rights.

Haaland and Bellingham, despite being top players, are not even in the same league with Mbappe, when it comes to marketability and commercial deals. I don't know why is this the case, but it is a fact. Only Messi, Ronaldo and Naymar were in this category in recent times, but with their careers coming to an end, Mbappe is becoming the brightest star in this market ...

So how much are PSG paying him?
Trust your pal Samie.  #1%Faith ;D
Quote from: HardworkDedication on January  7, 2024, 07:34:23 pm
Kylian Mbappé turns to Premier League after rejecting Real Madrid
France star believed to be attracted by move to England as a free agent amid uncertainty over his future after turning down pre-contract deal with Spanish club

Duncan Castles
Sunday January 07 2024, 4.30pm GMT, The Times
Have I found the RAWK desperation thread
He's moonlighting for The Times now as well mate.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:46:10 pm
He's moonlighting for The Times now as well mate.  ;D

Mbappe is? Will that supplement his salary enough for us to afford him? ;D
Might just work mate. Echo is shite these days though.  :D
Theres a small chance he signs for LFC as a Salah replacement. It would need a huge signing on fee plus we would make him our highest paid player, plus all the commercial income he makes. With us stretching ourselves to the limit, we could be in the conversation for his signature, though there will be other places he could go and earn more money.

Does he want to conquer the Prem? Play for Klopp? Win the CL with Liverpool? Does he have the hunger to come to Liverpool? Does he have the humility? He is undoubtedly a world star, but at LFC the team is the star, and it always will be.

While theres an outside chance of this, its unlikely for me.

I see us signing someone of the sort of profile of Olise - good player, on the way up, ready to be shaped to our requirement. If not Olise, the point Im making is that sort of profile, rather than Mbappes.
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 03:31:49 pm
Theres a small chance he signs for LFC as a Salah replacement. It would need a huge signing on fee plus we would make him our highest paid player, plus all the commercial income he makes. With us stretching ourselves to the limit, we could be in the conversation for his signature, though there will be other places he could go and earn more money.

Does he want to conquer the Prem? Play for Klopp? Win the CL with Liverpool? Does he have the hunger to come to Liverpool? Does he have the humility? He is undoubtedly a world star, but at LFC the team is the star, and it always will be.

While theres an outside chance of this, its unlikely for me.

I see us signing someone of the sort of profile of Olise - good player, on the way up, ready to be shaped to our requirement. If not Olise, the point Im making is that sort of profile, rather than Mbappes.
I very much agree on that.  When eventually Salah does leave then I'd expect the first thing we'd want from any new forward we bring in is that they're left footed.  Olise would be a good shout as well if he could sustain his goalscoring form from this season over an extended period (only 2 in 40 last season!)

Mbappe to Real seems like a given but presumably Mbappe doesn't want it announcing mid-season as he's liable to be lynched.  There's still a decent chance that PSG could end up playing Real in the CL again this season as well.

I'm not sure I could put up with the Mbappe circus anyway.
Mama Mbappe come through. 

Quote
Fayza Lamari (Mbappé's mother) has told people close to her that she did not like being given date limits to make a decision about her son's future.

[@MarioCortegana]
Wasn't his mum who liked Liverpool as an option?
His ma supports us.  8)
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:41:32 pm
Mama Mbappe come through.
Proper scouser, his Ma ;)
https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1744375949565579466

Quote
Kylian Mbappé will decide his club future in the next few weeks, sources told ESPN's Julien Laurens, with Real Madrid and Liverpool the most likely destinations should he leave PSG.

Although Real Madrid are the leading contenders, Mbappé has long been an admirer of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, and he hasn't ruled out a move to the Premier League.[@LaurensJulien]
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/08/mbappes-camp-dismiss-madrid-reports-and-say-strikers-future-is-to-be-decided

Liverpool mentioned again  ;D

This is going to rumble on for a while yet. Quite amusing.
Quote
Real Madrid are already working on their back up option should they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Plan B is to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City.

[@Sport]
Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,045
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 05:10:12 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 12:05:48 pm
One of these days, people will have to accept the fact that we are the 2nd highest earning club in the World, just behind Real Madrid, and ahead of Man Utd, Bayern and Barcelona.

We were third in the Deloitte list 21-22 and were third again 22-23. You can question City's legitimacy but that doesn't stop the money existing.

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 12:05:48 pm
Mbappe has already earned a fortune. In fact, if he was simply after the money, he would have simply accepted that offer from the Saudis last summer, when PSG have accepted the bid from them.

Life is not black and white. Do you want loads of money? Yes. Do you want to play in a league that aspires to be a farmers league? Fuck no. The two answers are not mutually exclusive.

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 12:05:48 pm
The majority of his earnings, despite the massive wages at PSG, come from commercial deals. Nike alone are paying him £14 million per season (that is £270,000 per week), a deal that will very likely be increased with the increased exposure of him being the star player at LFC, Nike's flagship club at the moment in global terms.

