« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask  (Read 4358 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,971
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #80 on: January 4, 2024, 11:51:00 pm »
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,335
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #81 on: January 4, 2024, 11:59:25 pm »
It's highly highly unlikely but the fact that he might be available on a free makes it at least a possibility. The only way this ever happens is if he wants it to happen. I am 100% sure we are interested, well, who wouldn't be. I just don't think we'd want a situation where we have to put up competing offers against other teams. We have a brilliant wage structure and I don't see us breaking it, nor should we. Giving him parity with Mo would be the fairest deal we could offer and I doubt he'd accept that. I'd still love to see him join, but not at the cost of selling Mo. If it's a choice between extending Mo OR signing him, I am taking Mo.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,850
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 12:20:53 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on January  4, 2024, 11:59:25 pm
It's highly highly unlikely but the fact that he might be available on a free makes it at least a possibility. The only way this ever happens is if he wants it to happen. I am 100% sure we are interested, well, who wouldn't be. I just don't think we'd want a situation where we have to put up competing offers against other teams. We have a brilliant wage structure and I don't see us breaking it, nor should we. Giving him parity with Mo would be the fairest deal we could offer and I doubt he'd accept that. I'd still love to see him join, but not at the cost of selling Mo. If it's a choice between extending Mo OR signing him, I am taking Mo.

Well, one thing is certain, we are definitely not signing Mbappe if Mo is still with us. The only scenario where we could sign Mbappe is if Mo leaves for Saudi Arabia in the summer, and we get a substantial transfer fee for him. At the moment, that doesn't seem very likely. Mo looks happy with us, and to be honest, I would love if he finishes his career with us ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,971
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 12:25:06 am »
99% delusion, 1% faith my bretheren.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,850
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 12:39:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:25:06 am
99% delusion, 1% faith my bretheren.

It is not a delusion at all, it is just a good backup plan in case Mo decides to leave. We are on the rise again, and a clever player like Mbappe can see that. Joining Klopp's Liverpool 2.0 almost certainly guarantees winning the PL and the CL, resulting in him winning the Ballon d'Or. LFC being the flagship of the Nike fleet certainly won't hurt his £14-million-per-year personal contract with Nike. In fact, it will only increase it. There are many reasons why Mbappe to LFC is possible. Of course, it is still most likely that he will stay in his comfort zone with PSG ...
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,792
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 12:45:48 am »
He could be good in the same role that a certain other young French forward played for us around 2010. Backup to the main forward line, few appearances in the Europa. Half decent source of goals.

Step forward Kylian Ngog
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,785
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 01:29:31 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 12:20:53 am
Well, one thing is certain, we are definitely not signing Mbappe if Mo is still with us. The only scenario where we could sign Mbappe is if Mo leaves for Saudi Arabia in the summer, and we get a substantial transfer fee for him. At the moment, that doesn't seem very likely. Mo looks happy with us, and to be honest, I would love if he finishes his career with us ...
Salah is the better player. He may be older and not have many years left but he is an all round player. I would have loved to see Mbappe signed previously but he just doesn't work for the team. I don't think we can afford a player who gets around the same goals as Mo but doesn't put a shift in like he does.
Logged

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,647
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 01:50:35 am »
did he retire yet?
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,428
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 07:45:35 am »
No Mohamed, Mo problems.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,936
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 08:09:38 am »
He wants to join Madrid.

He is also a massive prick who would disrupt team spirit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:16:03 am by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,311
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 08:18:28 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:09:38 am
He wants to join Madrid.

He is also a massive prick who would disrupt team spirit.

Wouldn't want him here. If we could go back in time and get him from Monaco and have Jurgen sign him and drill the standards and values into him then yeah.

He's just another Neymar at this point.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,936
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 08:20:29 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:18:28 am
Wouldn't want him here. If we could go back in time and get him from Monaco and have Jurgen sign him and drill the standards and values into him then yeah.

He's just another Neymar at this point.

Someone posted ages ago that we want the next Mbappe.

That makes complete sense as you get a rough diamond.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,952
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:24:33 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:18:28 am
Wouldn't want him here. If we could go back in time and get him from Monaco and have Jurgen sign him and drill the standards and values into him then yeah.

He's just another Neymar at this point.

