Other than the Saudis who, I believe, he has said no to, he will go to the highest bidder. Besides, I'm not sure that we would be the right club for him anyway. Our squad is built around creating a tight team that supports one another. Bringing in a player who would suddenly be an outlier in our wage structure might just upset that. Mo is, I think, our highest paid player and I would expect that everyone who plays with hm will respect that he is worth it as they have seen what he does over an extended period of time. Just imagine that Mbappe came in and stunk the place out or acted like he was a superstar; he would destroy the squad morale. I'm not saying that he would be a prima-donna but the risk is that he creates unrest in the squad due to his high wages.