Unless he's prepared to take a pay cut it ain't happening, so it ain't happening.



Didn't Lebron take Mo aside a few years aback and tell him that playing for Liverpool would result in more external money per year?. And have I not read recently that with all his sponsorships Mo is on over a Million a week these days?. The big factor here in the accruing of these deals is the exposure of the player on the worlds media. In that sense we are very much a big player. He would earn more side money beyond wages playing for us than he does at PSG, because ours is the bigger league worldwide. We need to know if he knows that, mainly.As to Mo leaving this summer, that is an altogether different kettle of fish. Sounds like Gerrard, Henderson and Firmino are finding it more of a shitshow than expected. Not so tempting beyond the cash is it?.