I don't think comparing him to Neymar is fair, at all.

I mean even just from an availability point of view, Neymar only played 112 league games in his 6 years at PSG, whereas Mbappe played 176 over the same time period.

Neymar is/was a complete mercenary without a care in the world for anyone but himself. Mbappe on the other hand has a clear drive to win, and he's only ended up at PSG because they are his club. He could have followed Neymar to Saudi but turned it down.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:26:49 am by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,137
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 09:25:00 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:09:38 am
He wants to join Madrid.

He is also a massive prick who would disrupt team spirit.

Is right. I have no doubt that if we signed him in summer, we'd have headlines about him wanting to go to Madrid or Madrid looking at him next winter and in every following transfer window. No thanks...
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,000
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:41:53 am »
He's shite anyway.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,850
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:24:13 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 01:29:31 am
Salah is the better player. He may be older and not have many years left but he is an all round player. I would have loved to see Mbappe signed previously but he just doesn't work for the team. I don't think we can afford a player who gets around the same goals as Mo but doesn't put a shift in like he does.

You obviously haven't watched a lot of him, apart from the highlights. Mbappe is anything but a lazy player. Of course, being 6.5 years younger, he doesn't have the overall game and the experience of Mo, but he is probably the only player on the planet who could replace Mo without any drop in quality. He might be super expensive and we won't get him because of that, but lets not pretend that he is not a World class player. He definitely is ...
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:54:55 am »
Mbappe on a free is going to command nothing less than £500k a week, even that is probably conservative. This is not happening at LFC.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,864
  • Believer
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 12:59:28 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 11:54:55 am
Mbappe on a free is going to command nothing less than £500k a week, even that is probably conservative. This is not happening at LFC.

Won't have to command that if he got a massive signing on fee
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,275
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 01:59:54 pm »
Honestly Samie


Hes going to Real, deal with it and put the Vaseline back in the cupboard
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,334
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 02:04:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:59:54 pm
Honestly Samie


Hes going to Real, deal with it and put the Vaseline back in the cupboard
;D
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 02:05:03 pm »
We have better at home.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,965
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 02:19:19 pm »
Unless he's prepared to take a pay cut it ain't happening, so it ain't happening.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,971
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 03:17:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:59:54 pm
Honestly Samie


Hes going to Real, deal with it and put the Vaseline back in the cupboard

Just like you do your students you're trying to crush my dreams you horrible man.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,275
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 03:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:17:06 pm
Just like you do your students you're trying to crush my dreams you horrible man.


You in your dreams
Quote
These dreams go on when I close my eyes
Every second of the night I live another life
These dreams that sleep when it's cold outside
Every moment I'm awake, the further I'm away (the further I'm away)
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline BlinkIt

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 03:52:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:59:54 pm
Honestly Samie


Hes going to Real, deal with it and put the Vaseline back in the cupboard

HaHaHa... True that.
Logged

Offline BlinkIt

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 04:00:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:24:13 am
You obviously haven't watched a lot of him, apart from the highlights. Mbappe is anything but a lazy player. Of course, being 6.5 years younger, he doesn't have the overall game and the experience of Mo, but he is probably the only player on the planet who could replace Mo without any drop in quality. He might be super expensive and we won't get him because of that, but lets not pretend that he is not a World class player. He definitely is ...

Mbappe, the way he plays is different. He has adapted his game for his blistering pace... I wouldn't call him a lazy player... He runs a few Kilometers less than other players, but it is the way he thinks he can make best use of his pace. Completely agree that we should consider him as a world class player, but definitely not suited for the pressing Liverpool's forward trios are used to.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,805
  • Seis Veces
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 04:32:21 pm »
Only from the old eye test but I don't think he's anywhere near as lazy as some make him out to be. You're going on about him like he's Neymar who often has just strolled around, I think Mbappe's mentality is completely different. He would have to do more in our side but I see no reason why he can't. Just hypothetically if he was to ever sign. Would not be surprised if he stays at PSG long term, beyond that I could see maybe Saudi Arabia or MLS, I don't think he ends up at Madrid either. Sign Haaland instead you bastards.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline drmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,705
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 06:30:00 pm »
I agree that signing Mbappe is extremely unlikely.

