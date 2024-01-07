Theres a small chance he signs for LFC as a Salah replacement. It would need a huge signing on fee plus we would make him our highest paid player, plus all the commercial income he makes. With us stretching ourselves to the limit, we could be in the conversation for his signature, though there will be other places he could go and earn more money.



Does he want to conquer the Prem? Play for Klopp? Win the CL with Liverpool? Does he have the hunger to come to Liverpool? Does he have the humility? He is undoubtedly a world star, but at LFC the team is the star, and it always will be.



While theres an outside chance of this, its unlikely for me.



I see us signing someone of the sort of profile of Olise - good player, on the way up, ready to be shaped to our requirement. If not Olise, the point Im making is that sort of profile, rather than Mbappes.