You are ignoring his potential signing on fee and other associated costs that will almost certainly exceed his wages over a five year deal.

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 12:05:48 pm
Like I've said on many occasions, signing Mbappe is not a football transfer, it is a commercial operation. The reason why he didn't join Real Madrid in 2022 was not that they couldn't meet his wage demands. It was because they were only willing to let him keep 50% of his image rights, while PSG have allowed him to keep 100% of his image rights.

Unless you know the guy personally, this is speculation. A quick Google throws up a dozen equally likely reasons. My personal favourite is that PSG were not going to be bullied by Madrid.

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 12:05:48 pm
Haaland and Bellingham, despite being top players, are not even in the same league with Mbappe, when it comes to marketability and commercial deals. I don't know why is this the case, but it is a fact. Only Messi, Ronaldo and Naymar were in this category in recent times, but with their careers coming to an end, Mbappe is becoming the brightest star in this market ...

This is all true ...
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:58:14 pm
Real Madrid are already working on their back up option should they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Plan B is to sign Erling Haaland from Manchester City.

[@Sport]

If it wasn't for Florentino's massive ego, they would have turned to Haaland a long time ago. With Bellingham, Vinicius and Rodrygo already on their team, a No.9 is what they need, not Mbappe ...
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 05:10:12 pm
We were third in the Deloitte list 21-22 and were third again 22-23. You can question City's legitimacy but that doesn't stop the money existing.

The 115 charges are telling a different story ...
It would be lovely in its own way if Haaland went to Real Madrid to avoid the dumpster fire that is coming their way at Man City, and Mbappe came to Liverpool.

It's hard to know what Real Madrid might do, and one more striker for them to think about is Endrick. He is arriving next summer and while he's still a baby, many observers would not be surprised in the slightest if he goes to the very top of the class.
I think he is angling for an extra few hundred weekly k's on his Real contract. I think the club could afford to buy him if we really wanted him to replace Mo (if Mo left, which he isn't because he wants to win another european cup) but we couldn't afford his wages. They would be half a mil a week. Week after week after week and whilst we pay a lot in wages already that is out of our range.
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 06:03:56 pm
It would be lovely in its own way if Haaland went to Real Madrid to avoid the dumpster fire that is coming their way at Man City, and Mbappe came to Liverpool.

It's hard to know what Real Madrid might do, and one more striker for them to think about is Endrick. He is arriving next summer and while he's still a baby, many observers would not be surprised in the slightest if he goes to the very top of the class.

Endrick, despite being very talented, is very far from being ready to lead the line at a club like Real Madrid. 14 goals in 53 games in Brazil during the 2023 season is a good start, but it will be at least 2-3 years before he is ready ...
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 06:03:56 pm
It would be lovely in its own way if Haaland went to Real Madrid to avoid the dumpster fire that is coming their way at Man City, and Mbappe came to Liverpool.

It's hard to know what Real Madrid might do, and one more striker for them to think about is Endrick. He is arriving next summer and while he's still a baby, many observers would not be surprised in the slightest if he goes to the very top of the class.
Endrick is a kid they'll introduce slowly. This Real Madrid. They need a top striker now.
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 06:20:19 pm
I think he is angling for an extra few hundred weekly k's on his Real contract. I think the club could afford to buy him if we really wanted him to replace Mo (if Mo left, which he isn't because he wants to win another european cup) but we couldn't afford his wages. They would be half a mil a week. Week after week after week and whilst we pay a lot in wages already that is out of our range.

Why would £500,000 per week be out of our range? We are already paying Salah £400,000 per week (with his goal contribution incentives), and Mbappe is younger and more marketable ...
Its a strange one as like Pete says they already have a big star on the left at Madrid but obviously they would find a CF slot for him but does he want that ?

I dont see him at LFC as he seems a bit of a dickhead although he is not bad at footy !

Its either Madrid or he is goading PSG to give him another monster contract 😂
Im wrong way too often when I make predictions about footy so I will just say here there is no way we sign Mbappe no way.
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 06:53:54 pm
Its a strange one as like Pete says they already have a big star on the left at Madrid but obviously they would find a CF slot for him but does he want that ?

I dont see him at LFC as he seems a bit of a dickhead although he is not bad at footy !

Its either Madrid or he is goading PSG to give him another monster contract 😂
He's not a centre forward.  Even Thierry Henry said so. How they fit him and Vincius into the team will be interesting.

Mbappe is simply not a back-to-goal player.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:05:18 pm
He's not a centre forward.  Even Thierry Henry said so. How they fit him and Vincius into the team will be interesting.

Mbappe is simply not a back-to-goal player.

Exactly other than Haaland/Lewa/Kane most top attackers score from the wide positions possibly as they are harder to pick up with their late runs.