But in terms of the pay he would otherwise command I wonder if FSG would consider giving him a percentage of themselves a bit like they did with LeBron James in lieu of a massive salary?

I doubt they would for a foreigner, and I'm not sure if he's even worth it personally.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,025
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 06:39:43 pm »
Other than the Saudis who, I believe, he has said no to, he will go to the highest bidder. Besides, I'm not sure that we would be the right club for him anyway. Our squad is built around creating a tight team that supports one another. Bringing in a player who would suddenly be an outlier in our wage structure might just upset that. Mo is, I think, our highest paid player and I would expect that everyone who plays with hm will respect that he is worth it as they have seen what he does over an extended period of time. Just imagine that Mbappe came in and stunk the place out or acted like he was a superstar; he would destroy the squad morale. I'm not saying that he would be a prima-donna but the risk is that he creates unrest in the squad due to his high wages.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,073
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023 (FSG posts = get muted)
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 06:55:46 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on January  2, 2024, 01:09:44 pm
Then he should go to Real, because that competition is basically only for la liga players.

A nice trivia question: Who is the only Premier League player to have won ballon dor?

I would love him here but Mbappe and his agent are just using us to negotiate with Real. He was never serious about coming.

We seen this kind of things play out million of times before. None of our business including Salah and Nunez were ever done with such high profile and in public. The earlier we move on to more realistic target the better it would be for us.

Logged

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,376
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 07:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 02:19:19 pm
Unless he's prepared to take a pay cut it ain't happening, so it ain't happening.
Didn't Lebron take Mo aside a few years aback and tell him that playing for Liverpool would result in more external money per year?. And have I not read recently that with all his sponsorships Mo is on over a Million a week these days?. The big factor here in the accruing of these deals is the exposure of the player on the worlds media. In that sense we are very much a big player. He would earn more side money beyond wages playing for us than he does at PSG, because ours is the bigger league worldwide. We need to know if he knows that, mainly.
As to Mo leaving this summer, that is an altogether different kettle of fish. Sounds like Gerrard, Henderson and Firmino are finding it more of a shitshow than expected. Not so tempting beyond the cash is it?.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,850
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 07:35:50 pm
Didn't Lebron take Mo aside a few years aback and tell him that playing for Liverpool would result in more external money per year?. And have I not read recently that with all his sponsorships Mo is on over a Million a week these days?. The big factor here in the accruing of these deals is the exposure of the player on the worlds media. In that sense we are very much a big player. He would earn more side money beyond wages playing for us than he does at PSG, because ours is the bigger league worldwide. We need to know if he knows that, mainly.
As to Mo leaving this summer, that is an altogether different kettle of fish. Sounds like Gerrard, Henderson and Firmino are finding it more of a shitshow than expected. Not so tempting beyond the cash is it?.

There is a completely different commercial game at the top of the food chain. Yes, Mo is reported to be earning around £1million per week, including his commercial deals. Mbappe is reported to be earning around £2 million per week, including his commercial deals. Mbappe's representatives certainly know what kind of money their client will earn, with the exposure of being LFC's top star. We can only guess ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,428
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #112 on: Today at 01:43:56 pm »
Hilarious how even now the Echo journos are putting the possibility of this happening. Seems like their bosses have asked for more clicks on their articles.

Even if we got rid of Van Dijk, Alisson, Trent, Thiago and Salah, we still wouldnt sign Mbappe.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,850
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #113 on: Today at 01:55:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:43:56 pm
Hilarious how even now the Echo journos are putting the possibility of this happening. Seems like their bosses have asked for more clicks on their articles.

Even if we got rid of Van Dijk, Alisson, Trent, Thiago and Salah, we still wouldnt sign Mbappe.

We can always sign Sancho, though. It seems that he is available ...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,428
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #114 on: Today at 03:27:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 01:55:40 pm
We can always sign Sancho, though. It seems that he is available ...

More chance of him than Mbappe.
Logged

Online Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 83
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #115 on: Today at 04:03:33 pm »
According to the bookies it's us or Madrid with Madrid twice as likely to sign
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,456
Re: Just a separate Mbappe thread, until he retires, is all I ask
« Reply #116 on: Today at 04:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 04:03:33 pm
According to the bookies it's us or Madrid with Madrid twice as likely to sign

Which means absolutely nothing.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 