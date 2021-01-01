« previous next »
It's highly highly unlikely but the fact that he might be available on a free makes it at least a possibility. The only way this ever happens is if he wants it to happen. I am 100% sure we are interested, well, who wouldn't be. I just don't think we'd want a situation where we have to put up competing offers against other teams. We have a brilliant wage structure and I don't see us breaking it, nor should we. Giving him parity with Mo would be the fairest deal we could offer and I doubt he'd accept that. I'd still love to see him join, but not at the cost of selling Mo. If it's a choice between extending Mo OR signing him, I am taking Mo.
Well, one thing is certain, we are definitely not signing Mbappe if Mo is still with us. The only scenario where we could sign Mbappe is if Mo leaves for Saudi Arabia in the summer, and we get a substantial transfer fee for him. At the moment, that doesn't seem very likely. Mo looks happy with us, and to be honest, I would love if he finishes his career with us ...
99% delusion, 1% faith my bretheren.
It is not a delusion at all, it is just a good backup plan in case Mo decides to leave. We are on the rise again, and a clever player like Mbappe can see that. Joining Klopp's Liverpool 2.0 almost certainly guarantees winning the PL and the CL, resulting in him winning the Ballon d'Or. LFC being the flagship of the Nike fleet certainly won't hurt his £14-million-per-year personal contract with Nike. In fact, it will only increase it. There are many reasons why Mbappe to LFC is possible. Of course, it is still most likely that he will stay in his comfort zone with PSG ...
He could be good in the same role that a certain other young French forward played for us around 2010. Backup to the main forward line, few appearances in the Europa. Half decent source of goals.

Step forward Kylian Ngog
Salah is the better player. He may be older and not have many years left but he is an all round player. I would have loved to see Mbappe signed previously but he just doesn't work for the team. I don't think we can afford a player who gets around the same goals as Mo but doesn't put a shift in like he does.
did he retire yet?
