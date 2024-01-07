« previous next »
Author Topic: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask  (Read 6329 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #160 on: Today at 02:17:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:05:48 pm
One of these days, people will have to accept the fact that we are the 2nd highest earning club in the World, just behind Real Madrid, and ahead of Man Utd, Bayern and Barcelona.

Mbappe has already earned a fortune. In fact, if he was simply after the money, he would have simply accepted that offer from the Saudis last summer, when PSG have accepted the bid from them.

The majority of his earnings, despite the massive wages at PSG, come from commercial deals. Nike alone are paying him £14 million per season (that is £270,000 per week), a deal that will very likely be increased with the increased exposure of him being the star player at LFC, Nike's flagship club at the moment in global terms.

Like I've said on many occasions, signing Mbappe is not a football transfer, it is a commercial operation. The reason why he didn't join Real Madrid in 2022 was not that they couldn't meet his wage demands. It was because they were only willing to let him keep 50% of his image rights, while PSG have allowed him to keep 100% of his image rights.

Haaland and Bellingham, despite being top players, are not even in the same league with Mbappe, when it comes to marketability and commercial deals. I don't know why is this the case, but it is a fact. Only Messi, Ronaldo and Naymar were in this category in recent times, but with their careers coming to an end, Mbappe is becoming the brightest star in this market ...

So how much are PSG paying him?
Offline Samie

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #161 on: Today at 02:20:32 pm »
Trust your pal Samie.  #1%Faith ;D
Online zero zero

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:42:13 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:34:23 pm
Kylian Mbappé turns to Premier League after rejecting Real Madrid
France star believed to be attracted by move to England as a free agent amid uncertainty over his future after turning down pre-contract deal with Spanish club

Duncan Castles
Sunday January 07 2024, 4.30pm GMT, The Times
Have I found the RAWK desperation thread
Offline Samie

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:46:10 pm »
He's moonlighting for The Times now as well mate.  ;D
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:46:10 pm
He's moonlighting for The Times now as well mate.  ;D

Mbappe is? Will that supplement his salary enough for us to afford him? ;D
Offline Samie

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #165 on: Today at 03:09:50 pm »
Might just work mate. Echo is shite these days though.  :D
Offline G Richards

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:31:49 pm »
Theres a small chance he signs for LFC as a Salah replacement. It would need a huge signing on fee plus we would make him our highest paid player, plus all the commercial income he makes. With us stretching ourselves to the limit, we could be in the conversation for his signature, though there will be other places he could go and earn more money.

Does he want to conquer the Prem? Play for Klopp? Win the CL with Liverpool? Does he have the hunger to come to Liverpool? Does he have the humility? He is undoubtedly a world star, but at LFC the team is the star, and it always will be.

While theres an outside chance of this, its unlikely for me.

I see us signing someone of the sort of profile of Olise - good player, on the way up, ready to be shaped to our requirement. If not Olise, the point Im making is that sort of profile, rather than Mbappes.
Online thaddeus

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #167 on: Today at 04:18:43 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 03:31:49 pm
Theres a small chance he signs for LFC as a Salah replacement. It would need a huge signing on fee plus we would make him our highest paid player, plus all the commercial income he makes. With us stretching ourselves to the limit, we could be in the conversation for his signature, though there will be other places he could go and earn more money.

Does he want to conquer the Prem? Play for Klopp? Win the CL with Liverpool? Does he have the hunger to come to Liverpool? Does he have the humility? He is undoubtedly a world star, but at LFC the team is the star, and it always will be.

While theres an outside chance of this, its unlikely for me.

I see us signing someone of the sort of profile of Olise - good player, on the way up, ready to be shaped to our requirement. If not Olise, the point Im making is that sort of profile, rather than Mbappes.
I very much agree on that.  When eventually Salah does leave then I'd expect the first thing we'd want from any new forward we bring in is that they're left footed.  Olise would be a good shout as well if he could sustain his goalscoring form from this season over an extended period (only 2 in 40 last season!)

Mbappe to Real seems like a given but presumably Mbappe doesn't want it announcing mid-season as he's liable to be lynched.  There's still a decent chance that PSG could end up playing Real in the CL again this season as well.

I'm not sure I could put up with the Mbappe circus anyway.
Offline Samie

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #168 on: Today at 04:41:32 pm »
Mama Mbappe come through. 

Quote
Fayza Lamari (Mbappé's mother) has told people close to her that she did not like being given date limits to make a decision about her son's future.

[@MarioCortegana]
Online tubby

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #169 on: Today at 04:49:05 pm »
Wasn't his mum who liked Liverpool as an option?
Offline Samie

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #170 on: Today at 04:49:43 pm »
His ma supports us.  8)
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #171 on: Today at 04:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:41:32 pm
Mama Mbappe come through.
Proper scouser, his Ma ;)
Offline Samie

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #172 on: Today at 04:50:34 pm »
https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1744375949565579466

Quote
Kylian Mbappé will decide his club future in the next few weeks, sources told ESPN's Julien Laurens, with Real Madrid and Liverpool the most likely destinations should he leave PSG.

Although Real Madrid are the leading contenders, Mbappé has long been an admirer of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, and he hasn't ruled out a move to the Premier League.[@LaurensJulien]
Offline Qston

Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #173 on: Today at 04:52:22 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/08/mbappes-camp-dismiss-madrid-reports-and-say-strikers-future-is-to-be-decided

Liverpool mentioned again  ;D

This is going to rumble on for a while yet. Quite amusing.