Its their problem to solve but dont be shocked if he stays in France.
We are being used by Mbappe camp to get Real Madrid to up their contract offer. A Spanish Real Madrid supporting mate of mine reckons his entourage is money made, and we all see Madrid as being willing to pay whatever, but this is not the case, they have their number and won't budge on it.

Madrid also know it's going to be them or PSG, unless Liverpool offer crazy money, which we know they won't.

Very hard for a guy like Mbappe to take a pay cut given the amount of hangers on. I reckon there's a big chance he stays put.

In terms of position, I reckon they will target Haaland in the next 18 months even if they get Mbappe. Rodrygo will be the one to lose out, Vini Jr will be the one to move wide right, allow Mbappe to take his favourite position on the left.

In short, our name is being used
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 09:43:13 pm
We are being used by Mbappe camp to get Real Madrid to up their contract offer. A Spanish Real Madrid supporting mate of mine reckons his entourage is money made, and we all see Madrid as being willing to pay whatever, but this is not the case, they have their number and won't budge on it.

Madrid also know it's going to be them or PSG, unless Liverpool offer crazy money, which we know they won't.

Very hard for a guy like Mbappe to take a pay cut given the amount of hangers on. I reckon there's a big chance he stays put.

In terms of position, I reckon they will target Haaland in the next 18 months even if they get Mbappe. Rodrygo will be the one to lose out, Vini Jr will be the one to move wide right, allow Mbappe to take his favourite position on the left.

In short, our name is being used

We aren't signing Mbappe.
Jurgen undoubtedly admires him as a player. Who wouldnt? Mbappe clearly admires Jurgen and what he has built at LFC.
The sticking points with this particular player are money and the baggage. Both, I assume would have to feature low on priorities that Jurgen looks for in any potential player. Of course money IS important and you cant get away from that, but what value do you put on legacy, honours, both team and individual, and the way you are perceived in general, immediately and in the longer term, historically? I think his next decision ultimately defines how he is seen in 20 years time and you would hope he is aware of that.

No one expects him to turn the bigger money down and this, in part will be down to those who currently guide and advise him.

He would absolutely not be bankrupting himself by coming here, however, he would likely be trading immediate wealth for the chance to take himself to the next level in respects of adoration, legacy and his name on the trophies he craves.

Ok, some will say he can get that at Real Madrid and I still believe he is playing us to get a better deal there, but where greed and corruption tends to rule the roost, youd hope that there is still some good in the game.

He wont come here if he doesnt prioritise Jurgen, LFC and the team first and foremost and I cant honestly see that happening while he still has the entourage waiting for their desserts.
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Yesterday at 11:41:00 pm
Jurgen undoubtedly admires him as a player. Who wouldnt? Mbappe clearly admires Jurgen and what he has built at LFC.
The sticking points with this particular player are money and the baggage. Both, I assume would have to feature low on priorities that Jurgen looks for in any potential player. Of course money IS important and you cant get away from that, but what value do you put on legacy, honours, both team and individual, and the way you are perceived in general, immediately and in the longer term, historically? I think his next decision ultimately defines how he is seen in 20 years time and you would hope he is aware of that.

No one expects him to turn the bigger money down and this, in part will be down to those who currently guide and advise him.

He would absolutely not be bankrupting himself by coming here, however, he would likely be trading immediate wealth for the chance to take himself to the next level in respects of adoration, legacy and his name on the trophies he craves.

Ok, some will say he can get that at Real Madrid and I still believe he is playing us to get a better deal there, but where greed and corruption tends to rule the roost, youd hope that there is still some good in the game.

He wont come here if he doesnt prioritise Jurgen, LFC and the team first and foremost and I cant honestly see that happening while he still has the entourage waiting for their desserts.

The thing is, of all the normal clubs in the World (including Real Madrid), he could probably earn the most money as a LFC player. At Real Madrid, his position on the left side of the attack is already occupied by a top player in Vinicius, and his position of a poster boy is already occupied by Bellingham. On top of that, Real Madrid are the flagship of Adidas. Not that he won't earn a lot at Real Madrid, but they are basically offering him Ronaldo type money (700,000 per week), with the club keeping 50% of his image rights.

At LFC, it could be a completely different story. We already have one of the weirdest sponsorship deals with Nike. We are only getting guaranteed £30 million per season, but we are also getting 20% of all the profits on the LFC related merchandise. It has already been reported that we have passed the £80-million mark with Nike, and we are still growing. Combine that with Mbappe being the poster boy of Nike (and being paid £14 million per season by them), and you have endless possibilities.

I don't pretend that I know too much about these things, but at the top of the food chain, there is a completely different set of rules. Things like wages, bonuses, signing on fees and agent fees are just a small part of the big picture. Lets not forget, Mbappe has turned down 700 million for a one year deal with the Saudis. Yes, that is the correct number ...
